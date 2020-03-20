Russian Central Bank Leaves Rate At 6.00%, Increasing Risks For Dollar-Denominated RSX

I believe that the COVID-19 crisis will be very serious and I don't think that we've seen the bottom in the world markets, and RSX as well.

As I promised in my previous article on the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX), I follow up with new information following Russia’s central bank key rate decision. The central bank decided to leave the key rate intact at 6.00%. Here’s what it means for RSX.

The Russian central bank found itself in a challenging situation. Oil prices, a very important ingredient of a success or failure of the Russian economy, dropped through the floor following the double blow from coronavirus and Russia’s own move to leave the OPEC deal. The Russian ruble suffered a beating and will contribute to an increase of inflation in Russia.

Russia does not have the magic financial power of the U.S. and the EU – the country cannot decrease rates and then see an influx of money into its debt instruments. That’s why decreasing the rate at a time of ruble collapse was not an option. At the same time, lifting the rate will deal a heavy blow to the economy which will already suffer from the recession in the world economy and low oil prices. Also, the central bank should save the resources in case the situation with the coronavirus in Russia worsens and the country has to implement lockdown measures. At this point, 199 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Russia, but your author suspects that the numbers will soon rise at a faster pace once mass testing is conducted, just like it happened in other countries.

In this situation, the central bank decided to keep things simple and leave the rate unchanged. A few words from the press release: “The ruble’s depreciation is a temporary proinflationary factor. It might prompt annual inflation to exceed the target level this year. However, the dynamics of domestic and external demand will exert a meaningful constraining influence on inflation on the back of a pronounced slowdown of global economic growth and increased uncertainty.”

The inflation target in Russia is 4%. Now that the inflation will exceed this 4% target by an unspecified number, the attractiveness of ruble-denominated instruments will decrease, unless market participants will want to bet on the ruble’s strength against the dollar or euro. In my opinion, such an environment may set the stage for further weakness in the ruble, which is not great for the dollar-denominated RSX.

I’d also note that Russia’s anti-crisis plan of 300 billion rubles (less than $4 billion at current exchange rates) is a dwarf compared to measures announced by the U.S. and the EU. I find it plausible that Russia prepares for a very long battle and that it does not want to use its strong reserves all at once. It remains to be seen whether the ultimate plan is to absorb the shock with more ruble weakness, which would be bad for the dollar-denominated RSX, at least in the near term. Politically, making ruble-weakening moves is easy in the current situation as the ruble weakness can be explained by the external coronavirus shock.

I don’t share the optimism that we see in the markets in recent days because I think that the available data about the spread of the virus and the containment measures signal that there's very significant pain ahead for the whole world economy. Unlike the financial crisis, which was caused by liquidity problems, this crisis cannot be solved by money printing (which, by the way, should have its limits in the longer run). Therefore, I’m not bullish despite the current low levels of RSX – and the world markets in general.

