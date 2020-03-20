The Coca-Cola Company Will Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic

We are bullish on the stock at the current level, recognizing the improved value and opportunity to own a quality company following a deep selloff.

Approximately 40% of sales in the non-alcoholic beverage category are from the eating and dining-out channel, highlighting the current demand weakness, with many parts of the world in quarantine.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is down by 30% from its high this year amid the global COVID-19 pandemic crash. The stock is being pressured based on an ongoing disruption to its global beverage sales across various consumption channels like restaurants, sports, and entertainment venues. While we recognize the near-term impacts are significant, the stock is now beginning to look compelling with a current dividend yield approaching 4%. We think the company can recover, and the current price now offers investors an opportunity to pick up shares at a discount.

(Source: finviz.com)

An Unprecedented Soda Demand Disruption

Before this avalanche of negative news, Coca-Cola was coming off a record 2019 with solid growth and accelerating earnings. Last year, Coca-Cola revenues climbed by 9%, while operating income grew 10% compared to 2018 with momentum across all regions.

In late February, as the COVID-19 outbreak began accelerating outside of China, the company issued updated guidance, expecting a relatively modest 1-2% impact to just Q1 revenue, while still reiterating full-year guidance. Previously, the company was targeting revenue growth at 5% and 8% growth in operating income. From the press release:

The company currently estimates an approximate 2- to 3-point impact to unit case volume, 1- to 2-point impact to organic revenue and 1- to 2-penny impact to earnings per share for the first quarter. Based on its latest forecasts, the company still expects to achieve its previously provided full year guidance.

The story here is that, in the period, since that last update, the environment has significantly deteriorated to a level that was likely unthinkable at that time. As most are well aware, large parts of Europe and the U.S. are now in an effective shutdown, with governments ordering or suggesting social distancing and quarantines. Sporting events and most forms of entertainment venues where soda products would typically be consumers have been canceled. Needless to say that the prior full-year guidance is unachievable, and there is still uncertainty as to when conditions can normalize.

(Source: Company IR)

According to company statements, the global percentage of sales of non-alcohol ready-to-drink beverages "NARTD" in the graphic above is around 40% in "eating & drinking out" channels. The effect is a major disruption to Coca-Cola's end-customer demand and sales. While consumers can still find Coca-Cola products in grocery stores and online retail, it's likely other venues like restaurants, bars, clubs, airports, arenas, stadiums, concerts, and events now represent a major decline in "case volumes". There is also an indication that the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo Japan will be canceled or at least postponed where Coca-Cola is a sponsor and represented a major marketing investment.

A Global Operation

The key consideration here is that Coca-Cola is truly a global company with business outside of North America representing 74% of the total operating income in 2019. With COVID-19 a worldwide phenomenon, most countries already in a near shutdown, the demand weakness is widespread. The company sells concentrates and syrups to authorized independent bottling operations globally, which represent the primary revenue stream that is facing weakness from local distributors and end customers in all regions. We also highlight a surge in the U.S. dollar and depreciating foreign currencies that is pressuring foreign currency as another negative trend for current earnings.

(Source: Company IR)

To be clear, we don't think this is a complete demand shutdown as consumers can still purchase Coca-Cola products in various channels. That being said, it's fair to question how high up a six-pack or 2-liter bottle of soda is on the shopping list for people with limited budgets that are fearing the prospect of a reduced income in the near term. It's also likely some beverage segments across the company's more than 500 brands worldwide and 800 flavors are performing better than others.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

With data through March 20th, COVID-19 is affecting 178 countries and territories. The key monitoring point for us is the number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide outside of China. For everyone's sake, we're hoping the growth rate turns lower sooner rather than later, which should support a view that containment efforts are working.

It's still unclear as to a timetable for when a clear victory against the outbreak can be declared, but we are confident in Coca-Cola as a global brand that will survive through this crisis with an assumption that large gatherings, sporting events, and dining out will return to normal eventually. In the meantime, we expect KO and the broader stock market to continue with significant levels of volatility, given the ongoing uncertainty.

(Source: worldometers.com)

The Coca-Cola Company is known as a "Dividend Champion" with a 58-year streak of consecutive annual increases to the quarterly rate. In February, the company last increased the dividend by 2.5% to 41 cents per share, representing an annualized payout of $7.0 billion. The amount is in context to free cash flow of $8.4 billion in 2019 and an approximate payout ratio of 80% on 2019 EPS. Separately, the company ended the year with approximately $11 billion in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities. The amount is balanced against $27 billion in long-term debt. The overall liquidity position is pressured in the near term but stable.

We think the dividend is safe despite what will likely be a challenging year for earnings and cash flow. This assumes that the virus will be contained later this year and the restaurant industry and large public events can resume normal operation. We're looking at the stock's 3.9% dividend yield as nearly approaching the high for the stock reached back during the financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

The risk here for KO is the same facing the broader market, that being a deeper deterioration from here with longer-lasting impact to consumer spending beyond 1 or 2 quarters. Our view is that, with the stock down by 30% from its all-time high, the market is likely to have already discounted the worst-case scenario. We rate shares of KO as a buy for the opportunity to acquire a high-quality company that will survive the COVID-19 Pandemic. Investors can consider taking a small position and building an allocation over days and weeks on any further weakness through dollar-cost averaging.

Takeaway

The coronavirus outbreak has represented a significant loss of business for Coca-Cola with the restaurant and entertainment industry disrupted in various parts of the world with ongoing social distancing. Recognizing the uncertainty for a timetable to when the pandemic can be contained, we expect the company's operating conditions and financial outlook to eventually recover. We see value in the stock as the dividend appears sustainable in the near term as it approaches 4%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.