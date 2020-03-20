Our newest portfolio is called the "Future is Now" Portfolio and the idea is to find stocks that are the Googles and Amazons of the next 20 years.

We are looking for stocks where the use of them is trending and Total (TOT) may seem odd as it's a big energy stock but they are very focused on alt-energy projects in Europe while Sunpower (SPWR) is the nuts and bolts of the solar future and Beyond (BYND) is, of course, the future of meat.

You didn't miss anything if you didn't catch our initial plays as they are both down at the moment - so cheaper than where we entered them is a good place to start!

Future is Now Portfolio Review: We don't need to add money to this one as we didn't spend much. The portfolio value of $89,235 is down 10% but not so terrible and we'll certainly look to add some stuff next week.

BYND - They came down hard and fast, now below the IPO price and fortunately we only committed to 5 short puts so now we are free to roll our 5 short 2022 $60 puts at $23.50 ($11,750) to 10 2021 (202 ONE) $50 puts at $12.50 ($12,500) and we can buy 10 2022 $40 ($30)/65 ($21) bull call spreads at $9 ($9,000). That puts us in the $25,000 spread for net $1,000 as we sold the original puts for $7,250 and this is why we are happy to sell those short puts in the LTP - THIS is the downside - the stock finally gets near our target price (net $45.50) and, rather than panic - we roll into a LOVELY bull call spread where we make $24,000 (2,400%) if BYND can get back to 60% of it's IPO price in the next two years.

That's our process! This is why we made such ridiculous gains in the last round of portfolios. We sell puts for good prices at small commitments and then we take advantage when the market sells off (it often does) or, if not, we just collect the short put money and sell more puts with the occasional bargain play. It's the "bargain" plays that get us in trouble - not the early stage short puts. The problem is everyone is too impatient and wants to deploy all their capital right away and that's a terrible thing to do. Let's try to remember that the next time everyone wants to chase the rallies!

NOTHING has changed about BYND and people will still eat fake meat after the virus is over (and probably while it's around too). You have to consider whether there's a rational reason to throw out your investing premise just because of whatever current crisis we're in. If not - that's when you take advantage of that. That's all Buffett does - he keeps calm when the market dips and buys more of what's worth buying while other people are panicking out.

TOT - Just added them yesterday, still has that new trade smell.

SPWR - Another good example of investor idiocy. While it's bad for SPWR to some extent that oil is now free - it doesn't change the 20-year picture for them and it's not even likely to change the projects that are in their pipeline to any large extent. I'm not going to pay $1.45 to buy out the $12 calls though - that's outrageous and I don't know that I want to spend $12,000 to DD on the $5s, though that is tempting but the $10s are $1.75 so I do like the idea of buying 40 of the 2022 $5 ($3.25)/10 ($1.75) bull call spreads for $1.50 ($6,000) as that's a $20,000 spread and I think 8 is a great target so we can sell 10 more of the $8 puts for $4.50 ($4,500) to help pay for it. That is FANTASTIC for a new trade at net $1,500 on the $20,000 spread, by the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOT, SPWR, BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Positions as indicated but subject to RAPIDLY change (currently mainly cash and an otherwise neutral mix of long and short positions - see previous posts for other trade ideas).