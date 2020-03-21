The Fed's Bullets Are Blanks

My first mortgage in the 1980s was over 14 percent. I remember when the yield on a 30-Year Treasury Bond was at the 20 percent level. When the Fed first cut the Fed Funds rate to zero following the 2008 financial crisis and push rates down to historical lows further out along the yield curve, the move calmed markets and avoided a deep recession or worst. The root cause of the housing and mortgage-backed securities crisis was financial. Lending to borrowers who could not afford to pay back the loans created a mountain of unserviceable debt. Packaging those obligations with the blessing of rating agencies and selling them to investors that did not comprehend the risk was a time bomb that exploded. At the same time, the blending of economic systems in Europe set the stage for bailouts of southern European countries to avoid debt defaults. A sea of liquidity calmed the waters and prevented the global financial crisis from becoming an economic nightmare. Central banks emerged as saviors as they provided the cash that kept markets going.

The root of the current crisis is different, and it is not financial. The international oil cartel made a move that exacerbated the crisis, but markets were likely heading for carnage anyway. Gold is the one asset that has survived through thousands of years as a store of value. In the current environment, almost everything is losing value rapidly. The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is a low-cost gold EFT that holds all of its assets in the yellow metal.

A false sense of security after the 2008 global financial crisis

Ben Bernanke, the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve during the 2008 financial crisis, is an economist who wrote his Ph.D. thesis on the Great Depression that started with the 1929 stock market crash. Chairman Bernanke dug deep into his central bank toolbox to lower short-term rates to zero percent and instituted a program of quantitative easing. Buying government debt securities further out along the yield curve pushed interest rates lower to stimulate the economy by encouraging borrowing and spending while inhibiting saving. The rest of the world followed the US central bank with policies that avoided a deep recession and fostered economic growth. At the same time, fiscal policies in the form of bailouts for financial institutions and other businesses prevented a deterioration of economic conditions in the months and years that followed the crisis.

The root cause in 2008 was a meltdown of the housing and mortgage-backed securities markets in the US and problems surrounding sovereign debt in Europe. The tools worked, but central banks became addicted to accommodative monetary policy as a treatment for financial woes. The policies encouraged borrowing, and many companies prospered in the environment of cheap money. Stocks markers roared as low yields drove money to equities. Moreover, as profits grew, companies supported share prices with buybacks rather than investment in plant, property, and equipment rather than increasing wages. While unemployment in the US fell to the lowest level since the 1960s, wages did not move all that much higher over the past years. Management of companies is tasked with delivering value to shareholders. That value came in the form of higher share prices.

After the 2008 debacle, Warren Buffett said that when the tide goes out, it uncovers who has been swimming naked. The tide went out again, starting in late February. The reason for the current carnage in markets is an exogenous event in the form of a virus that threatens all people around the world. The global economy has ground to a halt. In the absence of business activity, companies will not have any earnings. On March 19, famed hedge fund manager opined that losses could rise to $4 trillion. Coronavirus did not come from the financial system, but it is highlighting the shortcomings of corporations in the US and around the globe.

Governments are scrambling to help people and companies these days. The focus is now on treatments for the virus and a vaccine, and that is wholly appropriate. However, the economic hangover will be devastating and could turn out to be political poison for governments and corporations around the world. Another round of bailouts because the tide went out will create a new set of problems for corporations. This time, it could cause significant changes in the global financial system.

The Fed controls nearby rates that are now at zero

The US Federal Reserve had increased the short-term Fed Funds rate to 2.25%-2.50% in late 2018. A correction in the stock market and the trade war between the US and China together with concerns over Brexit in Europe caused the Fed to reverse course and lower the short-term rate to 1.50%-1.75% in the second half of 2019.

As 2020 is a Presidential election year in the US, and the Fed is an apolitical body, the central bank had hoped to make no changes in monetary policy until after the November election. However, Coronavirus changed everything.

On March 3, the first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis took the short-term rate 50 basis points lower to 1.00%-1.50%. On Sunday evening, March 15, the Fed cut it back to zero. At the same time, the central bank has fired liquidity bazookas into the market along with the European Central Bank. Trillions of dollars and other currencies in liquidity injections have bombarded markets over the past two weeks. QE is back, and it is bigger than ever. The underlying cause is causing panic and massive job losses. The Treasury Secretary said that a worst-case scenario could lift unemployment from 3.5% to 20% or higher.

The problem facing markets is that we are still in the growth period when it comes to Coronavirus. The number of cases will rise, and so will the causalities. Testing has just begun, and the numbers could become shocking in the United States over the coming weeks. The bottom line is that the end to this risk-off period is not in the hands of central bankers or politicians as monetary and fiscal policies will not create treatments or a vaccine. Scientists and health professionals are on the front lines in the battle against Coronavirus.

The Fed controls short-term rates, and it will do everything in its power to keep them from moving into negative territory.

A struggle with the yield curve

When it comes to interest rates further out along the yield curve in the US, market forces rather than the central bank control the level of rates. Wild price swings in markets as fear and uncertainty rise have caused dislocations as market participants scramble to unwind risk positions and move to the sidelines. The bond market has experienced periods of illiquidity, which could thrust rates into negative territory further out along the yield curve.

Science does not move at lightning speed like markets, and the market wants answers. As the spreads widen and volatility remains at unprecedented levels, long-term US rates could fall into negative territory. The Fed should keep the short-term rates at zero percent, but anything is possible as a flood of liquidity looks for a home.

Pulling out all the stops to avoid a credit crisis - printing money without abandon and government bailouts

Each risk-off or black swan event is particularly challenging because economic activity has ground to a halt. Job losses are mounting. Here in Las Vegas, most people have been furloughed for the next thirty days. As the virus spreads, that could only be the tip of an iceberg. Coronavirus is not on a time clock. There is no way of telling how long it will last or how many people it will impact. The longer it lasts, the more central bank liquidity will be needed to keep the system afloat. The government will need to keep people calm with money to purchase essentials. The Fed, ECB, and political leaders have all said that they will do everything necessary to get through this period. The printing presses are running overtime, and that will continue. The government will move to bail out any business that is critical to national security.

One issue that will be a massive roadblock for aide will be management behavior when the markets were roaring higher. Companies that used resources to repurchase shares in the stock market are likely to become pariahs with the public and a growing number of politicians. Government deficits were already at historic levels. The bill for Coronavirus will cause them to rise, perhaps exponentially.

In a sign of political division on the horizon, Boeing Company (BA) is looking for a bailout from the Federal government. On March 19, Nikki Haley, an influential Republican who sits on the board of the company, resigned suddenly as she opposes government bailouts. Haley is likely to be a candidate for the Republican nomination for President in 2024. Governments and central banks are pulling out all the stops, but the tab will be enormous. Once scientists handle the root cause, cleaning up the financial mess could change the system dramatically.

Bill Ackman, in a rant on CNBC on March 18, said that "capitalism does not work in an 18-month shutdown, capitalism can work in a 30-day shutdown." No one knows how long it will take to get Coronavirus under enough control so that business activity can resume.

Gold will be the ultimate winner

We are in an unprecedented time. During the peak of most crisis events, it is often a challenge to see the light at the end of the tunnel. However, the light will appear, and there will be a new normal. The cost of Coronavirus has the potential to dwarf any other event in history.

If 2008 is a guide, one asset stands to experience wild volatility that will lead to a substantial rally to a new all-time high. In 2008, the price of gold fell from just over $1033.90 per ounce to a low of $681, a decline of 34.1%. Gold traded to its most recent peak at $1704.30 on March 9 before the risk-off correction began. The selling in gold could be coming from those holders who are liquidating positions to meet margin calls or cover significant losses on other markets. A 34.1% correction would take gold to $1123.13, $356.17 below the closing price on March 19. It is impossible to pick a bottom in any market, and the current environment makes it even more of a challenge.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the risk-off selling in 2008 led to a move where gold moved over 2.8 times higher by 2011. The flood of liquidity from central banks set the stage for the rally in gold that took the price to an all-time high.

If history repeats and gold falls to the $1125 level, the impact of the sea of accommodative monetary policy could ignite a rally that takes gold to over $3000 per ounce in the coming years. Central bank monetary policy decreases the value of currencies as there is no limit to the amount of legal tender that can print when they pull out all the stops. However, increasing the stock of gold only comes from extracting more from the crust of the earth. Gold has been the means of exchange that has been a store of value for thousands of years. Unless the yellow metal causes the virus, that is likely to continue.

With more wild volatility on the horizon, buying gold on a scale-down basis using a wide scale of $50 or $100 per ounce on the downside could provide optimal results over the coming years. A core position at the current level is a good start as it is impossible to pick the level where the precious metal will find a bottom. The most direct route for an investment in gold is via coins and bars. The GraniteShares Gold Trust is a low-cost product that replicates the price action in gold. The top holdings and fund summary for BAR are:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BAR has net assets of $647.42 million, trades an average of 343,572 shares each day, and charges a 0.17% expense ratio. The expense ratio is lower than the GLD or IAU products, which are at 0.40% and 0.25%, respectively. Each share of BAR replicates the price action of 1/100th of an ounce of the yellow metal.

The price of gold rallied from $1161.40 in August 2018 to a high of $1704.30 per ounce this month or 46.7%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, BAR moved from $11.71 to $16.86 per share or 44%. The expense ratio and timing differences account for the slightly lower performance of BAR since August 2018. Gold trades around the clock, while BAR is only available for trading during hours when the stock market is operating.

The Fed's liquidity bullets may be blanks as Coronavirus cases grow, but in the long term, the sea of liquidity is bullish rocket fuel for the price of gold.

