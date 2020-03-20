Scaling Into Positions - Options Provide Many Cheaper Ways To Profit With Downside Protection

There are now opportunities to buy stock and sell multiple calls against the purchase that provide profit opportunities whether the stock goes up or down by 50% at expiration.

Introduction

The markets are in crazy times, not seen since 2008 or 1987. Volatility is extremely high; I believe that the VIX technically hit an all-time high on Monday’s down 2997 (-13%) day. The real high in VIX may have been on Black Monday when the Dow fell 23% on October 19, 1987 or possibly the next day when markets came to a near halt before coordinated buying pushed the market back off the lows on October 20, 1987. However, VIX was not a tradable instrument at that time.

The market bounced around that week and for several months with sharp swings up and down in 1987-88. I don’t recall those moves being daily as in the current market, where we have already had ten daily 1000-point-plus moves in March with most of these moves flipping from negative-to-positive-to negative. (Does anyone recall that Super Tuesday was just two weeks ago, in March?)

I was on the Institutional Options desk at Bear Stearns back during Black Monday and the following weekend, I created a potential basket of buy-writes for a customer that had not previously traded options. A floor-trader friend of mine cancelled a two-week vacation he had scheduled for that post-Black Monday period. He was very lucky because he had prepared for vacation, he had very few existing positions on, since Black Monday was the day after monthly options expiration, and he was basically able to start building positions from scratch.

The current day-to-day volatility may not allow for long-term thinking about building a stock portfolio. Last Friday, in a Rose Garden press conference, President Trump had executives from drug-producing firms like Roche and retail drug-selling firms like Walgreens and the market jumped by six percent in the last twenty-five minutes of trading. That was followed by Monday’s record-point decline and largest percentage decline since Black Monday. An options strategy outlined below can provide the opportunity for a longer-term look at potential trades.

Current Market Thoughts

Many traders think the market is headed lower but that it will be higher than the current level by year-end. In these times of uncertainty, they are recommending building positions slowly when you think there is a low but to keep additional cash available in case of future lower lows.

While the market moved less than 2% during the week of March 2-6, four of the five days had larger daily moves than the weekly move. Maybe since this bear market has been around for only a little more than a month, and it was caused by sudden extrinsic shocks, COVID-19 with its impact on certain drug stocks (e.g. Gilead (GILD)), maybe add in the Bernie Sanders losses, which led to differing moves in the health insurance stocks (e.g. United Healthcare (UNH)) and the Saudi-Russia fight in oil prices, the stock market reverses on an almost daily basis, leading to fear of getting trades wrong in each direction and not being able to pick the bottom.

Today (Wednesday) on CNBC

In the early afternoon, CNBC had on two of the greatest investors of our times, Bill Ackman and Bill Miller. Mr. Miller said that right now is one of the five best buying opportunities in his life. More surprising was Mr. Ackman’s laying out a doomsday scenario and simultaneously stating that he was “aggressively buying stocks” including Hilton, which he currently owns, and said that it could go to zero if the hotel chain were shuttered for over a year (opposed to his strongly suggested 30-day mandatory Federal shutdown).

What to Do Now

As I said, many traders have been saying to buy in on a scale-down basis. If you have been able to resist any buying for a month, most traders would think that you should do some buying now. Of course, if the market continues its decline, you can lose on these new purchases.

Buy-writes

One bright side, at least for those without trading positions is that volatility has climbed to all-time highs or near all-time highs. There are many stocks that you can purchase at a 52-week (or longer) low, prices you never thought you would see just one month earlier. There are many cases where you can sell a one-month (April expiration) out-of-the-money call for nearly 20% of the stock price for protection. While this gives you the opportunity to dip your toe into the water, it is not necessarily safe.

For instance, American Airlines ($AAL) provided such an opportunity yesterday with the stock closing at $15.58 and the April 18 call closing at $2.50 bid. Unfortunately, the stock dropped more than 20% today but you cannot cover the call you might have shorted yesterday to make your loss near zero. While AAL is an extreme example, it is far from the only one.

Using this AAL example (with April and May volatility in excess of 200%) yields previously unheard-of results. Specifically, If the stock drops by 16% by April expiration, or the price of the call, the buyer of this buy-write can still break even. If the stock is unchanged at expiration, the profit will be $2.50 on a net purchase price of $13.08 (=15.58-2.50), or 19%. Should the stock price close above the strike price of $18 at expiration, the dollar return on this package would be $4.92, or 38%. Not bad for just over a month!

More complex positions

While I hope that Mr. Ackman could be right and we save the most lives possible with his idea of a mandatory lockdown for one month, there is Iess discussion about a “V-shaped recovery” and it is more likely that we will have a “U-shaped” or an “L-shaped” recovery.

While volatility is typically lower for each month you head out on the list of options (earnings announcements and, more importantly, future projections may lead some months to have slightly higher implied volatilities than the prior month), there are better dollar terms in potential options P&Ls at expiration. We should speak about one specific example, AAL again, to provide a practical example of what could be done.

Due to the increase in historical volatility this past month, the implied volatilities for options have increased sharply in the past month, far above historical norms. In laymen terms, this means that farther percentage out-of-the-money options are now trading for much higher than closer or even at-the-money options would have traded. By combining the purchase of stock and selling more than one call option against this stock purchase, the trader can set up a range of long-term (meaning several months) price ranges where at expiration there would be profits.

My specific proposed AAL trade is to buy 100 shares and sell three of the August 20 options. Based on Wednesday’s closing stock price of $11.65 and the closing bid of $2.35 on the August 20 calls, the net debit for the position is $4.60 (=11.65-(3*2.35)). This means that the trade makes money above the $4.60 downside at expiration, allowing a small profit even if the stock price drops 60% from here. The upside breakeven at expiration is $27.70. That means the 1x1 buy write would earn $22.35-$11.65, or $10.70 and two short $20 calls sold at $2.35 could lose $5.35 each.

Based on these numbers at an expiration basis, as long as AAL doesn’t decline by more than 60% from here (perhaps a reasonable assumption assuming federal support and not a nationalization of the airlines) or increase 137% from here, or $27.70, this trade will be a winner. This last price is roughly the February 21 stock price, before the steep market drop started. Of course, that assumes being able to not trade against the position until August expiration, roughly five months away. Other assumptions include no interest or trading costs; these are reasonable in today’s environment.

Caveats

Volatility, as measured by the VIX, has ramped up tremendously, but volatility in individual equity names, just like stock price returns, has moved by differing amounts, providing for a different type of dispersion trading. Traders should look at all the numbers, including risk, when selecting their trades.

Of course, volatility can increase from these already overextended levels, leaving the possibility of marked-to-market losses (but also additional opportunities to add to this initial option-related trade). Also remember, if the investor already had an existing position in a stock before adding a related options trade, the overall P&L range would vary from that of the new trade. Finally, in these unusual times, bid-ask spreads widen, so traders should be careful and always use limit orders.

Recommendation

The reason behind these combined stock-and-option trades is to provide profit ranges from significantly below where the stock currently is to significantly above where the stock is on an expiration basis by taking advantage of implied volatility levels at or near record heights. For illustrative purposes, I recommend the 1x3 AAL trade outlined above, but there are many other possibilities in the current market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: By selling options against this position, it may make the position delta-neutral or delta-short in the short run.