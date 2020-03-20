Diamond Offshore: Additional $400 Million In Debt Will Help The Company Get Through This Year

My outlook for Diamond Offshore's chances to find jobs for its rigs who roll-off their contracts in 2020 has also worsened.

Diamond Offshore (DO) shares have seen some very strange action in the last seven days. Despite all the pressure on the offshore drilling stocks due to ultra-low oil prices and the expanding coronavirus crisis, Diamond Offshore stock was able to rise from under $1.50 to $4.00 and the settle near $3.00 after very volatile action.

Interestingly, there was no company-specific news until now. In the Form 8-K that was filed on March 19, 2020, the company announced that it had terminated the 2012 credit facility and also decided to borrow $400 million under the 2018 credit facility. Diamond Offshore stated that the annual interest rate applicable to the proceeds from the drawdown under the credit facility will reset to 5.21% on March 20, 2020. That's ultra-cheap money in current market conditions.

Diamond Offshore commented:

The company increased its borrowings under the 2018 credit facility as a precautionary measure in order to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. In accordance with the terms of the 2018 credit facility, the proceeds from the drawdown may in the future be used for general corporate purposes, including investments, capital expenditures and other purposes permitted by the 2018 credit facility".

As per the 10-K, the 2018 credit facility matures on October 2, 2023, and allows Diamond Offshore to borrow up to $950 million. This facility provides for a swingline subfacility of $100 million and a letter of credit subfacility of $250 million. Other than a $6 million financial letter of credit that was issued back in January 2020, there were no borrowings under the credit facility before Diamond Offshore's decision to borrow $400 million.

Diamond Offshore finished the year 2019 with $156 million of cash on the balance sheet and expected that negative cash flow will force the company to use the credit facility. The unexpected double blow from Russia's move out of the OPEC deal and the coronavirus crisis have led to the decision to borrow more than necessary for near-term operations in order to secure the money and, perhaps, help the beaten stock a bit.

While I see no link between the recent stock price action and the subsequent decision to take $400 million from the credit facility, the vivid confirmation that funds are available could provide some support for Diamond Offshore shares.

Just like other drillers, the company will likely face major re-contracting problems for its rigs this year. I've written about Diamond Offshore just ten days ago, but the situation is developing so fast that the outlook has changed. It is hard to believe that drillship Ocean BlackRhino, whose contract with Hess (HES) ends in late May 2020 and whose next contract with Woodside starts in the second quarter of 2021, will be able to find a gap-filling job, at least in the foreseeable future.

Also, semi-subs Ocean Courage and Ocean Valor will now likely face a major hurdle for their next job in Brazil (contracts end in late July 2020 and mid-November 2020). A recent report suggested that Petrobras (PBR) was evaluating a short-term adjustment to its five-year business plan, and I have little doubts that spending will be pushed to the right due to the current situation in the oil market and the virus crisis. Also, the perspectives for the employment of semi-sub Ocean GreatWhite, which is in the UK, have likely evaporated for the full 2020 since they were problematic even before the real crisis hit the industry.

In these circumstances, the total cash burn will likely be higher than Diamond Offshore expected internally, so the company will need more cash to operate in a comfortable fashion. Both in hindsight and in real-time evaluation, the company's decision to secure long-term contracts for its drillships back in 2018 was a great move. Without this move, the company would have already been a primary bankruptcy candidate since its ships would have rolled off their contracts at the worst possible time.

However, the move was made, and it allowed Diamond Offshore to stay in the game. Unlike its major peers like Noble Corp. (NE) and Valaris (VAL), Diamond Offshore does not have near-term restructuring risks, and it is likely that its stock will be increasingly used by those who still want to make a bet on the offshore drilling industry. That said, I'll have to reiterate that the whole industry is ultra-speculative right now, so offshore drilling stocks are mostly suited for short-term trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.