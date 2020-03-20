Altra Continues To Make Gains

We made a strategic decision last month to focus far more on value stocks. It is interesting to see that when we do our screens now for attractive value plays, the list of potential investments has entirely changed from our defined set of parameters.

Investing in out of favour stocks means one must be prepared to go against the grain. In fact, even if the S&P manages to bounce back significantly over the next few weeks and months, many value stocks (with much lower valuation multiples than the average) may not experience the same gains.

Remember though that the stock market is essentially a market of stocks. Furthermore, when investing in "value", it is always the patient investors who win the race. In fact, it has been proven that companies with plenty of assets, cash flow, sales, and earnings when compared to their valuations outperform the averages over the long haul.

Furthermore, when we add strong liquidity, positive earnings which support a dividend and a strong balance sheet into the mix, the probability of having a successful investment increases exponentially.

Our objective is to hold plenty of viable companies trading below their intrinsic values which operate in different jurisdictions and industries.

One stock that has been beaten down in a big way over the past few weeks is Altra Industrial (AIMC). The company operates in the specialty industrial machinery industry and looks very attractive at present.

Price to book 0.53 Price to sales 0.67 Price to earnings 8.08 Price to cash-flow 7.38 Debt to equity ratio 0.82 Current ratio 2.00 Dividend 4.27%

From experience, we know that these types of numbers give us a high probability of having a successful investment here. CEO, Carl Christenson on the recent fourth quarter earnings call focused investors on the solid foundation that will undoubtedly come from the integration of the Altra and A&S businesses. Shares have seen a vicious rally over the past few trading days as we see below.

For a start, Altra achieved its guidance for the year bringing in $2.86 of non-GAAP earnings on top of $1.83 billion of top-line sales. Yes, sales and earnings are going to take a hit in the first part of fiscal 2020, but we believe synergies from the new Altra will come on stream in a big way also this year. Altra acted quickly to the market-downturn last year by reducing staff in order to keep operations as lean as possible. Management has done everything in its power to control areas where it has control. China, for example (where Altra employs almost 10% of its staff), announced no new cases of coronavirus yesterday. This is bullish for the firm going forward.

The one outlier is the dividend but coverage looks good here also. Just under $266 million of operating cash flow covered investments of $81 million along with financing costs of $180 million in 2019. Management decreased its capex commitments (ended up just below $52 million) last year which aided free cash flow in rising above $200 million. Capex is expected to remain on the low side in 2020 (under $50 million) which again should keep free cash flow levels elevated.

These trends are all favourable for the dividend going forward. Yes, earnings will take a hit this year, but the financials look to be in a solid place. In fact, management's aim is to bring down the firm's debt by a further $150 million this year which again points to the strong financial position in the face of lower than expected earnings.

To sum up, although we are experiencing very uncertain times, Altra has been prudent and the deleveraging we saw in 2019 has definitely helped the firm here in the near term. The market is a discounting mechanism that will quickly mark the share price up once it sees supply chains being liberated once more. Let's see if this V-shaped bounce can continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AIMC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.