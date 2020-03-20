Struggling With The Present And Thinking About The Future: 6 Growth Investment Picks

It is important to try to put this setback in perspective and to try to be rational in dealing with the analysis of asset classes and individual investments.

You are not alone with your pain

I am hardly the only person to observe just how difficult the past month has been for those of us who invest, and for those of us who try to provide investment advice. I do both, and that is a double dose of trouble. My investment service, Ticker Target has been thronged with subscribers looking for some magic insight-and I don’t have that. And as well, there are younger people who are experiencing their initial “time on the cross,” as the expression goes. Although to be fair, panic can engulf all ages and all types of investors without boundaries of income, sex or nationality.

My goal here is not to tell readers how bad it is, but to provide suggestions for what to do next. We would all have preferred to have some advance warning about the scope and tragedy wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. And while that has been happening, the world has watched the spectacle of an oil price war between the Saudis and the Russians with no clear knowledge of how long it might last or what the outcome might be.

The editors at Seeking Alpha have asked me to put together a post with my 3 to 5 best ideas for a recovery. I am flattered by their request and I have put together such a list which readers will see below. I went a bit overboard and created a list of 6 names. There are just so many bargains out there, and I was hard pressed to stay to a limit of 5. The fact is, that investors need to start looking ahead, and considering the panic for what it is, a one time event which has impacted billions of lives in various ways, which has cost trillions of dollars and which will wind up altering many lives in different ways, many for the worse and some for the better but which will be over at some point. But it has also created an unprecedented opportunity-one that investors, with patience, capital and a strong tolerance for risk and volatility should take advantage of.

The speculation about how bad it is going to get will not help your investment results. Panicking about some kind of an apocalypse event will not help your investment results. And trying to put together some kind of Covid-19 focused portfolio is too late, and would never work for more than a brief moment in time in any event. As it happens, I own shares in Citrix (CTXS), in my Ticker Target Income/Stability portfolio. The shares are up 28% this month. CTXS, as those readers who know this company, has always had a set of “work remotely” solutions although some of its assets in that space were sold to LogMeIn (LOGM) in 2017. I will be selling my CTXS position, and replacing it with a name that will perform better when the world goes back to normal-or perhaps best said, the new normal.

Just for the record, I am a growth stock junky and have researched and invested in the IT space for many years. And you can’t do that without having some fundamental optimism. No, I don’t think the world will tumble into a depression despite the gut wrenching stock market implosion. And while I offer no prognostication as to either the length or severity of the Covid-19 impact, my innate sense of optimism is such that I believe that the worst will be over in weeks or a couple of months, and that the most dire forecasts will prove inaccurate.

I have made the point for several years now that the IT space ought to be a focus for investors looking to invest in growth, somewhat regardless of the current macro environment. The impact on the virus on the economy has not changed that view-indeed it might have sped up some of the trends that have been animating growth. In particular, more people than ever are going to conduct more of their business digitally, rather than in person, and more workers, if they can, will choose to work from home. Digital transformation is a huge theme in the IT world and that isn’t going away after the worst of this crisis passes. All of the companies mentioned in this article benefit their users by facilitating a more rapid and more efficient digital transformation. And the more people work remotely, the more they need applications that work better at the edge and cyber-security that is designed to deal with the kinds of breaches that are becoming more common these days because of the proliferation of edge-based applications.

Earlier this week I shared some of these same thoughts with subscribers to my Ticker-Target service in a post I called “The sun will come out tomorrow.” Now I have no talent with words-that is the title of a well-known song from the show Annie, which first opened in NY in 1977 and was subsequently made into a movie. The movie stared such great performers as Carol Burnett, Albert Finney and Bernadette Peters. It has been remade, I have read, but stream the original if you want to see it-the cast alone makes that choice obvious.

I first saw it on the stage-of course the comic strip on which it was based, Little Orphan Annie was still running back then and the plot was never much in doubt. But the one thing the show had was a song called “Tomorrow.” For those of you suffering through this panic, I might suggest listening to the song-it is, I suppose a taste of my generation, but the thoughts expressed, are the thoughts that I have. As the lyrics go, ‘the sun will come out tomorrow,” this pandemic will ease, and at some point, the oil price war will get resolved. My view is that the way to consider the future, is, to paraphrase Justice Roberts, to consider the future.

I am not going to try to analyze the impacts of all of the different Fed actions and the likely $1 trillion fiscal stimulus. And there will be similar, coordinated policies around the world. Not will I attempt to analyze the course of the virus, other than to say that looked at a bit more carefully, and with a less jaundiced eye, there are some data points that suggest it will reach a peak in the foreseeable future, and then follow a typical bell shaped curve pattern.

Putting together a list

Choosing the best few stocks is always a bit of a chore for an analyst and that is why I had to go with 6 names. There is no “one size fits all” paradigm that I might point to in terms of my selection criteria. Some names that I like are totally crushed, and will snap back in any kind of recovery. Some names are down a smaller percentage, but have greater long-term attraction. If your favorite name isn’t on this list, it doesn’t mean I have a negative perception of its prospects but simply choosing 6 means not choosing another dozen or so. My own High-Growth portfolio currently consists of 15 names and is available to subscribers of my Ticker Target Service.

The impact of the Covid-19 outbreak is one time in nature. It will not wind up materially changing patterns of work, or investment, or leisure or buying in some existential sense. Trying to develop a Covid-19 portfolio, at least at this point is equivalent to trying to buy the best PC stock. I have recently written articles on SA about Slack (WORK) and Cloudflare (NET) which have offerings that help users to work from home. I like shares of both vendors, and own Slack in the high-growth portfolio, but I own the shares because of the long-term value of their respective franchises. Another so-called “work remotely” name is Atlassian (TEAM). It is one of my favorite holdings and has been for some time now, but it has gone down less than some other high-growth names, and therefore misses my cut. Other names that I like, and which can be considered names that might see a benefit from this crisis, include Livongo (LVGO) and Health Catalyst (HCAT). Again, good names to consider with great long-term prospects, and some perceived benefit from the social distancing paradigm, but just not on my list of the top 6 names I would choose for a recovery.

Before I start my set of thumbnails as SA has asked for, I want readers to look at the following which comes from the recent conference call that was held by Mongo when it released its earnings earlier this week. Dev is the CEO and Michael Gordon is the CFO:

“Dev Ittycheria Sure. So I'll -- maybe I'll take the first one. So I've been in enterprise software now for almost 20 years, and the lesson learned is that customers are trained to obviously try and get as much leverage as possible. And in every business I've been involved with, the quarters do tend to be back end loaded. Obviously there's nothing different about MongoDB. I would tell you that one of the things that really differentiates us is that we have a very, very rigorous culture of qualification and our sales process. So, the forecast that roll up to Michael and me, we have a lot of confidence in based on the rigor that the sales team puts in, in terms of forecast for business. So our confidence in the forecast is a measure of the quality of the qualification process. And as you know, for 2.5 years as a public company, we've done a really good job. Michael, you want to handle the second question? Michael Gordon Yes. I think just on the second question, just to sort of make sure there's not any confusion. My comments about the likely impact on the business, at least from what we hypothesized … Heather Bellini Self-serve. Michael Gordon Yes, it’s self-serve. Obviously, Atlas or EA, there’s sort of the direct sales side of things. But when you think about some of the potential impacts on a direct sales model of not being able to go to customer sites, people being quarantined or cities being in virtual lock down, that shouldn't really affect the self-service side of the business as much. Obviously, it's not immune to macroeconomic outcomes, but some of those sort of specific things that we're starting to see roll out across the geographies have much more potential to directly affect -- to affect the direct sales side of things.

This is from MongoDB’s recent conference call. It suggests just how IT vendors are trying to recalibrate their forecasts. The point is, that vendors that sell directly are more likely to see constrained results for this period, but there is no evidence that any vendor is seeing anything other than an inability to close large enterprise deals because of virtual lock downs, both in the US and globally. Indeed, Crowdstrike, one of the names on this list, has just said in its earnings call that it has seen no impact of the global economic downturn caused by the virus on its demand. When that is panic is over, my guess is there will be a decent snap back in demand which may extend for a couple of quarters of above average growth. I want to consider that period, and not this period as a baseline in making recommendations.

The Recommendations:

My six recommendations in alphabetic order are as follows:

Alteryx (AYX) Crowdstrike (CRWD) DataDog (DDOG) Fastly (FSLY) Square (SQ) Trade Desk (TTD)

Again, I recommend other names, but I have done my best to find the 6 with the most recovery potential over the coming year. This is not a call on this quarter or next quarter. I just have little way of handicapping those kinds of metrics amidst all of the uncertainty. And the list of 6 is in alphabetical order-I like all of my picks about the same on any given day.

Alteryx (AYX):

Alteryx is the leading company in providing users with analytics software that can be used by both professional data analysts and so-called citizen data scientists. The company has continued to show exceptional growth at scale, primarily as a function of the rapid growth of its category and the absence of effective competitors. While there are other providers of analytics, they are unable to match Alteryx in the breadth of their platform or in their ability to provide citizen data scientists the ability to generate self-service queries. The company has extraordinary user satisfaction ratios and employee satisfaction records. It is important for readers to understand that Alteryx competes both for data preparation and for data analytics. Most of its competitors can do one but not the other or not do either particularly effectively. It is the self-service aspect of the company’s capability-it’s ease of learning, and its ease of use that really sets it apart.

In a recent conversation I had with the CFO, he suggested that competition had not bested Alteryx in a major enterprise transaction in the prior year, and that there was no current pricing pressure. I have linked here to a 3rd party blog that may be of some interest to readers who want an unbiased look at what Alteryx does, how it does it, and how the results benefit its users. Alteryx Business Intelligence Review

Alteryx last reported its results on February 13, 2020. It was just at the start of the crisis, and most of the results and the forward guidance did not completely reflect the kind of semi-lock down environment in which the world now finds itself. The reported Q4 was a blow-away, and was far greater than previous guidance. Reported revenues grew 75% to a bit more than $156 million. This was a reacceleration from the 65% growth reported in fiscal Q3. The company grew its customer count by about 10% sequentially, again a reacceleration from the pace of prior quarters. The DBE for the company was 130%; its new deal signings are getting larger as the company’s command of its space is better recognized by enterprise users and these large deals that are coming in initial deployments put pressure the mathematics of the DBE calculation.

This is one of those rare hyper growth companies that is GAAP profitable. On a non-GAAP basis, which is how most analysts consider and rate the shares, the company achieved an operating margin of 31% last quarter, compared to 25% the prior year. I would not, at this point, assert that 31% operating margins should be considered a norm for the company, any more than I might forecast 75% growth as something to expect going forward-even without having to figure out the impact of a Covid-19 based recession.

The company attained free cash flow last quarter of about $15 million, up marginally from the year earlier period. The increase in deferred revenue was lower this year, than in 2018. That, however, was offset by a rapid rise in bookings which grew by 81% year on year, with the difference becoming an increase to the RPO balance. As might be expected, A/R balances grew, although a bit slower than revenues. At the current growth rate free cash flow will run a bit behind operating income.

I cannot, in this kind of article which is rather long in any event, attempt to cover all of the details some readers may want to know about this company and its management. The company is notorious for providing hyper-conservative guidance to go along with hyper-growth-in trying to think about a projection, I try to go somewhere in between the company guidance and its growth the last reported quarter. With that in mind, I am estimating an EV/S ratio based on forward revenues of about 9.5X, quite a bit below average for its growth rate cohort in the high 40% range. This month AYX shares are down more than 39%, although they remain about 10% higher than they were a year ago. If a reader wants to initiate a position in the enterprise IT space, and is looking for growth and profitability, there are not going to be many better choices than Alteryx.

Crowdstrike (CRWD)

Crowdstrike has been a controversial company since it went public on about 9 months ago. The shares doubled during their first day of trading. They eventually reached almost $100/share compared to the issue price of $34. By the middle of December, the shares had fallen to just more than $47 before recovering to $66 just before the start of this panic. They have now fallen by 42% as of Wednesday’s close.

Crowdstrike is a cyber-security company that focuses on what is called the edge, i.e. the part of the network that is actually accessed by live users. Its technology is based on proprietary AI factors that it has developed that are typically interpreted by consultants, either from the company or from third parties. It’s platform is called Falcon which is designed to protect workloads both on-premise, in virtualized environments and in the cloud. Endpoint security is a hoary facet of providing cyber security; it was amongst the first of the infrastructure offerings. Most of Crowdstrike’s customer are take-aways from legacy vendors such as McAfee and Symantec. Those takeaways have been very low hanging fruit; the technologies involved are antiquated and do not perform well in a large enterprise environment. In particular, since Symantec was acquired by Broadcom, many of its parts have ceased proper functioning.

Crowdstrike’s consultant cohort was involved in investigating allegations of breaches into the DNC. From time to time some investors seem to believe that this work should be considered a negative in evaluating the shares. I obviously do not, and present the latest Crowdstrike rebuttal for readers who might be interested in that subject. Our Work with the DNC: Setting the record straight

There have been some negative articles about CRWD and its technology on SA. CrowdStrike Holdings: Overvalued, Unprofitable Cybersecurity Company With Weaknesses Amid Multiple Headwinds. If I had the space, I would refute all of the unsubstantiated aspersions cast at this company by the author. The report contains a combination of factual errors, analytical errors and a total misinterpretation of why this company wins and has a substantial competitive moat. I wrote an article that was published on SA in the middle of December. CrowdStrike: Strike While Its Iron Is Hot. I felt then that the article covered the main facets of the investment thesis-and really not much has changed in that regard these last 3 months.

The company reported its results on Thursday, March 19th, the day the swallows return to Capistrano and the first day of spring this year. The results the company reported were spectacular. New customers, ARR growth, cash flow generation, and even non-GAAP earnings were exceptionally strong. Overall, revenues for this quarter rose 89% with ARR growth of 92%. Comparable numbers for the prior quarter included revenues growth of 88%, and ARR growth, the best measure of growth for this kind of a company rising 97%. The company saw a margin improvement, it generated a substantial level of operating cash flow, and raised its guidance for the final quarter of the fiscal year. The quarter saw the company add 772 customers to its base, and overall its base grew by 112% year over year. The company forecast modest sequential growth of around 10%; I expect that will be substantially exceeded. The company’s cash flow attainment was significantly bolstered by the rapid rise in the increase in deferred revenue which has more than doubled.

Clearly the results of Crowdstrike’s fiscal Q4 demand a separate article which will be forthcoming shortly!

The basic reason why Crowdstrike wins and replaces its competition is simply because it offers a more effective solution that is easier to install and use, and does what it is supposed to do without the necessity of substantial user intervention. One can look at the attached set of reviews here: New Gartner Report Rates CrowdStrike as the Top EPP Vendor which in turn link to the Gartner MQ review for end point security. The reviews and the MQ report speak for themselves. The other major 3rd party consultant is Forrester. Here is a link to its report that points out the advantages enjoyed by this company in terms of its competitive positioning. CrowdStrike Named a Leader in Enterprise Detection and Response in Report by Independent Research Firm. I really do not think it is necessary for me to try to second guess third party consultants who are paid by users to evaluate these kinds of offerings.

Crowdstrike responded favorably to this latest earnings release and it is trading at or near $50/share on Friday. I have updated my model based on guidance, and the forward EV/S is now a bit under 11X. This is noticeably below average for a company with its growth. The cash flow generation in the quarter was far stronger than most observers had anticipated; overall the free cash flow margin is now quite a bit stronger than average for the company’s growth cohort. The company, in its recent conference call, reported that it had been able to pivot to digital operations and the effectiveness of its sales operation, and its flow of business had not been compromised despite the impact of the Covid-19 virus on the economy.

Datadog (DDOG)

Datadog has a catchy name and it is in many ways the top dog in its space. DDOG went public on 9/19/19. I had written about the company before its IPO hoping that might buy it below $30. Datadog: One Of The Fastest Dogs In The Kennel Time and the river move on. DDOG shares closed their first day of trading up 39%. Shortly thereafter, and for no discernible reason, the shares fell to a low of around $28, and then went on a tear reaching $50 before the current crash. One of my subscribers chided me for not having a position in the name despite my positive expectations-and lo and behold I became a shareholder earlier this month, at a price above what I had wanted, but which seemed reasonable given the success the company has had.

Datadog is a company that is all about what is called observability. Observability basically means what it says, even if it is used by IT professionals and others. Datadog is a company that spans the “three pillars of observability. What is most unique about DDOG is that it offers the “3 pillars of observability” on a single platform, and despite the broad functionality of the platform, DDOG’s technology is far easier to install and to use than many of the other companies in the space. The three pillars of observability are considered to be infrastructure monitoring, application performance management and log management. The company recently introduced Synthetics which is a service that simulates the user experience at various traffic levels of different web-based applications. The company has continued to introduce enhancements and extensions of its functionality including a recent new service called Security Monitoring. The DDOG platform is often used in a paradigm called DevOps as well as business users in a world that appears to be rapidly converging.

Datadog has lots of competitors. Most people would probably look at Splunk (SPLK) and perhaps New Relic (NEWR) as the most salient of competitors currently. The results last quarter probably speak better than I can about just how the company is dealing with competition. Last quarter the company added 1000 new logos to its current base and its DBE ratio remained greater than 130%. That 1000 customer add was double what it had been in the same quarter a year earlier.

Why is DDOG winning at such incredible rates. To paraphrase Bill Clinton, it’s the platform, stupid. Most of DDOG’s competitors can do one thing on a single platform. If you want the best long monitoring out there, the odds are you are going to think of Splunk, first and foremost. You will pay a lot for what you get, but no one will ever criticize a CIO for using Splunk. But if you want all of the observability technology available, and want it on a single platform that is easy to install and utilize, DDOG is the best of a much narrower group of alternatives. At this time, 60% of the company’s base is using 2 or more products and 25% of the base is using all three products, up from 5% a year ago. New users are averaging 65% 2 product usage, compared to 25% a year ago.

Last quarter DDOG revenue grew by 85%. Not terribly surprisingly given the above statistics, the ARR per average user had reached $230k, up form $160k the past year. Calculated billings rose 77% as reported last quarter, although the timing of a single invoice would have shown that metric to have grown 85%.

Last quarter was a substantial beat on the earnings line, as the company showed favorable unit economics. Overall, operating income on a non-GAAP basis rose to a positive 6% and cash flow from operations was $17 million, or a margin of 15%. Sales and marketing expense last quarter had fallen to 35% of revenues, compared to 46% of revenues in the year earlier period. Gross margins reached 78% last quarter, up a bit sequentially and by 300 bps year on year.

One doesn’t often see the magnitude of unit economics that DDOG showed last quarter for a hyper-growth business. I would not anticipate that the company could maintain that level of growth or profitability, regardless of trying to adjust for the impact of economy on likely user acquisition and normal seasonality.

I think investors should try to build an IT portfolio by looking at some of the most important technology trends and betting on those. Observability is not on everyone’s lips, perhaps, but it is something that users are adopting as a requirement en masse, and DDOG is one of the better ways to invest in that concept.

As mentioned earlier, DDOG shares have fallen by a substantial amount in this bear market. That hasn’t necessarily made them cheap. The company’s guidance for Q1 was conservative, but in any event, not terribly relevant at this point. The company had not forecast sequential growth, nor had it forecast profitability. I have been using 50% expected growth for the company, and will not be changing that number until the company provides investors some more specific idea regarding the impact of economic downturn on its business outlook. I simply do not have the tools that are necessary to try to reconstitute a forecast for DDOG if indeed a reconstituted forecast is necessary.

But using that kind of growth, produces and EV/S ration that is still 16X. Yes, that a level that frightens investors, more so now than in the past, but quite a bit lower than average for the company’s growth cohort. The fact is that in this kind of market, reaching out to find the best is most likely to be the successful strategy. And most companies with this kind of growth have been unable to achieve profitability. It is the kind of business whose runway is defined in tens of billions with some advantages that will be hard for competitors to replicate.

Fastly (FSLY)

Edge computing is another paradigm that is steadily emerging. And Fastly, by all accounts is providing clients with the best set of tools to build new applications on the edge. Fastly is best defined as a company that offers users a Content Delivery Network. CDN’s have been around for quite a long time now-by far the largest and best known is that offered by Akamai (AKAM). The content delivery space, itself is not particularly exciting in terms of growth.

What Fastly has done, however, is to develop a set of tools and a network that have allowed developers to create applications based on far lower latencies than had heretofore been feasible. There are some interesting use cases that illustrate what can be done with a higher speed edge platform A company called HotelTonight created an app that created what is called a geo-fenced URL which has allowed that company to provide its subscribers with the best hotel rooms, while managing traffic to provide acceptable response times.

A large airline wanted to create an on-line travel experience geared to millennials. Basically, millennials have zero patience and dislike some of the primitive web sites that are used by transportation and hospitality vendors to sell seats. In the meantime, the issue of latency at peak demand times is something that was of concern, and lead to a desire to limit traffic to the origin of the network.

Other use cases include locating a paywall at the edge to improve subscriber experiences and to insure that only confirmed subscribers get access to privileged content. At the end of the day, the potential for Edge computing is limited solely by the imagination of entrepreneurs and web site developers, and this has allowed Fastly to develop a high growth business.

Fastly shares came public in May of last year at a price of $16 and started trading at $21.50. The shares peaked in August at a bit over $33, and fell thereafter. It should be noted that the peak in the shares was caused by Abdiel Advisers who bought a huge proportion of the float, driving the price to unsustainable levels. Abdiel is a hedge funds that has been reasonably successful buying few and highly concentrated positions. I am not sure if they have been compelled to recently sell share.

To say that the shares have been volatile in this pullback in a supreme understatement. They started the month at $20, fell to a closing low of $11.13, and have recovered to $18. Does the share price recovery owe anything to potential purchase of additional shares by Abdiel. Or was it short covering-the latest report on short interest showed a short interest of only about 5%, so that probably wasn’t a material factor. Rather than try to figure out short term trading patterns, which is something I will never be able to prove in any event, I think it might better serve to look at the opportunity at the edge and the tools this company has to capture that opportunity.

The company reported a very strong Q4, beating solidly on revenue and margin. Fastly gets a significant component of their revenue based on the traffic over their network from the applications created using their tools. Q4 is always a high point for usage, and the company also got some unanticipated election driven traffic.

In any event, revenue growth for the quarter accelerated to 44% from 35% the prior quarter. This was far above company guidance. As a result, the company was able to narrow its expected operating losses. It DBE ratio rose to 136%, primarily a function of higher usage of the network during the quarter and dollar based churn was less than 1%.

This company is still burning cash, and that is probably one of the factors that has lead to the share price implosion. Because this company derives revenue from the use of its network, its business model essentially has no deferred revenue to drive cash flow. It should be noted that changes in operating assets and liabilities-primarily A/R balances were responsible for much of the cash burn and they will almost certainly decline in Q1 because of seasonal factors. The company has current cash balances of $200 million and no debt, so there is no short term issue with regards to liquidity.

The company announced a CEO transition last month. The then current CEO, and company founder, has switched roles to CTO and Executive Chairman, while the company’s COO, who has much more of a sales background has assumed the role of CEO. That transition is almost surely a positive for the future of the company. While the company’s technology is world-class its sales and marketing engine is just nascent at this point and is need of lots of tuning. Further, the company is planning to launch a major expansion of its platform this year which will include native security and privacy functionality, and it is important that launch gets the maximum level of senior management attention.

Back in February, which seems an eon ago at this point, Fastly projected full year growth of about 32%, compared to 39% for the just past fiscal year. I used a somewhat higher growth rate assumption at that time of 36%, and at today’s stock price, that yields an EV/S ratio of just greater than 7X. This is well below average for the company’s growth cohort.

My thesis on this company is that it has the leading edge technology available, and that with a ramped sales and marketing effort the company will continue to exceed expectations. The edge will become a giant market and investors will want to find a vehicle to participate. This ought to be that vehicle.

Square (SQ)

Square is a company that everyone thinks they know, but really don’t . Yes it is a payment processor for smaller and remote businesses. But much of its growth these days comes from its lending activities and it recently gained approval to open a bank. That will probably not change the operations of the business a great deal but will clear up some regulatory ambiguities.

Square shares, like most of the other companies on this list are volatile and have been more so in the last several weeks. Unlike many other names, Square's all-time high of about $99 was set back in September 2018 after the company saw growth accelerate sharply due to the success of Square Cash. Subsequently the shares cratered, partially because of the departure of the well regarded CFO and partially because the company forecast it would start spending more to keep accelerating growth.

Ironically, the shares set a recent high on 2/24 at $83/share, before falling more than 50%. I have been a holder all through these share price perturbations, and I still am. I imagine the share price implosion was set off by those who consider the loans this company makes to its small business clients to be much more risky in the current environment. I have no idea how default rates will go now that the economy is falling, but it should be remembered that the loans Square makes are secured by payments that come through its platform. At the current valuation, the risk of excessive credit defaults are already priced in, and I am far more optimistic that Square's default rate will not rise appreciably.

There are two major investment issues when it comes to Square. One of these is Square cash, and to a lesser extent, the software and services the company provides its small business clients. The Square Cash app grew revenues 147% last quarter, and grew gross profit 104%. Daily active customers for the app increased by 80% last quarter, with engagement rising. Cash App revenues excluding bitcoin, were $183 million, while gross margins grew by 104%. The cash app has very high gross margins, particularly when compared to payment processing, and represented about 27% of the company’s gross profits. The question is how fast can it grow, and can it maintain gross margins at 79%. And the answer is that no one really knows-the cash app is a new phenomena in the credit world which has apparently become the payment paradigm of choice amongst a generation far younger than this writer. Here is a more in-depth description of the app, and how Square has monetized the opportunity. (How does Square Cash work?)

Because of the unknowns connected with forecasting the cash app the company has provided what many would have though to be conservative guidance. While the company doesn’t forecast revenue by segment, it has forecast that revenues as a whole will grow at 44% in Q1, while full year 2020 growth will be in the range of 33%. It should be obvious that if Cash up continues it strong growth, those forecasts are not meant terribly seriously.

The company has a set of eco-systems or flywheels if you prefer that are just in their gestating stages. Square has a full set of useful apps for its small business clients, and a variety of services that it can sell it loan clients. It is hard to forecast just how much and at what cadence these ancillary streams of revenue will become significant; at the current valuation they are a form of lagniappe about as tasty as the frosting on my mother’s chocolate cake.

The other issue is the growth of the company’s transaction processing operations. Starting a quarter past, the company had decided to ramp marketing spend to improve the growth of that business. Its full year guide suggests that it will not achieve visible results in 2020. Is that likely? The company presented a payback analysis to justify its investment; the payback analysis is at war with forecasted growth guidance. I presented my take on what Square reported and the company’s outlook in the linked post I sent to subscribers (ticker target link). There are many other opinions of Square shares on SA; some of them present a view untroubled by thorough business analysis.

About 11 days ago, Square sold $1 billion in convertible debt with a coupon rate of 0.125% and a conversion price of more than 130 dollars. Great deal for the company; the bond holders are still hoping I suppose. But other than acquiring essentially $1 billion in free money out of a current market cap of about $17 billion, the company did not choose to update its operational forecast when it sold the debt. Square is not a company with back-end loaded quarters; it does not sell large deals to big enterprises. I might suggest that thus far, the impact of the economic vicissitudes on this company have not been great.

At the time of the earnings release, I projected revenue growth of 37% for the year; just how much of that if any needs to be adjusted to take account of new economic circumstances is hard for me to know. But regardless, Square shares are now a significant bargain, particularly in a relative sense. The EV/S ratio is now barely above 5X. The rationale for the extreme sell-off over the past month is the panic that has set in about the company's loan portfolio; I am not nearly as concerned as some regarding that issue.

Square is a profitable company, and with the $1 billion convertible sale it now has cash balances of $3 billion. That is a nice rainy day cushion, if need be, or a decent fund with which to pick up bargains in the world of poorly funded start-ups. The company generated about $500 million of cash last year and in addition, it sold its Caviar food delivery service to DoorDash for $410 million.

If the economy stabilizes, the discount currently in Square's share price valuation to account for an unknown credit risk will dissipate leading to strong increases in the company's valuation.

The Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk is another long term recommendation of my service and after looking at the share price implosion, I couldn’t leave it off this list. TTD shares have lead investors on a wild ride recently and I would have no idea as to what kind of trend might be expected in the short-term. The shares made an all-time high of just over $300 share in early February, and fell pretty much in a straight line through Wednesday, to a low of $144. The gains the last two days which aggregate 28% gain have to be compared to the prior 50% loss to put things in perspective.

Trade Desk’s high was made on the back of a spectacular Q4. No, I do not usually use that phrase to describe quarterly earnings, but the fact is that the numbers were far ahead of guidance and the shares responded.

For those unfamiliar with the name, the Trade Desk operates the largest independent buy side platform in the on-line advertising space. That is to say its customers buy ads on its platform either directly or through agencies, although primarily the former. Its competitors are mainly the quaintly named ‘walled gardens” run by Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) which are under attack both from this company but also from government anti-trust enforcement. Trade Desk was a pioneer in what is called programmatic advertising. Here is a link to a definition of Programmatic for those unfamiliar with the concept. What is programmatic advertising? A beginner's guide In recent years, consumers have begun to buy hardware that facilitates what is called Connected TV. Here is a definition of that service. (What is Connected TV?)

The growth rate for programmatic has been thought to be in the 20% range over the next few years. The growth rate for connected TV advertising has been running at triple digit rates, although it is only a mid-single digit component of the Trade Desk revenue stream at this time.

Trade Desk has been able to find a bonanza in audio advertising which is a very fragmented market and ideal for the company’s platform. At least for the present, audio is actually growing faster than connected TV.

The company is led by one of the leading participants in the digital media business, Jeff Green. Mr. Green is probably the best known, and most experienced and certainly the most charismatic leader in this space, and if you consider TTD shares, one reason to do so is Mr. Green’s leadership skills.

Last quarter the company grew revenues by 35% to just less than $216 million. The company reported a rather large EPS beat; it enjoys very strong unit economics, and most of the upside in revenues flowed to earnings. The company has tried to spend more given the size of the opportunity but the revenue growth has outstripped its ability to spend, and the adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 39%, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.49/share, a beat of about 25%.

The company has been developing a franchise in China, and throughout the Asia/Pac region which is really in just a nascent phase at this point. Unlike many companies in the IT space that are concerned about Chinese theft of IP, the nature of the platform and the need to develop inventory to sell is a significant barrier to typical IP theft. The company has recently announced a series of partnerships with different advertising platforms that have interesting long-term potential. (TTD Expands Ad Potential.)

At the time of the company's earnings release it projected 2020 revenues of $863 million which would be growth of 30%. Since this company has never failed to beat its revenue growth guidance, I used a 35% growth estimate. With the share price implosion, that has brought the EV/S down to around 9X. That is below average for its growth cohort, but, in addition, the company generates a lot of cash. Last year operating cash flow declined, primarily because of the growth in receivables which outstripped the improvements in net income and the growth of stock based comp.

It is hard to know what will happen in the world of digital advertising during a recession. There will be many cross currents-people these days are staying home and watching lots of TV and seeing lots of ads-but typically, in a recession, ad revenues typically fall. This crisis, however, may accelerate the displacement of traditional advertising by that carried in digital media. The company had lots of momentum entering this year, and I think the trends in terms of programmatic, connected and audio are not ones that will change with the impact of the virus on the economy.

Wrapping Up!!

7500 words to cover 6 companies. I don’t know if that is bad or good. This is a difficult time for all of us, and one that few were expecting. For those writers claiming prescience based on short calls before the impact of the virus was visible-please cut it out. The rest of us have to deal with the real world.

I try to give advice and counsel to subscribers and it has been a difficult undertaking, and one that I wish I could avoid. My own portfolio is down…well I do not want to look right now, but I am suffering along with everyone else.

A short duration recession, tempered by stimulus of both fiscal and monetary policy is probably going to set up a very favorable environment for many IT stocks. They are currently trading as though there business is going to stop-and yet that hasn't been the case. My best advice is to try to see through this crisis and to take advantage of some of the bargains that are available. And many thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYX, CRWD, FSLY, SQ, TTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.