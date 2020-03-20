CTS Eventim: 100 Percent Upside Potential, But Before That, We May Have To Wait For The Worst-Case

Introduction

Corona shook up the markets. Many investors neither saw this Black Swan coming nor, when it was already there, saw it for what it was. Corona became a turning point that heralded the end of the 11-year-old bull market and triggered a stock market crash that in its speed reminded of 1987 or even 1929. The interesting thing is that this crisis comes out completely different than previous ones. The paralysis of the economy is being accepted as collateral damage to contain the possibly devastating effects of the coronavirus. The social distancing that causes this makes it obvious which companies suffer most from this. Conversely, there are also excellent investment opportunities with enormous upside potential. In my eyes, CTS Eventim (OTCPK:CEVMF) is one of these cases. The company is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment and a true European champion. CTS Eventim sells 80 percent of all tickets for pop and rock concerts in Germany. 60-70 percent of all tickets which are sold via ticketing systems in Germany are sold through CTS Eventim's system. Its online portals operate under brands such as Eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com.

Enormous share price losses

As an operator of live events and ticket sellers, CTS Eventim has, of course, suffered particularly from the measures initiated by the governments. The company has now lost more than 50 percent of its value.

(Source: Share price CTS Eventim)

However, the company is still doing quite well compared to its American counterpart Live Nation Entertainment (LYV). The company is now more than 60 percent away from its historic highs.

Data by YCharts

Highs were marked by historical overvaluation

However, the price losses must be put into perspective. After all, CTS Eventim has already experienced enormous price increases. These were accompanied by an extremely good operating performance with excellent growth. Just take a look at the annual results for 2019. According to the earnings statement, group revenue increases significantly by 16.2 percent to EUR 1.44 billion. Normalized EBITDA grew by 25.6 percent to EUR 286.5 million. Revenue in the Ticketing segment increased by 7.7 percent to EUR 481.6 million. The normalized EBITDA margin was 45.8 percent compared to 43.8 percent in 2018. The same applies to the Live Entertainment segment. Revenue growth in this segment was 21.3 percent. The normalized EBITDA figure was up even by 104.9 percent to EUR 66.1. EBITDA margin was 6.7 percent compared to 4 percent in 2018.

However, despite this great performance, the share price growth has exceeded the growth in turnover and profit, so that an extremely high valuation has resulted in the meantime. In my last analysis, I therefore advised against investing further in CTS Eventim, as the company was overpriced:

With the rise in the share price, the company has also reached a critical valuation. As regards EPS, CTS Eventim expects mid-single-digit growth in 2019. CTS Eventim has an actual P/E ratio of almost 40. Even with the optimistic outlook of an EPS of 1.49, the forward P/E ratio for 2019 is with nearly 35 still very high, especially for a business that only grows mind single digit. [...] With the actual valuation mentioned above, I consider a buy at these levels to be unreasonable. Looking at the quote from Warren Buffet the price is in no way fair. The company has always been highly valued. But now it has become even more expensive. This is too high for a company with maximum low double-digit growth.

Things are different now

But things have now changed as a result of the fall in prices and many ways. So once, of course, the valuation has changed. Assuming the same revenue and earnings in 2020 as they were in 2019, the P/E ratio would now be below 20. The company has not had such a P/E ratio for several years. The question is, however, whether the outlook can still be regarded as realistic. In a press release, the management gave an optimistic outlook concerning the corona crisis:

The situation as it has developed in recent days shows that, in Germany also, some events will not be able to take place on the scheduled dates due to government-imposed bans. We are assuming that in most cases it will be possible to postpone events to a later date. The majority of our events take place in summer and the second half of the year anyway, and so far there is no reason to believe that our major open-air festivals this summer will not take place as planned. Nevertheless, we have to proceed on the assumption that in the 2020 financial year the coronavirus situation will have negative impacts on ticket sales and revenue in the concert sector that we are currently unable to quantify.

I'm not sure that the management here was not too optimistic. Indeed, many large festivals are only in the second half of the year. But they may be canceled. The statement is from the beginning of March and already now several festivals or other big events have been canceled. To only name a few:

Glastonbury Festival

Eurovision Song Contest

UEFA European Championship 2020.

Why am I so pessimistic? Until now, the effects of the current crisis have always been underestimated worldwide. As a result, political measures could last longer than expected. Similarly, there will be long-term restrictions on larger crowds. I believe that the sector for large concerts and events will be the last to return to normality. But in doubt, this may take as long as it takes for a vaccine to be available or for herd immunity to be established. But this can last until 2021. Accordingly, the worst-case scenario would be that CTS Eventim would have to cancel most of its sales and profits for 2020.

Even the worst case would offer a 100 percent opportunity

But I believe that even in such a worst-case scenario an upside potential of 100 percent remains. The company is well enough positioned to bridge such a phase. The company ended the year 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of EUR 790 million. Given that, the company has higher cash and cash equivalents than debt. This means that the company is debt-free. So even if the company experiences short-term liquidity problems, it is still in an excellent position to bridge this period with smaller loans.

And in a long-term view, the company will return to its normal business. And in this business, CTS Eventim has a quasi-monopoly. The company engages in all upstream and downstream areas of the ticket business with a unique business which I described in another analysis in more detail:

CTS Eventim has built both, the infrastructure for concerts, festivals and other events and the organization of ticketing. For the European market, this resulted in a quasi-monopoly because of the resulting natural entry barriers for potential competitors (note: I will go deeper into competition in the next paragraph). These entry barriers are due to a bottleneck and indirect network effects created by the dominant business position of CTS Eventim: As more promoters use the CTS Eventim's system, more booking offices and customers will depend on the system (and vice-versa). CTS Eventim uses these effects: To promote an event yourself, you must distribute the tickets via the CTS Eventim ticketing system to reach consumers. If you are a ticket seller and would like to distribute tickets yourself for an event, which is highly likely promoted by CTS Eventim, CTS Eventim forces you to use their own CTS Eventim software. Hence, the more CTS Eventim grows, the safer the business becomes.

CTS Eventim will not lose this monopoly. When the corona crisis is over, people will again be drawn to concerts and live events and CTS Eventim will continue to benefit from this, just as it had in the past. Thus the company looks back on years of continuous growth.

(Source: Annual results 2015-2018/table by author)

Closely linked to this are also the dividends that the company has been paying out to its investors for 14 years. CTS Eventim has been paying a dividend since 2006. Since 2008, the company raised the payouts every year. Only in the years 2006 and 2007 was there no increase. But overall, the annual payout has increased five-fold during this time. It remains to be seen whether there will be another increase for 2020. I don't think it's a bad thing if the dividend is only kept stable. However, while the company plans to distribute each year 50 percent of its profits to shareholders, I expect that CTS Eventim has to exceed this range for the 2020 dividend. However, since it is only a one-off effect, I do not give it much weight. Assuming that the company will keep the payouts at least stable, the dividend yield would be around 2.6 percent.

Conclusion

The growth story of CTS Eventim is interrupted. This applies both to the share price and most likely to the operative business in this year. Nevertheless, the share price has already priced in a bad operating year (up to now, the share price losses amount to more than 50 percent). That said, I think it is fair to assume that we have reached a point now where the company is traded at a fair value. This is especially true when one considers that festivals or live events should be back to normal next year. Accordingly, I see an upside potential here of more than 100 percent. Nevertheless, investors should bear in mind that the market may not yet have priced in the worst-case scenario, but that this could well happen if CTS Eventim has to cancel a large number of events and festivals in the second half of the year.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive other long-term investment proposals or updates on my latest portfolio research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.