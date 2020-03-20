Vereit: Battle Hardened Management Should Limit Damages.

Management has delivered on the turn-around and are conveniently positioned to take on covid-19 risks.

Investors and analysts still seem to have memories of the company's troubled past.

This is a well diversified REIT, operating across several industries and with the single tenant advantage.

The downside as from end of February impacted the shares of VEREIT Inc (VER), a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by 14%. While some investors were quick to jump into the "buy the dip" bandwagon, others have more longer term concerns.

By analyzing the company's fundamentals in the current exceptional economic environment driven by health concerns where the covid-19 has been classified as a global pandemic and is already severely impacting life within the US, I will show that a divestment away from the company does not make sense.

In my analysis, I will consider other REITs as well as bring along my own experience as an owner of a combined retail and office property.

Lessons from the market rout

First, as I elaborated in the investment thesis on the SPXU, the most important risk factor for the stock market is likely to come from the negative market sentiment generated by virus propagation news just like when there are natural disasters and acts of terrorism. I also used the High level Risk Occurrence scenario to show how the uncertainty level is currently very high. Now, with many people being infected and some dying, social distancing measures are being implemented impacting REITs also.

Figure 1 : Stock price evolution of VEREIT and other REITs

Data by YCharts

Source : Ycharts

Even Cyrus One (CONE), which is a specialized REIT operating in the Datacenter space fell by 7.87%. Sabra health care (SBRA) was affected the most by the downside (-32%) due to an outbreak of Covid-19 at one of its rehabilitation centers. The contagion effect (sell-off of shares by investors) also impacted other healthcare REITs like Omega Healthcare (OHI), whose share fell by 21%.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) which operates in the Consumer Discretionary sector was down by more than 30%. As for VEREIT which owns some properties which it leases to restaurant businesses, it was also impacted but not to such a high degree. The reason for this is that it is a diversified REIT and also, as a property owner, it is not in the "direct line of fire" as is the case for its tenants.

Diversification strength.

Different industries are impacted in their own way by market uncertainties and investors perception of risk. Also, each industry has its own advantages and disadvantages. However, the advantage of owning assets in each category allows for more versatility in terms of leasing the ones where opportunities crop up as tenants vacate properties impacted by economic issues.

Figure 2: Industries in which REIT operate.

VEREIT operates across four industries or property types: office, retail, industrial and restaurant with the latter being greatly whims of the hospitality industry.

Figure 3: VEREIT portfolio and top tenants

Source: VEREIT portfolio

VEREIT has been successful at reducing its exposure to the office industry. The percentage for office in the portfolio was 23-24% and this has been brought down in the 15-20% range. Also, moving forward, the objective for the restaurants industry is to reduce casual dining and focus more on quick service restaurants. In an environment now characterized by quarantine and social distancing measures, this focus on restaurants which serve fast food cuisine and has minimal table service is essential provided that VEREIT is able to capitalize on opportunities.

Therefore, this is a diversified REIT with a dynamic portfolio spanning across several industries. In terms of weathering the storm, this is a better proposal than to invest in a specialized REIT.

"Investment in a diversified REIT" and "investing in several specialized REITs and leaving the diversification at the portfolio level" are two different investment strategies. In the current environment characterized by a high level of uncertainty, investing in a diversified REIT with a dynamic portfolio makes more sense. Moreover, VEREIT has other advantages too.

Single Tenant Advantage

Single-tenant properties like the ones owned by VEREIT are less risky and do not require active management with capital investments for maintenance (Air Conditioning, plumbing, electrical, etc) as is the case for multi-tenant ones. As an owner of a multi-tenant property, I find that the maintenance is a headache. With social distancing, it has become a nightmare, just to get time schedules from each of the tenants as proactive sanitation measures have to be implemented.

Moreover, most multi-tenant properties tend to have shorter leases than single-tenant properties, 4 years on average. VEREIT (a single-tenant property owner), on the other hand has a much longer average lease period of 8.3 years. In REIT terms, this is the Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term. Additionally, as at December 31 2019, 11% of the leases expired in the year 2024 while 5% in 2029.

Simpler lease terms and faster negotiations can turn into competitive advantages in case of emergency situations like health scares as the company tries to retain tenants.

However, to weather a storm of such a magnitude like the one created by the covid-19, the finances must be solid.

The financial metrics

I first look at the Net debt to EBITDA ratio. It has been reduced from 5.91x to 5.70x.

Figure 4: Net debt position

Source: VEREIT Q4-2019 operating results

This improvement of the company's leverage earned it a positive outlook from Moody's Investors Service. The outlook was previously stable. This upgrade from the credit rating agency also shows that the management team in charge as from 2014 has been executing on the turnaround plan. This said, a few words on VEREIT's troubled past. In October 2014, VEREIT (named American Realty Capital Properties at that time) announced an accounting scandal. The company's CFO was ultimately convicted of securities fraud. A new management team was subsequently put in charge.

The new management has been able to improve the capital structure as well. The Company redeemed a total of 12.0 million shares of Series F Preferred Stock, representing approximately 28.02% of the issued and outstanding preferred shares. The shares of Series F Preferred Stock (VER.PF) were redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per share plus all accrued and unpaid dividends.

The improvement in the Company's credit rating has allowed it to borrow at lower interest rate (- 25 bps to LIBOR + 1.10%) for a USD 900 million loan.

I next consider the interest coverage ratio and contractual obligations.

Interest Coverage ratio

The ratio is calculated by dividing a company's earnings before interest and taxes by the company's interest expenses for the same period. The lower the ratio, the more the company is burdened by debt expense.

Figure 5: Interest coverage ratio

Source: Basic Accounting formula from Keylogin

The company's interest coverage ratio is well above the 1.5 mark and is on an overall rising trend. There are two important enablers for this:

Moody's upgraded the credit rating of VEREIT from 'Ba1' to an investment grade rating of 'Baa3' in April 2017

Fed starting to cut rates as from July 31, 2019

VEREIT has used both lower Fed Funds Rates and the lower interest rates to extend its debt maturities (till 2029) and significantly improve the quality of its capital.

Figure 6 : Coverage ratio evolution

Source: Chart compiled from data from Seeking Alpha

Identifying the Short term obligations

A major obligation for the current year is the USD 321 million for convertible debt. In the fourth quarter of 2019, repurchased of USD 80.7 million of the 3.75% convertible senior notes due for 2020. Since there was USD 402.5 million due as at September 30 2019, the remaining amount due in 2020 is (402.5 M - USD 80.7 M), that is USD 321 million.

Figure 7: Contractual obligations

Source :VEREIT Annual Report

Now, as of the end of the fourth quarter, the Company had utilized $150.0 million of its $1.5 billion revolving line of credit, leaving $1.35 billion of capacity available as of December 31, 2019.

With the risk profile (management of overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage) having improved , I next move to one item, which is critical in view of current economic conditions, that is, the revenue.

Revenues and high once-off Expenses`

The decrease in rental revenue of $20.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018 was primarily due to property dispositions.

Digging deeper into the financials, especially with respect to those operating expenses, it is found that there is an amount of USD 815.4 M as litigation and non-routine costs.

Figure 8: Revenue and expenses in Millions

Source: https://seekingalpha.com/filing/4844653

This litigation settlement is related to the company's past, more specifically, the accounting scandal mentioned earlier. In fact, the amount of USD 738.5 million represents part of the class action settlement agreement in the aggregate of USD 1.025 billion with the other remaining USD 286.5 million being comprised of contributions from the former manager, former CEO and former auditors.

Therefore, this is a company which has managed to navigate through difficult times, selling more assets than it actually bought. While peers could devote more capital to acquisitions, VEREIT had to do the reverse to repay its debts. This experience navigating troubled waters should be useful to the management in dealing with current economic conditions.

The company also financed its debts by issuing additional shares (108 million) and dilution can be a concern for some investors. However, going forward, after this major debt settlement, this is less likely. Also, the book value of USD 6.35 is above the market price by 1 dollar.

Investors may have other concerns and I address these by considering the risks.

Risks

One of the immediate risks posed by measures to combat the virus includes confinement and social distancing. As a result of these measures, a situation where there are less people turning up at offices, restaurants and retail outlets may result. Here, the problem for a REIT could be the non-renewal of the lease as per the "lease agreement".

Figure 9: Sample lease agreement

Source : Sample Commercial leased agreement

For VEREIT, this may become a problem as 3% of the leases expires in 2020. Making a rough estimate, under the assumption that 3% of the revenue (figure 8) would be impacted, we have a revenue loss of USD 37 million. This is insignificant taking into consideration that the company no longer has to pay a debt of USD 800 million.

Figure 10: VEREIT lease expiration breakdown

Source : VEREIT portfolio

However, there are two mitigation factors which would lessen the amount of USD 37 million. First, the company has 39% of investment grade tenants and second, it is diversified.

As one of the most well-diversified REITs, the company has been able to achieve the right mix of industry (office, industrial, restaurants, retail) exposures as well as tenant exposure. In this respect, revenue concentration of Red Lobster, their top tenant has been reduced from 5.4 to 4.7%.

Other significant reduction in exposures concern Walgreens (WBA) for retail and Citizens Bank (CFG) for office. Now, for office, one of the risks is the growing "work from home" tendency. However, it is important not to exaggerate the risks as working from home, for reasons such as work-family life balance and nature of job are not going to be a permanent phenomenon.

In the retail category, with mega-caps like Microsoft shutting down stores, there are some questions as to the outlook for the retail industry. With retail comprising 80% of the portfolio of Realty Income (O), the company needs to be concerned. VEREIT has significantly less exposure to this industry.

Property exposure to Virus

VEREIT with properties all over the US has exposure to the covid-19 virus spread with economic activities being impacted. However, when going deeper and checking the locations with major outbreaks, it is found that VEREIT properties are not located in the most severely impacted areas for the time being.

Figure 11: Covid-19 reported cases

Source : New York Times

Now, those regular briefings by the President, his aides and the virus fighting team including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, right in front of the press are a clear indication that there is transparency.

Figure 12: VEREIT properties location in the US

Source : Vereit portfolio, Geographical diversity

At this moment in time, considering the outbreak locations, it looks like VEREIT may be less impacted than peers which own properties in areas where the number of reported cases are higher. Also, early social distancing measures can help to constrain the spread to other locations and stimulus measures can help to limit damages.

With the US leadership having a clear plan to fight the virus together with both monetary and fiscal measures, the effect on the different economic sectors looks to be significant but likely to be constrained.

I next consider dividend safety.

Dividends safety

The company's latest ( Q4-2019) payout ratio is 85%, higher than previous quarters and one of the reasons is the high amount paid as litigation settlements. The payout ratios of 80-83% were more conservative in the last quarters and the management was more prudent taking into consideration litigation settlements in Q4-2019. Logically, with the huge litigation settlement payment (65% of yearly revenue) behind, the Q1-2020 and later payout ratios should be lower.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company redeemed $100.0 million of VEREIT's 6.7% Series F preferred stock with proceeds from the industrial partnership. The dividend for the Series F Preferred Stock equals to an annualized dividend rate of $1.675 per share. Now, after redemption, 72% of the company's preferred are outstanding.

Figure 13: Vereit Preference Series F

Source : Preferred stock channels

At USD 22.47, the shares are currently at a discount of 10% with respect to the liquidation preference price of USD 25 and the price at which the previous redemption was done.

According to the 2020 guidance, the Company expects its 2020 AFFO ( Adjusted Funds from Operations) per diluted share to be in a range between $0.64 and $0.66. Hence the payout ratio should be in the 80-82% range. Therefore the current dividend of USD 0.55 per share should be maintained and had there been no covid-19, a dividend of USD 0.57 could have been envisaged.

While the market seems to like Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) better (figure 1), the current dividend yield of VEREIT at 12% is much higher.

Key takeaways

The upgrade by Moody's credit rating agency is a clear sign to those who doubted the new management that they were wrong.

Moreover, the experience gained by this same management since 2014, at improving the company's fundamentals will be crucial to navigate the covid-19 storm. While peers were busy effecting more acquisitions than disposals, VEREIT on the other hand was doing the exact opposite. Hence, in a sense, it is better prepared for an economic downturn.

The company recognizes diversification as one of the most important ways to protect and provide income stability.

With containment and social distancing measures leading to a possible economic downturn, VEREIT is going to be impacted to a certain extent as showed in the risks part but those strong stimulus measures by the government and especially, management strength are positives which should ensure that VEREIT navigates through the covid-19 storm with less damage than peers.

Finally, a tangible property (a house or a retail location) can be relatively cheap to buy thanks to low interest rates but may turn out to be more difficult to maintain and tougher to sell. This is not the case with REITs which can be traded easily.

VEREIT is a 12% yielding stock with a Price to AFFO (Forward) of less than 9 with a 98% property occupancy rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long VER.PF