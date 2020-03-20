Dorman Looks Like A Wait-And-See Due To Pandemic

However, it remains to be seen how the pandemic affects consumer habits and travel over the coming months and full year. Shares look fairly valued at $67.

New car sales are taking a massive hit, which could increase the likelihood that consumers will spend to repair existing cars rather than buy new ones.

Thesis

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) has really taken it on the chin the last 12 months. The stock is down 18%. The company finished 2019 on a whimper as revenue growth expectations for the year came up short and the net income fell 38%, largely due to higher-than-expected distribution facility consolidation costs.

But things may be looking up for Dorman, a supplier of car replacement parts. The company has a history of being a recession-proof stock as car owners tend to defer new car purchases and invest in repairs for preexisting vehicles instead.

In the weeks since the Covid-19 market selloff began, Dorman's stock has outperformed the market by a wide margin in anticipation of a possible recession and the likely sales boost in car parts that could result. However, it remains to be seen if social distancing and a remote workforce will lead to a dramatic slowdown in car usage, which could damage sales prospects for Dorman.

While it remains to be seen what the true economic fallout of Covid-19 will be, and how this fallout will impact Dorman, I plan to hold onto my Dorman shares and may add on any meaningful dips.

2019 Results and 2020 Expectations

Dorman claims to be the leader in producing generic versions of "dealer exclusive" parts. Dorman designs its products in-house and outsources the manufacturing. Dorman products are sold in major aftermarket retailers like AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), and NAPA Auto Parts.

In 2019, revenue growth came in at a paltry 2%, the company's worst revenue growth year in well over a decade, and maybe longer (I stopped at 2006). Before the Covid-19 crisis hit, the company had guided for 2020 revenue growth of 5-8%.

Dorman Revenue Growth Rates By Year

FY 2019 2% FY 2018 7.8% FY 2017 5.1% FY 2016 7% FY 2015 6.9% FY 2014 13.1% FY 2013 16.5% FY 2012 11.1% FY 2011 17.2% FY 2010 16.1% FY 2009 10.3% FY 2008 4% FY 2007 10.8% FY 2006 6.4%

Source of Dorman Revenue Growth Rates: Calculated by author by reviewing 10-Ks dating back to 2006

In addition to tepid revenue growth last year, the company also took a massive earnings hit as it invested in distribution facility consolidation. When the company issued 2020 guidance in February, it called for an EPS growth of 27-35% thanks to the weak comparable from 2019.

However, it remains to be seen what the impact of Covid-19 will have on Dorman and the auto parts industry. New car sales are dipping dramatically due to the pandemic. And the aftershock recession that could follow - or has maybe already started - will likely hurt new car sales for the remainder of the year, and maybe longer.

Could this lack of car sales and a recessionary environment boost sales of parts for repairs of existing cars? Maybe.

Immediately? I'm not so sure.

If people aren't buying new cars, but are mostly working from home, I wouldn't be surprised to see a dramatic drop in car usage overall. If that's the case, Dorman might not see an immediate benefit. In fact, this may actually hurt Dorman in the short-term.

That said, the average age of cars on the road today is now almost 12 years. It's safe to assume 12-year old cars need routine maintenance more frequently than new ones.

One of the keys here will be the evolution of the pandemic. If social distancing practices work and the virus is largely contained within months, the worst we may have to deal with is a recession that could potentially spill into 2021. Under this scenario, I think Dorman could benefit.

But if the social distancing and self-isolation lasts for months, if the pandemic gets worse, it's hard to believe limited car use by Americans will change anytime soon. This could hurt Dorman's sales this year and the company have to revise guidance downward as a result.

The Future

All this said, the company believes it is in a position for market-beating growth in the years to come. Pandemic and recession aside, the company expects long-term growth to result from the aging of cars on the road. A 2016 article by Automotive News cited research that showed the fastest-growing age group of vehicles on the road through 2021 were those 16 years or older. The number of old cars on the road was expected to increase from 62 million in 2016 to 81 million in 2021, an increase of 31%. The high quality of vehicles is a reason cited for the improving lifespan of cars.

Valuation

Dorman has a strong balance sheet and $68 million in cash. The company has guided for EPS of $3.25-$3.45 this year, which at $67/share puts a forward P/E range of 19-20. Is this expensive? It's probably a fair value. The forward P/E of the Russell 2000 Index is 19. At a $2 billion market cap, Dorman's size is comparable to the companies included in the Russell 2000.

Conclusion

I view Dorman as a wait and see. Last year's revenue growth figures and profitability were disappointing. I've been a shareholder since 2018 and expect things to improve, but it's hard to say what the impact of the pandemic will be. I would seriously consider adding more shares on any future sharp selloffs into the mid-$50s or lower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DORM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.