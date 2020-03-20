CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. (CKHUY) Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:CKHUY)

Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call

March 19, 2020 04:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hans Leung - Investor Relations

Victor Li - Chairman and Group Co-Managing Director

Frank Sixt - Group Finance Director, Deputy MD & Executive Director

Kai Ming Lai - Deputy MD & Executive Director

Kin Ning Fok - Group Co-MD & Executive Director

Dominic Lai - Deputy Managing Director and Group Managing Director, A.S. Watson

Erich Ip - Group Managing Director, Hutchison Ports

Malina Ngai - Group COO and CEO, Asia and Europe of A.S. Watson

Presentation

Hans Leung

Thank you very much for joining the webcast today to discuss our 2019 Full Year Results. Today, our speakers are Mr.