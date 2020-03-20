Macerich: Taking Advantage Of The Sell-Off, But With Caution

The market is in severe turmoil due to the coronavirus, which is causing massive disruption to life and business. Critical industries are also facing incredible strain. Malls, along with other consumer-facing sectors, like restaurants, hotels, casinos, cinemas, etc, are suffering. Macerich (MAC) belongs to this battered group and is in free fall, down more than 70% YTD. Even the mighty Simon Property Group (SPG) is down more than 60% YTD. I have to admit that the timing of SPG's acquisition of Taubman Centers (TCO) was unlucky, to say the least. SPG somewhat compromised its rock solid balance sheet to make the deal, but will survive.

Back to MAC, I am taking advantage of this massive sell off, spreading my buys over time. I managed to make several purchases below $6.25, enabling me to lower my average price to just below $12 (excluding dividends). I will keep on going until the dust settles. Once it does, I am confident that MAC will be a multibagger. As I write this article, the share price is currently $7.71, versus ~$27 at the start of this year), and is expected to open a bit higher based on premarket action.

The S&P 500 and Dow are down ~30% since the peak. For a change, the market is expected to open notably higher today (Friday 20 March), with S&P 500 and Dow futures up almost 4%. Lets see what happens during regular trading, as the market is all over the place. Anything can happen.

It is important to note that prior to the coronavirus, MAC's share price was under significant pressure along with the mall sector in general. However, contrary to what many think about malls, which in my view is driven by emotion and generic headlines rather than hard numbers and fundamentals, MAC's properties are performing quite well. This is evidenced by various operating metrics outlined in my previous MAC article dated 9 January 2020:

MAC's centers produce average sales PSF of $800, up from $407 in 2009. MAC's iconic assets are deep into A-Mall territory. In other words, MAC's tenants are selling record amounts. Sales don't lie, even though it is important to acknowledge that Tesla is somewhat responsible for some of the increases as of late.

Average base rent PSF stands at $61.16 in Q3 2019, up from $40.67 in 2009. Like with sales, rent cheques don't lie and I doubt that MAC is meaningfully benefiting from variable-rent structures linked to Tesla sales.

Releasing spreads are trending up

Occupancy rates are resilient, around historical high levels, around the 95% zone, with little volatility despite all bankruptcies

For the period 2013-2018, MAC's average NOI growth was 3.9% versus 3.8% for Simon Property (SPG), 3.2% for Taubman (TCO), and 3.7% for GGP, part of Brookfield (BPR)

By looking at these stats, one would think that MAC's share price is healthy, not an all time low. What else could one ask from a LANDLORD?

Since 2015, MAC's share price has lost more than 90% of its value. Consequently, one would reasonably assume that things are falling off a cliff. However, this is not the case. On the contrary, things are quite stable. For example, FFO per share, as adjusted, has remained remarkably stable over the past few years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

MAC is playing the long game. It is important to spend some time explaining this. MAC willingly downsized its portfolio, disposing several low-productivity, non-core malls. By doing this, the following occurred:

raised ~$1.8Bn over the past six years

mitigated forthcoming bankruptcy problems, which included more than 15 Sears stores (saved the company many headaches)

sacrificed some FFO

The last bullet point is important. It is NOT a permanent sacrifice. The FFO has largely dropped due to lost income as a result of non-core asset dispositions. It is not just because of deterioration in like-for-like centers. In fact, same-store NOI has been growing:

Source: September 2019 Presentation

What's more, as part of the 2020 guidance, cash same-center NOI, excluding lease termination income, is expected to grow by 0.50%-1.00%. Due to the coronavirus, this might not mean much right now, but still important to emphasize.

In any event, MAC didn't sell low-productivity assets over the past few years in order to stay put, stare at the ceiling, and permanently embrace lost income. On the contrary, MAC made the most out of the situation. MAC used the disposition proceeds to embark upon a substantial growth/redevelopment program focused on quality, focusing on improving and expanding its existing core assets (i.e. not going on a buying spree chasing third party assets). This has yet to bear fruit in terms of generating rental income/FFO that will move the needle and turn the tide in terms of FFO. But we are almost there. A bit more patience is required.

In short, the aforementioned portfolio downsizing, in conjunction with some headwinds from retail bankruptcies, naturally had a negative impact on FFO. But FFO is not falling off a cliff, as suggested by the share price (even before the coronavirus impact). In fact, MAC provided the following 2020 guidance:

Essentially, 2020 FFO was expected to be similar to FY 2019 FFO. To put this into perspective, it is substantially higher than FY 2012 FFO. In 2012 the share price was ~$50! In other words, 2012 FFO was lower than today but the 2012 share price was 5 times higher than today. To be fair, FFO must also be looked on a debt-adjusted basis, as well on an asset-quality adjusted basis. So the price to FFO multiple approach needs to be viewed with a little bit of caution. For example, let's take SPG (arguably the best in the space) as the benchmark. MAC has more debt than SPG (on a debt to NOI/EBITDA basis), but higher quality assets, on average (based on sales PSF). What's more, MAC's assets are situated in more densely populated locations. In fact, MAC is the most 'urban' of the mall owners, as designated by Green Street Advisors (as calculated by population densities within a 10-mile trade area). In addition, looking at the asset mix, most of MAC's assets fall under the mall and town center category, whereas SPG also has many outlet centers. In my view, outlets will face more secular headwinds going forward, as opposed to urban A-malls and town centers, which are increasingly becoming more and more mixed-use (reducing exposure to department stores and legacy apparel and increasing exposure to lifestyle, entertainment and experiential concepts). The 'urban' element is critical as it facilitates MAC's transformation of malls into town centers, with an emphasis on mixed-use uses and categories (to live, work and play). In general, I feel comfortable with urban real estate, which also has substantial alternative/re-use potential if need be. In short, MAC's properties are offering visitors more opportunities to enjoy in-person experiences with an expanded focus on food, fitness and entertainment. For example, the new wave of tenants include, among others:

The Cayton Children's Museum (kids/family entertainment) by ShareWell at Santa Monica Place

Round One (entertainment/amusement center) at Lakewood Center, Deptford Mall, Fashion District Philadelphia and Valley River Center

Dave & Busters at Vintage Faire Mall

Crayola Experience (kids/family entertainment) and a Harkins Entertainment Concept at Chandler Fashion Center)

Life Time (fitness) at Broadway Plaza, Biltmore Fashion Park, and The Oaks

Caesars Republic (nongaming hotel brand) at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Industrious (coworking) at Scottsdale Fashion Square, Broadway Plaza, Fashion District Philadelphia and Country Club Plaza

Overall, compared to SPG, I prefer MAC's asset mix, given the heavy focus on the urban town center model, and low exposure to outlets. On the other hand, I like that SPG has less debt. So what has MAC done about this? Just a few days ago, MAC announced a reduction of its quarterly dividend to $0.50/share, payable 20% in cash and 80% in common stock. MAC noted that the combination of the reduced dividend and stock dividend will result in retaining incremental cash in excess of $98M on a quarterly basis, or ~$400M of additional retained cash if implemented on an annual basis. MAC expects to use the retained cash to pay down debt as well as for general corporate purposes. The decision to issue a stock dividend will be made by the Board on a quarterly basis. I believe the stock dividend will continue until the coronavirus issue is resolved. What's more, MAC also mentioned that it will be evaluating all capital uses including the size and pace of redevelopment investments. In other words, MAC took advantage of the current situation to do something that was long overdue. The previous dividend of $3/share was actually covered, even based on the 2020 expected FFO midpoint of $3.45 less maintenance CAPEX. In addition, FFO/share in 2021 onwards is expected to increase close to $4/share mark, as redevelopment/growth NOI comes online. However, there was cash to be left for debt repayment and redevelopment CAPEX, after paying the dividend. Therefore, the dividend reduction is healthy step, which will help lower debt over time. It's a safer model.

What about the fears of what's going to happen to corporate America with the coronavirus? MAC's success is ultimately a function of the success of its tenants, who need to be in a healthy financial situation to pay rent. There is no doubt that MAC's portfolio is well positioned with a highly diversified tenant base of the world's leading retailers. I am confident that there will be a solution and most retailers will survive. In any case, the more this situation drags on, the higher the pain. We have now reached the stage that US cities are also going into lockdown mode, like in Europe, to contain and reverse the spread of the virus. MAC's executives seem to feel comfortable, investing substantial amounts in open market purchases, following the dividend cut and despite the uncertainty around the coronavirus. Some insiders managed to catch prices below $7 per share. In other words, they have been buying all the way down.

In short:

MAC has the best assets one could hope for in the space, in the most urban densely populated locations

MAC proactively cut its dividend and finally has a healthy model, allowing for debt reduction and migrating towards a self-funded model

MAC's insiders are buying heavily

I expect MAC to make a comeback after the dust settles. However, should the market turmoil persist (and most likely it will for a while), MAC will most likely continue being under pressure. As I write this article, worldwide coronavirus cases have exceeded 253,000, with current active cases in excess of 154,000. The number of active global coronavirus cases is on the rise, exponentially, mainly due to escalation in Europe (Italy followed by Spain, Germany and France).

Other countries, including the US and UK, are following similar paths, and we will have more lockdowns, further disrupting everyday life, just like the one just announced in California. Essentially, California's Governor ordered 40M people and world’s fifth-largest economy to stay behind doors.

This means more pain ahead. What the market is hoping for is a roadmap of what to expect, to better assess the financial damage and establish a timeframe for getting back to normal. President Trump said the worst of the outbreak could last until August, perhaps longer, and the market sold off heavily on the news. I see this as a first step for better managing expectations and putting some sort of timeframe. Ultimately, what is required is a medical solution, as this is a medical problem. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hopes for a vaccine by autumn. Even though the Fed is trying to help with interest rate cuts (cutting them down to essentially zero) and market intervention ($700Bn QE program), this will not really help the core issue at hotels, restaurants, cinemas, malls, cruise ships, airlines, etc. The risk of very low to zero-revenue periods is very real and many companies will require significant support from the government, including government bailouts.

It is important to keep calm and remain disciplined, as the worst might not be behind us. The true economic impact of the coronavirus is still an unknown, and there is lots of uncertainty. I don't expect MAC to be spared if the market keeps on falling, even though MAC has fallen so much already (so the excessive correlation might fade away over time). That said, I am putting some money to work now, but with caution. I am spreading my purchases over time, as there is no playbook for the current situation. My 'end game' is to establish a full-size, long-term position in MAC at an attractive average price, and hold for years (enjoying the dividends and capital gains). I will continue adding, especially after large selloffs. We have to keep on reminding ourselves that we are buying a top quality urban mall, town center owner, with a self-funded model (following the dividend cut), at rock bottom valuations. It is virtually impossible to time the optimal entry point, hence my approach to buy in phases. I do expect the market to start recovering once the number of active coronavirus cases peak. But, more importantly, what is required is a clear path towards a medicine and vaccine. Afterall, this is a medical problem and require a medical solution. I feel comfortable buying at these levels, even though the worst may not be behind us. Spread your buys over time and be disciplined. On a final note, I would not be surprised if MAC temporarily announces another dividend cut, in order to preserve additional liquidity, if the coronavirus situation deteriorates further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long SPG