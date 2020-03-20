Top 10 Utility Stocks For Dividend Growth And Income

My thirty stock watch list is updated for 2020, with my Top 10 picks selected for future income and total return potential.

The sector isn't completely immune, however, as the correction has dropped many utilities below my fair value target.

The flight to safety in a volatile market has caused the utility sector to outperform the indexes.

We are currently experiencing one of the most volatile markets on record, as the S&P Volatility Index "VIX" has now far surpassed numbers seen during the Great Recession of '08/'09.

This has been especially evident of late, with share prices in the utility sector swinging by double-digit percentages on a daily basis. I never thought I'd see the day that utility giants Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), and Southern Company (NYSE:SO) would make 10-15% moves, but here we are.

However, despite some big losses in utility companies, the sector as a whole is living up to its name as a safety sector. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has an astounding 23% loss over the last month, but that's significantly better than the 28-31% losses seen in the three major indices.

This volatility has been breathtaking, and the daily swings can be tough to take, and I will say that the extreme volatility has made writing this article tremendously difficult.

I write in my spare time and have been putting this article together over the course of the last six weeks, starting it when the market was still hitting new all-time highs. This is now the third different introduction I've written, going from one of wonder at how the market was hitting new highs and worry about extreme valuation in the sector, to one of cautious optimism, to today where we have legitimate fire-sale prices in the sector.

I'm hopeful that this final product proves helpful to those reading and gives some good investment prospects to those looking for long-term opportunity in a wild and uncertain market.

The Updated Watch List

The watch list has shrunk by two positions since the last update was made in 2018, as two companies were acquired during that time. First, WGL Holdings (WGL) was acquired by AltaGas Ltd. (OTCPK:ATGFF) in July of 2018, and then Vectren Corp. (VVC) was acquired by CenterPoint Energy (CNP) in early 2019.

With those two companies coming off, the list now stands at twenty-eight members:

Ticker Company Utility Type # Years Div. Inc. S&P Credit Rating Market Cap (B$) 52WK HIGH 52WK LOW % Below 52-week High 3-19-2020 Share Price (AEP) American Electric Power Company Inc Electric 10 A- $40.0 $104.97 $73.53 -23.0% $80.81 (ATO) Atmos Energy Corporation Gas 36 A $12.0 $121.08 $90.51 -18.6% $98.51 (BKH) Black Hills Corp Electric/Gas 49 BBB+ $3.2 $87.12 $48.07 -41.0% $51.40 (CMS) CMS Energy Corporation Electric/Gas 14 BBB+ $16.0 $69.17 $53.55 -18.3% $56.49 (CNP) CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Diversified 14 BBB+ $6.1 $31.17 $11.58 -60.8% $12.23 (D) Dominion Energy Inc Diversified 17 BBB+ $60.2 $90.89 $67.88 -20.9% $71.85 (DTE) DTE Energy Co Diversified 11 BBB+ $16.4 $135.67 $71.21 -37.0% $85.41 (DUK) Duke Energy Corp Electric/Gas 15 A- $55.0 $103.79 $74.00 -27.7% $75.05 (ED) Consolidated Edison, Inc. Electric/Gas 46 A- $26.7 $95.10 $77.80 -15.8% $80.09 (ES) Eversource Energy Electric/Gas 21 A+ $25.4 $99.42 $69.09 -22.5% $77.05 (LNT) Alliant Energy Corporation Electric/Gas 17 A- $11.0 $60.28 $44.51 -25.3% $45.03 (MDU) Mdu Resources Group Inc Diversified 28 BBB+ $3.8 $32.22 $15.00 -41.0% $19.00 (NEE) NextEra Energy Inc Electric 25 A- $101.3 $283.35 $187.30 -26.9% $207.10 (NJR) New Jersey Resources Corp Diversified 24 N/A $2.8 $51.20 $21.14 -42.8% $29.27 (NWE) NorthWestern Corp Electric/Gas 15 BBB $2.9 $80.52 $50.68 -28.8% $57.29 (OGE) OGE Energy Corp. Electric/Gas 13 BBB+ $5.4 $46.43 $26.70 -41.5% $27.14 (OGS) ONE Gas Inc Gas 7 A $4.0 $96.97 $65.85 -21.4% $76.18 (PNW) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Electric/Gas 8 A- $7.7 $105.51 $60.05 -35.2% $68.36 (POR) Portland General Electric Company Electric 14 BBB+ $4.2 $63.08 $41.27 -24.7% $47.47 (PPL) PPL Corp Electric/Gas 18 A- $16.6 $36.83 $20.55 -41.4% $21.59 (SJI) South Jersey Industries Inc Gas 21 BBB $2.5 $34.48 $21.01 -22.4% $26.75 (SO) Southern Co Electric 19 A- $53.7 $71.10 $47.33 -28.4% $50.90 (SR) Spire Inc Gas 17 A- $3.8 $88.00 $57.89 -16.0% $73.88 (SRE) Sempra Energy Diversified 16 BBB+ $29.2 $161.87 $88.13 -38.2% $100.00 (SWX) Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Gas 13 BBB+ $3.4 $92.94 $51.21 -33.5% $61.82 (UGI) UGI Corp Diversified 32 N/A $5.3 $56.49 $21.75 -55.1% $25.34 (WEC) WEC Energy Group Inc Electric/Gas 17 A- $28.5 $109.53 $75.88 -17.5% $90.41 (XEL) Xcel Energy Inc Electric/Gas 16 A- $30.4 $72.14 $54.46 -19.6% $57.99

What a difference a month and a half make. When I first started putting this article together, most of the companies on the list were trading near 52-week highs. That's changed tremendously with the market's crash, as the sector has corrected along with the rest of market.

All twenty-eight companies on the list are now in correction territory with ten percent or greater drops, and twenty-two of those are in bear market territory with twenty percent or greater losses.

Of course, price relation to 52-week levels is fairly meaningless, as that doesn't necessarily equate to a stock trading at a good value. In the next part, we take a look at relative valuation compared to historical numbers and try to find out if this pullback has created any bargains on the list.

Historical Numbers and Analyst Estimates

The spreadsheet has been updated with 2020 EPS estimates from F.A.S.T. Graphs and Yahoo Finance, and we can now see how these valuations compare with historical levels.

The historical "Fair Value" P/E was found by looking at various time frames on F.A.S.T. Graphs to determine what earnings multiple each company typically trades at. This is then compared with the 2020 P/E from analyst estimates to calculate the "Delta P/E" for relative valuation. In this case, a negative number is good, as that means shares are currently trading below the fair value number.

I will say that "Fair value" is getting difficult to determine, as historically low interest rates are pushing more income investors into stocks as an income alternative. This was driving PE's higher and dividends yields lower on utility stocks prior to the correction, pushing them to levels much higher than what's typically seen in the sector. As such, I've tightened the time frame a bit when figuring my fair value target and adjusted many of the fair value numbers a bit higher to reflect the current market environment.

I've also updated the historical dividend growth information for each company from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. I find this information useful as a quick way to see how dividend growth rates have progressed over time, see if current growth rates are higher or lower than the recent trends and to see how each company's growth rate compares with its peers.

Here are the updated numbers:

For a sector that was recently quite overvalued, the picture looks much different today. Based on 2020 earnings estimates and my targeted fair value PE numbers, nearly three-fourths of the stocks on the list are now trading below fair value.

The drop in share price has also gotten dividend yields to more desirable levels, as there are now fifteen companies with yields over 4% and six with yields over 5%.

There's also some growth to go along with that income, as the most recent dividend increases of seventeen of the twenty-eight companies were greater than 5%.

Dividend Income And Total Return Projections

Current yield is an important metric for investors, but its importance is sometimes overstated. For those who don't immediately need the dividends for income or for those who have a longer time frame needing the income, a higher growth rate on a smaller dividend can result in a higher income for your portfolio.

We just looked at the five- and ten-year dividend growth rates, as well as the most recent increases, but that doesn't tell us much on what to expect going forward.

This next table will show my projections for future income for each of the members on the list. I do this by searching through company conference call transcripts and presentations for company guidance on the dividend, looking at historical payout ratios and analyzing analysts' EPS growth projections to predict what the dividend growth rates over the next few years will be.

These numbers are then used to calculate a projected five-year yield on cost ("YOC") estimate, for both organic growth as well as with reinvestment of dividends. The dividend growth numbers are then used along with the EPS growth estimates and the "Delta PE" number to project the total and annualized returns for each stock on the list over the next five years.

I wish I could show you the same table from a month ago, it is amazing to me how much things have changed in such a short time. The total return projections were all single-digits then, but the sell-off has presented some attractive outlooks.

Nineteen stocks are now projected to provide double-digit annualized returns going forward, and several more are in the 8-10% range. There are still some pockets of overvaluation, as the flight to safety has pushed money into the perceived higher quality companies. But of those, WEC Energy is the only one with double-digit overvaluation.

Those looking for income have some attractive options now too, as thirteen companies are projected to provide a 5YR YOC above 5%, with six of those projected above 6%.

The Top Ten Picks

When I first started this series in 2015, I simply took the ten stocks with the highest projected incomes, but with the last few updates, I've modified it to select a blend based on both income and total return potential.

Not everyone picks stock by the same metrics, and focusing exclusively on income rather than the whole picture caused me to overlook some intriguing names.

Here are the ten that made my final list:

The list has an interesting mix of high-yield, slow-growth, and low-yield with higher-growth companies. The top income pick is CenterPoint Energy, which offers a current yield of nearly 9.5%, but is projected for just 1% dividend growth going forward. Meanwhile, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. yields just 3.5%, yet is projected for 14.4% annualized returns due to its high single-digit EPS and dividend growth expectations.

Here are my thoughts on each of the top ten selections:

CenterPoint Energy Inc. takes the top spot due to its high dividend yield of 9.5%, which is far and away the highest on the list. This is the result of the huge sell-off in shares, as the stock is now trading 60% below its 52-week high.

While it takes the top spot, I do have some concerns with the company. CenterPoint seems to have stumbled a bit following its acquisition of Vectren Corp. in 2019 and has suffered more recently from the underperformance of its majority-owned Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL). Enable has exposure to weakening shale oil production from producers who will be cutting back on spending following the crude oil price bust.

Reduced cash flows from Enable hurts CenterPoint's bottom line and will make it more difficult for the company to grow its utility business or fund higher dividend growth. It also hurts earnings, as 2020 estimates are now 20% lower than 2019's EPS of $1.79.

This has brought the payout ratio up to just over 80%, which is well above its previous targeted ratio of 60-70%. Management has altered its forecast going forward and is now projecting a mid-70% payout ratio and 1-3% annual dividend growth through 2022.

CenterPoint holds a solid BBB+ credit rating and doesn't appear to be in danger of a dividend cut at the current time. However, I am expecting just 1% dividend growth over the next few years as it works through Enable's problems and tries to get the payout ratio back into the targeted range.

The stock is currently trading more than 50% below its fair value target, so a reversion to the mean would mean a doubling in share price on top of the attractive 9.5% yield it provides. There's certainly some risk in the stock, however, so tread carefully.

PPL Corp. comes in as my #2 pick, yet is one of the names on the watch list with the most question marks. It has struggled to grow earnings in recent years, with an annualized EPS growth rate under 1%.

This drop in earnings growth has caused dividend growth to stagnate, with February's dividend increase coming in at just 0.6%. Growth expectations are also a bit complicated, as PPL generates over half of its earnings from its operations in the United Kingdom. This leaves it a bit exposed to currency fluctuations and different regulatory risks than those of its domestic counterparts.

All that said, PPL does offer a 7.7% yield that appears safe coming with an A- credit rating and a reasonable payout ratio of 66%. It's also trading at a nearly 39% discount to my fair value target. So despite the fact, I'm projecting just 2% earnings and 1% dividend growth, the valuation and high yield could still provide double-digit returns going forward.

Natural gas utility and propane distributor UGI Corporation comes in at #3 on the list. The company is a long-time dividend payer with a 32-year streak of dividend growth, and it has increased the payout at an impressive 8.1% annualized rate over the last decade.

The stock has been hit quite hard in 2020, as shares are now trading 55% below 52-week highs, resulting in a valuation that is 50% below my fair value target.

Earnings took a hit in 2019, but are expected to rebound in 2020, and are expected to grow at a high single-digit rate going forward. With a yield now over 5%, and a payout ratio under 50%, I believe dividend growth could be in the 6-10% range for the next several years.

The combo of a 5% yield, low valuation, and attractive growth prospects leads me to believe that UGI could provide twenty-percent plus annualized returns for investors. I doubt there have been many better times to buy this company that owns a thirty-two-year streak of dividend growth.

OGE Energy Corp. is the #4 pick and is another that makes regular appearances in the top ten. The Oklahoma-based utility has a thirteen-year streak of dividend growth and has raised the dividend at a 7.6% rate over the last decade. It announced a 6.2% increase in September, as is guiding for 4-6% dividend growth along with earnings going forward.

Like CenterPoint, OGE also has exposure to Enable Midstream Partners. According to its recent investor update, OGE has a 25.5% limited partner interest and a 50% general partner interest in the company. The presentation also says that Enable is a significant provider of cash flow to OGE, which could be a negative should there be a hit to Enable's business following the recent crude price drop.

However, while Enable is a material source of income for OGE, I do believe the dividend should be safe going forward. OGE's utility business is expected to generate $1.72 to $1.78 per share in earnings in 2020, which by themselves cover the $1.55 dividend.

With shares now 30% off recent highs, the dividend yield has moved up to 5.7%, which is the highest seen in the stock since the '08/'09 recession.

The selloff has also brought valuation well below historical levels, producing a PE of just 12, the lowest since 2010.

As mentioned, management is guiding for 4-6% growth going forward. Even using the low end of guidance for 4% growth along with the current 5.7% yield and 31% discount to fair value makes this another utility stock that could provide mid-teens total annual returns for investors.

My #5 pick, DTE Energy Company, is a diversified utility headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and serves 2.2 million customers in southeast Michigan. The company has an 11-year streak of dividend growth and has raised the payout at a 6% annual rate over the last decade.

DTE has one of the better growth rates in recent years, yet it is a utility stock that I rarely see mentioned by others. It consistently grows earnings at 5-7% per year and mirrors that with similar dividend growth.

What's not to like?

It's currently trading 30% below fair value, pushing the yield to 4.7%. Management is guiding for 7% dividend growth through 2021, and with similar EPS growth expected and a reasonable payout ratio of just 61%, I think that 7% growth can continue beyond.

DTE Energy looks to be yet another stock with high income and total return potential going forward.

With the next five picks, we'll move towards a focus on total return over income, which generally means the companies expecting higher growth.

My first pick for total returns in MDU Resources Group, which is a diversified utility and construction services company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company has a 28-year streak of dividend growth and has raised the dividend at a 2.8% annual rate over the last decade.

MDU, like several other of the diversified utilities with unregulated businesses, has sold off much more than the pure-play companies in the sector. Despite today's massive 20% rally, MDU shares are still 40% off 52-week highs and a similar amount below my fair value target.

It is those other businesses (construction materials, services, and midstream) that add uncertainty to MDU over the years, as their cyclical ups and downs lead to a bumpy earnings history.

To MDU's credit, they've maintained a growing dividend through all the volatility, and have done so by keeping the payout ratio below its peers.

Analysts are predicting 7% earnings growth going forward, and I suspect if that occurs, the dividend growth rate may pick up a bit as the payout ratio continues to drop.

With a 4.4% yield and shares now trading around 11 times 2020 estimates, this could be a decent time to start a position in the company.

My #7 selection is Sempra Energy, which is a diversified utility company headquartered in San Diego, with operations in California, Texas, and Mexico. Sempra has a 16-year streak of dividend growth, during which it's grown the payout at an impressive 9.6% annualized over the last decade.

Sempra continued that trend of strong growth in February when it announced an 8% increase to $1.045 per share. This increase brings the payout ratio to just under 60% of expected 2020 earnings of $7.15, which is still on the low end of what is typically paid in the sector and bodes well for continued strong growth going forward.

Between the recent selloff and the 8% dividend boost, shares have now passed the 4% yield mark, which hasn't been seen in the last decade for the stock.

Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 6-10% going forward, which the dividend should keep pace with. That earnings growth, coupled with a 4.2% yield, similar dividend growth, and an attractive current valuation makes this another nice investment option for investors.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is an energy services holding company that provides natural gas distribution and energy services in the state of New Jersey. The company has a 21-year streak of dividend growth and has raised the dividend at a 6.7% rate over the last decade.

The company has been a steady performer over the years and has raised the dividend by at least 4% every year going back to 2004. It's also been a steady earnings grower, with 5.9% annual EPS growth over the last decade.

The recent selloff has dropped prices back down to 2015 levels, and the stock now trades at just 13.9 times expected 2020 EPS of $2.10, which is a nice discount to its 18 PE target multiple.

Analysts are expecting ~6% annual earnings growth, and with a current payout ratio of 59.5% against management's guidance of a 60-65% payout ratio target, I expect dividend growth to be 6-7% going forward.

This combination of attractive valuation, a 4.27% yield, and 6% annual earnings and income growth makes New Jersey Resources another utility with the potential for double-digit total returns.

#9 on the list is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., which is a natural gas utility headquartered in Las Vegas, with operations primarily located in California, Nevada, and Arizona.

Southwest has a 13-year streak of dividend increases, with a growth rate of 8.7% over the last decade. Despite the high dividend growth, the payout ratio remains at a reasonable 56%, which is on the low end of management's guidance of a 55-65% payout ratio. This bodes well for future dividend growth, as it should roughly match the expected earnings growth of ~7%.

With the recent pullback, shares are now yielding 3.5%, which is the highest yield in the stock in over a decade. The share price is down to 2015 levels, presenting a nice entry point for long-term investors. The 3.5% yield and 7% growth expectations lead to another opportunity for double-digit total returns.

Dominion Energy Inc. is the #10 and final pick and is a company that's consistently ranked near the top of the list on past projects. The company has been a tremendous income grower in recent years, as it's provided 8.9% annualized dividend growth over the last five years, and 7.7% over the last decade.

That out-sized growth has resulted in an expanded payout ratio, with the dividend now taking 85% of expected 2020 earnings, compared with 55% back in 2009.

As a result, management is guiding for much lower dividend growth going forward, as it looks to lower the payout ratio back down to the low-70% range over time. At its current 85% payout ratio, and with 5% EPS growth and 2.5% dividend growth, it may take 5+ years to get back to its target.

Despite the lower growth expectations, Dominion remains one of the largest and strongest utilities in the country, and with a solid BBB+ credit rating, I believe the dividend is safe despite the high payout ratio.

The 5.2% yield is attractive, and factoring in 5% earnings growth and shares trading at a discount to fair value, I think the stock could provide double-digit total returns going forward.

Why Not Buy An ETF?

One question I receive with every one of these articles is "Why don't you just by XLU rather than individual stocks?"

This is a valid question, and for those simply looking for exposure to the sector, or interested in trading it during these volatile times, I think an ETF makes good sense.

However, for me as a dividend growth and income investor, I prefer to buy individual companies and hold them for the long term. XLU currently yields just 3.07%, which is significantly lower than the 5.43% average yield from my top ten picks.

It comes down to personal preference and personal need, and I believe either approach can be successful for investors.

Closing Remarks

We are living in turbulent times, and while I don't think I'll ever get used to seeing double-digit daily swings in share price, I am quite happy seeing the regular and rising dividends hitting my accounts from the utility stocks I own.

Especially now as the corona-virus impacts our economy, and has already resulted in dividend cuts in other industries, it's a comfort to know that the high-quality utility companies will continue to perform.

I hope you find this list useful, and as always, happy investing!

