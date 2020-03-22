March Comes In Like A Lion In Commodities

On New Year's Eve in 2019, markets were in a lot better shape than the previous year. The stock market was making new all-time highs. The markets looked forward to the signing of the "phase one" trade agreement between the US and China that de-escalated the trade agreement. In the UK, Boris Johnson's overwhelming victory in the mid-December general election meant that the saga of Brexit that began in June 2016 would finally end without a hard exit from the European Union.

In the US, GDP growth was steaming along, and unemployment was at its lowest level since the 1960s. While the House of Representatives had impeached President Trump, there was no doubt that the Republican-controlled Senate would issue a swift acquittal. Democrats were preparing for the primary season with a host of candidates. The President had the wind of the leading economy in the world in his sails. No one could even imagine that a virus would change everything in the US and the world. Black swan events often appear without warning. In March 2020, on Saint Patrick's Day, bars were shut, and people hunkered down in their homes, hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. March, the beginning of spring and rejuvenation, came in like a lion, and it is likely going out the same way. Deflationary pressures are mounting, and commodity prices are falling. The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) holds a host of commodity futures contracts and has significant exposure to the energy sector.

Coronavirus versus the world

As the Us and China were signing the "phase one" trade deal in Washington DC, Coronavirus was beginning to spread through areas within China. In February, the infections cross the border, and by the end of the month, cases began mounting in South Korea, Iran, and Italy. In March, Europe, the US, and the rest of the world started to come down with the virus.

The spread of a virus that threatens the lives of all of the over 7.6 billion people on the planet is an unprecedented event. Spanish flu from 1918 through 1920 claimed the lives of around fifty million people. The virus that began in China now transcends borders, race, religion, and political ideology, putting all people on the earth at risk. Governments have shifted into a wartime mode, and all are united against an invisible, but a deadly enemy.

Oil makes a statement after OPEC ignores a global nightmare

When the oil ministers of OPEC met on March 5-6 to analyze the production cuts from late 2019. OPEC decided to increase production quotas on the back of the demand destruction in China from the trade war with the US. Falling demand because of Coronavirus transcended the impact of the trade war.

The markets believed that OPEC would cut production further to address the environment where the virus was causing economic activity around the globe to grind to a halt. Saudi Arabia, the leading producer within the cartel, went into the early March meeting advocating for a 1.5 million barrel per day reduction in output. The market assumed that the cartel and Russia would agree to a lower one-million-barrel per day addition to cuts. However, Russia would not agree to reduce production, and all sides left the meeting with no deal. The Saudis and Russians abandoned all quotas and decided to flood the market with crude oil. While the motivation was likely to push the US, the world's marginal producer, out of the oil business, the impact was significant on markets across all asset classes. The move by OPEC exacerbated the risk-off conditions.

Copper is the latest shoe to drop

The price of crude oil fell dramatically in the aftermath of the OPEC meeting. The spread of Coronavirus had already taken the price of the energy commodity from the high for 2020 at $65.65 per barrel to a low of $41.06 per barrel after OPEC disbanded without any agreement. On March 18, price carnage in all markets, fear and uncertainty over the virus, and a global economy coming to a halt sent the price to a low of $20.06 per barrel, the lowest level since 2002.

Copper followed lower. Copper is a base metal that is an essential ingredient in infrastructure building around the world. China is the leading copper consumer, but the red metal is a bellwether for the health and wellbeing of the global economy. "Doctor Copper" told the world what it already knew last week.

The price of nearby May COMEX copper futures fell to a low of $1.9725 per pound on March 19. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market declined from over 287,000 contracts in January to 197,907 contracts at the end of last week as risk-off conditions sent market participants to the sidelines.

The monthly chart shows that the red metal had not traded below the $2 per pound level since early 2016 when the price found a bottom at $1.9355 per pound, which is now critical technical support.

The price action in crude oil suggests that copper could test the 2016 low. During the 2008 global financial crisis, the nonferrous metal found a bottom at $1.2475 per pound.

Risk-off triggers deflation or worse

Commodities are global assets. The price action in the asset class in March is signaling that the world is now in a deflationary spiral. With central banks firing liquidity bazookas daily, we could see a period of stagflation as currency printing presses are running overtime, and governments are handing out unprecedented assistance to companies and individuals. Commodities are essential products. Everyone around the world is a daily consumer as they fulfill nutritional and energy requirements. A collapse of commodity prices in the short-term will cause producers to reduce output in most markets. Even though OPEC and Russia are flooding the market with oil now, it does not mean this will continue as the price has slumped to a level where output becomes a losing proposition.

Meanwhile, the price action in crude oil, copper, and many other commodity prices are the result of an exogenous event. The ramifications of the global event impacting all inhabitants of our planet will last long after the threat of the virus dissipates in the coming months. If prices continue to decline, inventories will drop, and markets will find bottoms. As demand eventually returns, the current price shocks could create an environment where shortages develop. I expect incredible volatility in all markets over the coming months, and commodities are no exception. The current deflationary spiral could lead to a substantial, and perhaps unprecedented, move to the upside in the world of raw materials. As central banks continue to flood the markets with liquidity, the odds of currency purchase power declines rise.

DBC is a commodity ETF product

The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund holds futures contracts in a diversified portfolio of commodities with a weighted exposure to energy. The most recent top holdings include:

The fund summary for the product states:

DBC has net assets of $1.09 billion, trades an average of 1.8 billion shares each day, and charges an 0.85% expense ratio.

The DBC product, as well as other commodities, most notably gold, could experience broad price swings as the deflationary spiral continues, and central banks are pumping an endless amount of liquidity into the global financial system.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, during the 2008 global financial crisis, DBC fell from $46.63 to $17.94 per share. The price of the product recovered to a high of $32.02 in 2011 as commodity prices rose to highs. Crude oil rose to a lower high over the period, but the price of gold fell from over $1030 to $681 in 2008, and then exploded to a high of $1920.70 per ounce in 2011.

On March 18, DBC fell to a new low of $10.41 per share and was at just over the $11 level at the end of last week. Coronavirus remains a clear and present threat to our lives and all markets. The answer lies in the hands of scientists and health professionals. When they find treatments and vaccines, markets will recover. The longer the situation goes on, the more havoc it will wreak. When it comes to commodities, the prices are falling to levels where production will grind to a halt, and inventories will decline. The potential for raw material shortages will rise the more prolonged the risk-off environment lasts. When the financial system gets back on its feet, the results could be explosive as gluts could turn into shortages, and the incredible flood of liquidity shifts deflation into an inflationary period. March has come in like a lion, and April looks like it will be the same.

