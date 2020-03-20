Royal Bank Of Scotland: One Of The Few Buying Opportunities Today

RBS may have more downside ahead of it, but I believe that restructuring is extremely unlikely.

Of all the banks, the Royal Bank of Scotland continues to be my favorite due to its high stress-test performance and incredibly low valuation.

With drastically improved CET1 ratios, low physical needs, and extreme government support, the banking industry may be among the least permanently impaired by COVID.

Most European bank stocks have lost half of their value in recent weeks due to the COVID pandemic.

I wrote about the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) last in September 2019. The stock saw a 45% rally after the article was written, but has given back all of those gains and more as the COVID pandemic has taken a toll on equity markets.

See below compared to the European Financials ETF (EUFN):

Data by YCharts

The ADR is now trading at $2.8 which has driven its price-to-book value to a startling 0.29X. With this valuation, investors are obviously giving RBS a high probability of restructuring. That said, if the bank can stay afloat, it has extreme upside potential given its current valuation.

So, can RBS whether the pandemic? There are many factors to consider, but the answer appears to be "yes". The fact is that RBS and most European/U.K banks have drastically improved their solvency since 2007. Stress tests indicate that it would take a recession far worse than the last to pull RBS under. Even more, RBS has substantially reduced its overhead and has steadily improved its ROE. A temporary loss of income and dividend cut is likely, but at this valuation, I believe RBS is one of the few stocks worth accumulating.

A Look At the Royal Bank's Solvency Compared to Peers'

The most important metric for measuring bank solvency is the Tier 1 capital ratio which measures bank equity to total risk-weighted assets. As you can see below, RBS's ratio is the strongest compared to its peers:

Peers: Barclays (BCS), Lloyds (LYG), Credit Suisse (CS), Deutsche Bank (DB)

(Investor Presentations)

In fact, RBS is looking to lowers its CET1 by 2% to 14% by year-end 2021 with an ordinary dividend payout ratio of 40% and potential buybacks. While RBS has the best solvency today, it also collapsed in 2008 and its investors lost essentially all of their position and was only saved by a U.K government buyout. In my opinion, the crash has resulted in a lasting negative impact on investors where they assume that RBS is much riskier than it is in reality.

This is true for most European banks. Basel III requires that banks have CET1 ratios of 4.5% and most of these banks have ratios 3X higher or more. In fact, in 2007 most European banks had CET1 ratios closer to 3%, so the fact is that banks are far stronger today than they were in 2007. While it is likely that many industries will suffer if the ongoing slowdown continues, banks are an area of lower concern.

This is congruent with the Bank of England's findings in its 2019 stress-test which found that even a severe global recession would be unlikely to push most U.K banks' CET1 ratios below 7%:

(BoE 2019 Annual Stress Test)

Note, the dark blue line is the CET1 ratio of each bank when the test was run and the light blue column of each bank is their projected post-crash CET1 ratio. As you can see, RBS is expected to come out slightly above the national average, outperforming Barclays, HSBC, and LBG.

Obviously, this does not mean RBS and its peers cannot go under, but it means it would take a severe global economic depression larger than has been seen since the 1930s. At that point, no equities would be safe from bankruptcy.

Of course, the BoE's in-depth stress-test did not account for the potential impacts of a global pandemic. Their test included the likely impacts of an economic slowdown in China and the U.S (due to the extremely high corporate debt levels in both), Brexit and the U.K's high mortgage debt. These are expected and/or common threats to any banking system, a pandemic is not.

Looking at the bank's balance sheet, we can see that its largest exposure is to the U.K's mortgage market. The U.K has agreed to a three month mortgage holiday wherein borrowers needn't worry about foreclosure or a hit to their credit rating if they temporarily forgo payments. If they don't pay, interest will still compound (increasing bank assets) but it could drop cash-flow in the short-run. Importantly, this is not debt forgiveness or free money, it is simply a way to stop bad-asset writeoffs from piling up.

Frankly, it's a great temporary solution to a temporary problem. If problems last longer than three months, a lack of financial liquidity could occur and harm the banking system. That said, most mortgages in RBS's portfolio (pg. 153) have LTV's in the 60% range or below so it would take a major long-term crisis before a 2008-style crisis with many borrowers underwater ensues.

Put simply, contrary to popular opinion, I believe that banks will be among the less impacted by the virus. Global governments and central banks live in fear of a banking crisis and have created significant bank support systems as well as higher banking solvency standards that make them well-equipped. Remember, banks are among the only industry with little physical needs (unlike factories, small businesses, retail, etc) so as long as governments take steps to stop true defaults, they have little downside risk compared to most.

That is particularly true for solvent banks that focus on consumer lending like RBS. Banks with high market/derivative exposure or those that focus on less-protected commercial lending will likely struggle.

The Deep Value Opportunity in RBS

Like most bank stocks, RBS is extremely cheap and offers very strong upside potential. As you can see below, the bank is trading far below its book value with a stellar "P/B" of 0.29X, putting it in the middle of its peer group:

Data by YCharts

While RBS has a higher "P/B" ratio than DB and Barclays, it has greater asset quality given its superior CET1 ratio. Even more, RBS has the strongest return-on-equity of the group at 7.94% TTM. As you can see below, its ROE has been on a steady rise since late 2014:

Data by YCharts

A significant reason for RBS's steady increase in ROE is its downsizing. Unlike most banks, RBS has drastically reduced its total assets over the past decade by slightly over 50%. In doing so, the bank's ROA has gone from alarmingly negative to decently positive:

Data by YCharts

Investors today are conditioned to avoid companies that are actively pursuing negative growth. While negative growth usually makes for negative performance, doing so has enabled RBS to drastically increase operating efficiency and solvency by focusing more on traditional lending than investment banking and market activities (which got it into trouble last decade).

As you can see below, this has enabled it to substantially lower its total OpEx/total Assets in recent years:

Data by YCharts

This improved efficiency reduces the bank's overhead and adds to its solid security going into a recession.

For now, I'm going to exclude "P/E" from the discussion since it is extremely difficult to estimate forward earnings in an environment like this. The same goes for dividends as I expect sharp but temporary dividend cuts from most banks including RBS to offset cash-flow declines. To me, what matters today is low "P/B" valuation, more-than-adequate capitalization, and a managerial focus on improving efficiency. All of which RBS excels at.

The Bottom Line

In my opinion, all financial signals make RBS a solid "buy" today. Once again, it is trading at a very low valuation on a book-value basis, has strong solvency that will enable it to remain afloat in a recession, and is steadily improving its efficiency. RBS is the only bank where all of these factors are true compared to peers.

Even more, it should be pointed out that, because the U.K government controls RBS, the government has a significant stake in keeping it afloat.

Despite the positive signals, I believe RBS is a speculative "buy" today. I do not believe equities as a whole have bottomed and it is likely that RBS will fall if indices do. This gives RBS more potential downside. That said unless this crisis lasts far longer than most expected, I do not believe RBS will need to be restructured. In fact, I believe that RBS will be among the last of the major banks to need restructuring, meaning RBS may gain from buying other banks' assets at fire-sale prices.

Overall, I believe that RBS will eventually trade at $7.5-$8 which reflects a more-reasonable price-to-book of 0.8X. The Royal Bank of Scotland continues to be my favorite bank stock and I expect to accumulate shares at today's low prices. This is despite my bearish stance on equities as a whole.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RBS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.