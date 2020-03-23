The Oil War Where There Are No Winners

In late 2015 and early 2016, commodity prices fell as economic growth in China slowed. The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell to a low of $26.05 per barrel, the lowest price since 2003. Crude oil fell below the bottom during the global financial crisis, where the energy commodity found a bottom at $32.48 per barrel in late 2008.

After the decline to just over $26, crude oil recovered. In October 2018, the price reached a high of $76.90 per barrel, but rising interest rates in the US and a correction in the stock market sent the price to a low of $42.36 at the end of the year. The price came back in early 2019 and climbed to $66.60 last April. After falling to the $50 level, the energy commodity rose to a marginally lower peak on January 8, 2020, at $65.65 per barrel as tensions between then US and Iran reached a boiling point. The situation in the Middle East calmed, and the price fell back to around the $50 level.

The outbreak of Coronavirus began to eat away at demand in February, sending the price below $50. On March 3, as fear and uncertainty over the spread of the virus was growing and the stock market began to falter, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis point in an emergency move. The market expected the international oil cartel to address the accelerating demand destruction by reducing output further. When they did just the opposite, markets collapsed. The exponential impact of the virus and a sea of oil production has now sent the price of oil to levels not seen in decades. The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) product and its bullish counterpart ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) are double leveraged tools that appreciate as the price of oil falls and rises.

The world is now involved in a global oil supply war where there are not likely to be any winners.

The virus came first

As the world celebrated the de-escalation of the trade war between the US and China markets moved higher. At the same time, Coronavirus was breaking out in China. In January, the Chinese suppressed the significance of the virus, and the rest of the world considered the problem a localized threat. In February, Coronavirus spread beyond the Chinese border, and markets began to react. On Monday, February 24, reports of cases in South Korea, Iran, and Italy caused the start of selling that has accelerated over the past weeks. Coronavirus is looking like the most significant health risk facing the world since the 1918 outbreak of Spanish flu that claimed around fifty million victims. At that time, the world population was below 1.9 billion. Today, it stands at over 7.6 billion.

Meanwhile, technology and scientific advances have made it possible to address a global health crisis with far more expediency than a century ago. That does not mean the situation has not advanced to a critical level that threatens all human beings on our planet.

OPEC made a selfish and tragic decision

On March 3, with the number of cases of Coronavirus growing and spreading around the globe, the economic impact began causing business activity to grind to a halt. The US central bank cut the Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points to address the instability in markets across all asset classes. During the same week, the market anticipated that OPEC, the international oil cartel, would follow the Fed as the slowdown was creating demand destruction in the energy markets.

OPEC had cut production at its late 2019 meeting as the threat of the trade war between the US and China had weighed heavily on China's economy. The cartel boosted the production cut from 1.2 to 1.7 million barrels per day, and Saudi Arabia threw in another 400,000 barrels for good measure. The Saudis added to the reduction as they prepared to sell shares in Aramco, the state oil company, via an IPO on the Saudi stock exchange. OPEC and the Russians agreed to meet in early March to review the production cut. The market assumed that they would add another one million barrels per day to the cut to address demand destruction as the virus spread. The Saudis went into the March 5-6 meeting advocating for a 1.5 million barrel per day reduction. Russia balked, and the OPEC gathering broke up with no production deal. The Saudis, Russians, and other members decided to flood the market with crude oil sending prices lower.

On March 6, the price of crude oil traded to a low of $41.05 per barrel, lower than the late December 2018 low. On Sunday evening, March 8, the price of the energy commodity gapped lower.

As the chart highlights, the price fell like a stone reaching its latest low at $20.06 per barrel on March 18. The price was around the $25-$26 level at the end of last week.

OPEC addressed demand destruction by flooding the market with crude oil, which exacerbated the risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes.

Shooting themselves in the foot to remove the marginal producer

OPEC members and Russia have faced the pressure of rising US production for years. Technological advances in fracking, oil prices over the $40 per barrel level, increasing global demand, and regulatory reforms under the Trump administration lifted US daily output to a level that made the nation energy independent and the world's leading producer. According to the EIA, daily US output was at 13.1 million barrels per day for the week ending on March 13, a record high.

Meanwhile, shares of US oil companies have done poorly compared to the rest of the market and the price of crude oil throughout 2019 and during the early months of 2020. As the stock market soared to a series of record highs, energy-related companies did not participate in the bull market. When nearby NYMEX futures rose to over $65 per barrel on January 8, the shares in the energy-related companies did not move to the same extent.

The weak performance turned out to be a sign for the price of the energy commodity, but it was also a signal for Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of the members of the oil cartel. A confluence of events, including demand destruction on the back of the virus and weak performance by oil companies that compete with OPEC for market share, opened a window of opportunity for the Russians and Saudis. Record low interest rates encouraged the energy sector to take on record levels of debt. At the same time, the low level of stocks relative to the market caused some consolidation in the industry. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) purchased Anadarko for $55 billion on August 8, 2019. As of March 30, the total market cap of the combined company stood at only $9.292 billion. The debt-laden US and non-OPEC oil companies were in a position to suffer mightily from a significant decline in the oil market. OPEC and Russia decided to push the marginal producer in the US out of business. However, there was always a risk that they would push the price to a level where they would shoot themselves in their feet.

The Russian and Saudis in a global PR nightmare

The price of crude oil was heading lower, even if OPEC decided to reduce daily output by one million barrels per day at the March 5-6 meeting. However, the carnage in the crude oil futures market would likely have been far less. The move to ramp up output had a knock-on effect on markets across all asset classes, exacerbating losses in stocks and other markets. Marc Rich, one of the most notorious oil traders of the 1900s and the founder of the global trading giant that became Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) once said that crude oil is the "blood that runs through the veins of the world." The industrial energy commodity that powers the world is not only a barometer of the global economy but also a business that employs many people directly and indirectly around the world.

OPEC and the Russian's decision to flood the world with oil could put the US energy producers out of business for a time, but it may not put them to sleep for good. If the US decides that energy production is a matter of national security, equity holders could see their investments go to zero, but the business and companies would survive. Meanwhile, flooding the market with crude oil at a time when demand destruction was growing, could wind up being a bad public relation move for OPEC as the cartel exacerbated an already challenging situation in global financial markets.

The press focused on a supply war between Russia and the Saudis as the Crown Prince went into the meeting looking for further cuts, and President Putin rejected the proposal. However, the action to pump up volumes brought the US into the conflict as the move had a direct impact on the US economy at a time of great turmoil. With the price of crude oil falling to the $20 per barrel level last week, it was less than one-third the price level on January 8 in both NYMEX WTI and ICE Brent futures. President Trump instructed the Energy Department to purchase crude oil for the US strategic petroleum reserve. However, that does nothing to stem the job losses and financial woes of US oil and energy-related companies that will not be able to meet debt servicing requirements at the current price of the energy commodity. As defaults mount, so will the pressure on banks and financial institutions as well as the entire financial system. An energy-powered credit crunch is now on the horizon with the price of crude oil at its lowest level since 2002 last week.

Oil is going to be volatile - UCO and SCO for the leveraged bulls and bears

The crude oil war is on three fronts. It may have started between the Saudis and Russians over an MbS versus Putin output dispute. Now that it is another problem for the US, it involves the nation that is, at least for now, the world's leading producer.

The members of OPEC plus-one did not likely believe that the price could more than half from the level on February 18, and the cartel is now suffering alongside the US, the producer they attempted to push to the sidelines.

With oil at around $25 per barrel at the end of last week, we could see lots of volatility as the world's three leading producers scramble to protect market share in an environment of rising supplies and demand destruction. The odds favor a détente between the US, Russia, and Saudi Arabia to put the price of oil at a level where none are happy, but all could survive.

The price of crude oil fell from $41.57 on March 6 to a low of $20.06 on March 18, a decline of 51.7%.

Over the same period, SCO rose from $24.07 to $67.35 per share or 180%. April crude oil futures bounced from $20.06 on March 18 to a high of $27.89 on March 20 or 39%.

UCO rose from $1.80 to $3.14 or 74.4%. While the leveraged products magnified the percentage moves in crude oil, a shutdown of markets is a slight but potential risk with any market products in the current environment.

In the current oil war, there are no winners when it comes to the world's leading producers. The lower price of crude oil favors consumers. However, with lockdowns, job loss, and investment accounts evaporating the norm, consumers have a lot more on their minds than lower energy prices.

