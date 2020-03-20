CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. (CKHUY) Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:CKHUY)
Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call
March 19, 2020 04:00 AM ET
Hans Leung
Thank you very much for joining the webcast today to discuss our 2019 Full Year Results. Today, our speakers are Mr.