Crack Spreads Crack - Demand Destruction Weighs On Refiners

Crack spreads reflect the economics of processing a barrel of crude oil into oil products. The raw crude oil passes through a catalytic cracker and heat transforms the petroleum into gasoline or distillates. The distillates include heating oil, jet and diesel, and other fuels.

Crack spreads are a real-time indicator of the demand for oil products. While most people do not purchase crude oil, they fill up their automobiles with gasoline, heat their homes, travel on planes or other modes of transportation, or purchase goods that arrive at markets in vehicles powered by fuels. All consumers are either direct or indirect consumers. The demand for oil products translates to the demand for crude oil, which is the primary ingredient in their production.

Meanwhile, crack spreads are also a real-time barometer of the profitability of refining companies that process crude oil into gasoline and distillates. Refineries do not have direct exposure to the price of crude oil; they purchase the energy commodity at market prices. At the same time, they sell their products at the current market prices. However, profits or losses at refineries depend on the levels of processing or crack spreads.

The recent carnage in the oil market has also impacted refining markets. Crack spreads have not been immune to the price decline in oil, and they continue to signal demand destruction in the oil patch. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is a leading refining company, and its shares have tanked along with all other members of the energy sector.

Crude oil tanked on the back of Coronavirus, and a flood of supplies from OPEC Plus

On January 8, the price of crude oil reached the high for 2020 when it rose to $65.65 per barrel; the previous high came in April 2019 at $66.60. While Iran remained a threat in the Middle East after January 8 and the US and China signed the "phase one" trade deal that de-escalated the trade war, the outbreak of Coronavirus weighed on the Chinese economy. The virus presented a new challenge for energy demand in the world's most populous nation. As Coronavirus spread beyond China's borders in February, the price of oil slipped below the bottom end of its trading range at $50 per barrel.

On March 3, the US Fed fired its first shot against the economic ramifications of Coronavirus when they cut the Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points in an emergency move.

In late 2019, the international oil cartel and Russia increased its production cut from 1.2 to 1.7 million barrels per day, and the Saudis kicked in another 400,000 to bring the total output reduction to 2.1 million barrels. OPEC Plus agreed to meet again in early March 2020 to review the effectiveness of its production policy. The original cut was a response to the trade war, while that risk declined, the spread of the virus caused even more concern over the futures of demand for the energy commodity.

The world expected OPEC to follow in the footsteps of the US Fed and to cut output a further one million barrels per day on March 6. Saudi Arabia went into the meeting, advocating a larger one and one-half million-barrel reduction. Russia did not go along with any production cut, the talks broke down, and all sides abandoned output quotas opening up an environment where crude oil is flooding into the global market. At a time where Coronavirus is destroying demand for crude oil, the international oil cartel, together with Russia, decides to flood the market with the energy commodity, exacerbating the risk-off environment in markets across all asset classes.

One of the worst performers in the energy sector has been the price of gasoline.

The gasoline plunge takes the crack spread to flat

Gasoline is the most ubiquitous energy product. We are now coming out of the winter months, which is the offseason for gasoline demand. Meanwhile, Coronavirus casts more than a chill over the price of gasoline at a time of the year when requirements typically begin to rise. Crude oil tanked, and the price of gasoline fell off the side of a bearish cliff.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of April NYMEX gasoline futures illustrates the decline in the price of the fuel from $1.9862 on January 8 to the most recent low of 62.05 cents per gallon on March 18.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the price of the fuel fell to its lowest level since early 2002, in over eighteen years. Refining margins in the gasoline market have not been immune to the demand destruction over Coronavirus and the flood of crude oil from OPEC Plus.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, in February the gasoline crack spread rose above $20 per barrel, on March 16, it hit a low of -66 cents and was trading at the $3.37 per barrel level on Friday, March 20. The current level of the gasoline processing spread creates a losing proposition for companies involved in refining petroleum into gasoline.

Heating oil cracks are weak

The heating oil futures on NYMEX are a proxy for other distillate prices, including jet and diesel fuels. As the global economy has ground to a halt, air travel has declined dramatically. Falling economic activity is weighing on the demand for all distillate fuels.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, April heating oil futures fell from $2.1043 on January 8 to a low of 93.43 on March 18.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the price of heating oil fell to the lowest level since 2016 when it traded to a low of 84.87 cents per gallon.

Source: CQG

The heating oil crack spread fell to a low of $13.44, the lowest since mid-2017. While refineries are suffering from the lowest level of gasoline processing spreads in many years, the distillate crack spread has also weakened. Moreover, as more employees stay home from work to avoid spreading Coronavirus, refinery activity is declining.

Russia and Saudi Arabia try to put the U.S. oil business to sleep

Shares of oil and energy-related companies had done worse than the commodities and the overall stock market throughout 2019 and into 2020. That trend continued when the price carnage hit the stock market, OPEC Plus' decision to abandon production quotas made the situation worse.

The US became the world's swing producer. When the price of oil was above production costs in the US, output rose to record level causing US output to rise above the daily production from Saudi Arabia and Russia. Now that the price of crude oil is at a level that is less than half the price it was in January, US production will decline with the price as it costs more to produce oil than the market price. Demand destruction will cause inventories to rise as production falls in the face of Coronavirus.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other producing nations that are members of OPEC may be using the current environment as an opportunity to push US producers from the market, eliminating marginal producers and increasing their position in global production. The level of the ruble has declined to a level where production costs have decreased. While the break-even for Saudi production is at over $80 per barrel for Brent crude oil, KSA is increasing output from below 10 to above 13 million barrels per day to increase revenue in the face of lower prices. The actions of OPEC and Russia are dealing what could be a mortal blow to the US energy sector. If the US government decides that the survival of the energy business is a matter of national security and bails out the industry, it could still destroy equity holders as they are the last in line in the value chain. The bottom line is that bondholders in these debt-laden companies stand to do a lot better than holders of shares, who may still be wiped out even if the business survives the current crisis. A prolonged period of low prices could cause significant financial problems for Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Valero shares evaporate

The price action in the shares of Valero Energy Company and many other energy-related companies, reflects the combination of demand destruction and risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes. At the same time, the declines in crack or processing spreads have made the situation worse in the current environment.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the price of VLO shares dropped from $98.03 on January 13 to a low of $31.00 on March 17. VLO dropped to the lowest level since 2013.

At $39.60 per share on March 20, VLO's $3.92 dividend amounts to 10%, but do not expect the company to continue to pay shareholders in the current environment. The price action in the processing spreads is telling us that we are in for a prolonged period of problems for VLO, other refiners, and all other energy-related companies. Even if they survive the current crisis, shareholders could wind up massive losers.

Crack spreads reflect demand destruction in the oil market. They also are telling us that the refining business is in the worst shape in decades as Coronavirus and OPC Plus' decision to abandon quotas is a potent bearish cocktail for energy demand.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.