99 Dividend Dog 10%+Yields At $5-$15 Prices For March

$5k invested 3/18/20 in the lowest-priced five 10%+Yield@$5-$15 equities of ten by yield, showed 4.4% LESS projected net gain than from $5k put in all ten. The high-price bargain basement dividend dogs held the lead again for March.

These dividend dog 10%+Yield@$5-$15 prices are all sourced from YCharts which allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the last reported dividend if a dividend is cut.

Foreword

A reader of August's high-yield, low priced dividend dog list said this is "dangerous advice". Hence, it is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially in light of YCharts declaration that YCharts allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore, a few line items you see calculated here could be totally inaccurate.

This March list, unlike those previously posted, found no stocks to reject reporting annual returns lower than 0%. Many this month showed yields greater than 25% and were not removed, though those dividends are the most likely to be cut or curtailed.

Happy hunting, and beware of the numbers put up by the top twenty by yield on this list of 99. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow. These dogcatcher metrics are set to snag the most unloved an unpopular curs as a contrarian stock selection strategy.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 272.7% To 497.13% Net Gains For Ten 10%+Yield@ $5-$15 Stocks By March 18, 2021

Six of the ten top 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 60% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1,000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten projected profit-generating trades to March 18, 2021, were:

Source: YCharts

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) was projected to net $4,970.13 based on estimated dividends, plus the median of target estimates from eight brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 25% greater than the market as a whole.

Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) was projected to net $4,167.07 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% over the market as a whole.

EPR Properties (EPR) netted $3,615.10 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from eleven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% under the market as a whole.

Cedar Fair LP (FUN) was projected to net $3,476.28 based on dividends, plus the median of prices estimated by eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% under the market as a whole.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) was projected to net $3,475.93, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 25% under the market as a whole.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) was projected to net $3,289.98, based on the median of prices estimated by seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for TRTX.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) was projected to net $3,279.24, based on the median of prices estimated by ten analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for FTAI.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) was projected to net $2,989.98, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 54% over the market as a whole.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) was projected to net $2,820.59, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by five analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for HESM.

NuStar Energy LP (NYSE:NS) was projected to net $2,727.07 based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 64% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 347.11% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 5% less than the market as a whole.

Source: davidkemp.uk.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Broker Price Target Upsides

Source: YCharts

50 10%+Yield@$2-$20 Top Dogs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Dog Yields Ranged 29.21%-36.76%

Top ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs selected 3/18/20 by yield represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors.

The top and the majority of stocks on the ten by yield list were from the real estate sector. There were seven: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) [1]; New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) [3]; PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) [4]; EPR Properties (EPR) [5]; CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) [7]; TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) [8]; Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) [9].

Then, two energy representatives placed second, and tenth, NuStar Energy LP (NS) [2], and CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) [10].

Finally, one financial services representative stock placed seventh, Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) [7], to complete the 10%+Yield@$5-$15 top ten for March 2020-21.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Top Yield Stocks Showed 238.26% To 471.02% Upsides To March

Source: YCharts

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 4.4% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+Yield@$2-$20 Dogs To March 2021

Ten top 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs were culled by yield for this February update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Priced dogs selected 3/18/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Dogs (31) Delivering 241.99% Vs. (32) 253.13% Net Gains From All Ten By March 18, 2021

Source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 4.4% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $0.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced, EPR Properties (EPR), was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 351.51%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs as of March 18 were: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX); Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC); PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT); New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), with prices ranging from $5.40 to $5.73.

Five higher-priced >10%Yield@$5-$15 Priced dogs from March 18 were: Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. (SBRA); NuStar Energy LP (NS); CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL); CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR); EPR Properties (EPR), whose prices ranged from $5.92 to $13.92.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the listing of all 99 March 10%+Yield stocks priced at $5-$15 from YCharts as of 3/18/20.

Source: YCharts

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%Yield@$5-$15 Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: davidkemp.uk.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.



In addition my YCharts data supplier makes no warrants regarding their forward looking dividend accuracy. Here is their dividend yield statement: "2) We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."



"The forward yield won't catch changes as there is not an automated method for turning those announcements into that kind of data. A specific use case would require additional over-site after the screening had taken place to catch these instances. I wish there was an easier way, and I will submit feedback, but as of yet this has been how we've always done things for lack of a better method."