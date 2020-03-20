SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF: Investors Should Wait On The Sidelines

The fund’s selection methodology does not consider these stocks’ payout ratios and therefore SPYD is much more susceptible to dividend cuts in an economic downturn.

ETF Overview

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) focuses on high dividend stocks in the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks to track the S&P 500 High Dividend Index. The fund basically selects 80 highest yielding dividend stocks in the S&P 500 Index. This approach may not be advantageous because the selection criteria does not consider these stocks' payout ratios as well as forward looking information. SPYD also has a high exposure to cyclical sectors, which makes it much more vulnerable in an economic downturn. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines until a better buying opportunity.

Fund Analysis

SPYD’s selection method only focuses on trailing 12-month yields

SPYD constructs its portfolio by selecting 80 highest yielding stocks in the S&P 500 Index. The fund ranks the stocks in the S&P 500 Index based on their trailing 12-month dividend yields. Dividend yield of a stock is calculated based on its trailing 12-month dividend (excluding special dividend) divided by the current share price at the time of rebalancing. There are several things that we do not like about SPYD’s portfolio construction. First, the company does not look at these companies’ payout ratios. As we know, high-yield stocks are often stocks that pays a large portion of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. Hence, their payout ratios are generally high and any headwinds can result in higher payout ratios. Second, the portfolio construction methodology does not look at the strength of the balance sheet. As can be seen from the table below, SPYD’s top-10 holdings are not companies that have strong financial health ratings. In fact, most of these companies only receive moderate financial health ratings. Third, the methodology does not incorporate any forward-looking information such as future earnings forecast. Therefore, past dividend yield may not be equivalent to future dividend growth. Any decline in earnings may hamper these companies’ ability to grow their dividends. We believe the outbreak of COVID-19 may have the potential to significantly reduce many companies’ future earnings in SPYD’s portfolio and perhaps even result in dividend cuts. Therefore, SPYD may not be the best fund for dividend investors.

Ticker Company Name Morningstar Moat Rating Financial Health Weighting GILD Gilead Sciences Wide Strong 2.30% GIS General Mills Narrow Moderate 2.17% DLR Digital Realty Trust Narrow Moderate 2.10% K Kellogg Company Wide Moderate 1.95% CCI Crown Castle International None Moderate 1.91% D Dominion Energy Wide Moderate 1.87% VZ Verizon Communications Narrow Moderate 1.76% DUK Duke Energy Corp. Narrow Moderate 1.74% CAH Cardinal Health Narrow Moderate 1.73% PBCT People's United Financial Narrow Moderate 1.72% TOTAL 19.25%

Source: Created by author

SPYD has high exposure to cyclical sectors

SPYD has a high exposure to cyclical sectors. In other words, many stocks in its portfolio may be impacted negatively in an economic downturn. As can be seen from the illustration below, cyclical sectors such as real estate, consumer discretionary, financials, energy, and materials sector represent over 60% of its total portfolio. This is an important factor to know as the outbreak of COVID-19 may significantly impact many businesses’ revenues and profits. Therefore, we think SPYD may face more downside risk than other dividend ETFs that focus more on defensive sectors.

Source: SPDR Website

SPYD is still not cheap enough

Below is a table that shows the forward P/E ratios and 5-year P/E ratios of SPYD’s top 10 holdings. As can be seen from the table, SPYD’s weighted forward P/E ratio of 25x is only slightly below its 5-year average P/E ratio of 25.33x despite the recent market selloff. Therefore, we still think SPYD is fairly valued.

Ticker Company Name Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weighting GILD Gilead Sciences 11.67 9.20 2.30% GIS General Mills 17.39 17.49 2.17% DLR Digital Realty Trust 67.57 64.65 2.10% K Kellogg Company 18.18 16.89 1.95% CCI Crown Castle International 64.94 66.10 1.91% D Dominion Energy 18.28 18.68 1.87% VZ Verizon Communications 10.98 12.13 1.76% DUK Duke Energy Corp. 16.53 16.95 1.74% CAH Cardinal Health 8.74 12.52 1.73% PBCT People's United Financial 10.41 15.19 1.72% TOTAL 25.00 25.33 19.25%

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

These stocks may not be immune to a dividend cut

As mentioned earlier in our article, investors should keep in mind that SPYD’s focus on selecting stocks based on their trailing 12-month dividend yields may not screen-out stocks that are more vulnerable to dividend cuts.

Investor Takeaway

SPYD’s focus on high yielding dividend stocks may result in a portfolio of stocks with high payout ratios. It also has a high exposure to cyclical sectors. Given the fact that SPYD appears to be fairly valued, investors may want to wait on the sidelines until a better buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.