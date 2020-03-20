Natural Gas Market Overview: Net Supply Is Weakening, LNG Exports Are Picking Up

Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to expand by +24 bcf over the next three weeks.

On average, TDDs are projected to remain below the norm over the next 15 days.

We currently expect the EIA to report a draw of 19 bcf next week, 20 bcf smaller than a year ago and 21 bcf smaller vs. the five-year average.

Total U.S. natural gas supply is up 4.5% y-o-y to 102.4 bcf/d, but the growth rate should continue to slow.

Total demand for U.S. natural gas is up 2.8% y-o-y to 104.4 bcf/d, but is projected to rise sharply next week (in annual terms).

This report covers the week ending March 20, 2020.

Total Demand

We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 730 bcf for the week ending March 20 (up 5.8% w-o-w (week over week) and up 2.8% y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive and actually increased from +7.4% to +12.5%. We estimate that total demand has been above the five-year norm for 62 consecutive weeks now.

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down significantly across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree-days (HDDs) jumped by more than 18% w-o-w (from 94 to 111). However, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be 4.9% below last year's level and 3.1% below the 30-year norm.

Consumption-wise, Friday's 00z short-range weather models were bullish (vs. previous results), while yesterday's 12z models were neutral-to-bearish (see the table below). On average, TDDs are projected to remain below the norm (on average) over the next 15 days.

There is a minor disagreement between the models in terms of scale. According to the ECMWF-ENS (00z) model, natural gas consumption should average around 85.4 bcf/d over the next 15 days, while the GFS-ENS (06z) model is forecasting 86.9 bcf/d over the same period.

The latest extended-range ECMWF model is projecting normal TDDs in week 3-week 5 (April 10-April 24) but consumption-wise, the model was neutral-to-bearish (vs. previous update).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, we estimate that next week (ending March 27), total demand will edge down by 1.3% w-o-w but will jump by as much as 10.6% in annual terms (see the chart below). The deviation from the norm should remain positive and should increase from +12.5% to +17.5%.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-degree-day factors

Non-degree-day factors are bullish (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation and hydro inflows. In the week ending March 20:

Nuclear outages were mostly above the norm (15.4 GW per day on average). Please note that the bullish impact from seasonal maintenance at nuclear power plants will continue to increase in the nearest future as nuclear outages are rising and should continue to rise until mid-April (at least) - see the chart below.

The average spread between natural gas and coal decreased by -$0.165 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas dropped, while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 7.9 bcf/d this week (+1.4 bcf/d vs. 2019 and +0.9 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Wind and solar generation was mostly stronger y-o-y, but hydro generation was weaker. On balance, in the week ending March 20, these three factors probably displaced only 100 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from the non-degree-day factors this week should be positive at around +4.9 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector, which is 0.8 bcf/d above last year's results.

Exports

Total exports were up 1.0% w-o-w - primarily due to stronger LNG sales (please note that our LNG export estimates are based on the vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows). According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, Freeport and Elba) served 14 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 50 bcf. Total LNG feed gas flows averaged 7.8 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports increased by 25.7% in the week ending March 20.

We currently expect total exports to average 14.70 bcf/d over the next three months (March-April-May). The share of LNG should rise above 50% (see the charts below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply

Dry gas production seems to have stabilized (for now), but the general trend is still down. In annual terms, however, we estimate that dry gas production has been expanding for 146 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production (as per EIA methodology) will average 94.7 bcf/d in March, 94.0 bcf/d in April, and 93.1 bcf/d in May. In the week ending March 20, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 102.4 bcf per day (up 0.5% w-o-w and up 4.5% y-o-y).

However, net supply (calculated as production minus net exports) is just slightly above last year's level (see the chart below). We expect net supply to drop below last year's level in the next couple of days.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Balance

Overall, total "non-adjusted" supply-demand balance (as per EIA methodology) for the week ending March 20 should be negative at around -1.96 bcf/d, which is approximately +1.50 bcf/d looser compared to the same week in 2019 (see the chart below). Next week (ending March 27), the balance is projected to tighten up to -6.70 bcf/d (vs. the same week in 2019). However, the deviation from the norm should stay in the "neutral territory" - i.e., just slightly below zero (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. Please note that total SD balance does not equal storage flows.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 19 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -9 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to expand by +24 bcf over the next three weeks from +281 bcf today to +305 bcf for the week ending April 10.

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.