W.P. Carey: Determining If Even The Strong Can Survive

Simultaneously, we need to be realistic about the upside and downside potential of every investment and particularly so during a crisis.

What we can do is intelligently allocate capital into the strongest REITs with the highest probability of bouncing back.

No sector has escaped the turmoil of March 2020. Most Tier 1 REITs have fared better than most higher yielding investments.

Timing matters.

No storm is alike or has the exact same duration or intensity. We pilot ships with the expectation of calm waters. We build ships anticipating rough seas. It's no different with investment portfolios and we shouldn't be moved to paralysis when the environment goes against us. A good captain understands the risks of a squall but doesn't quiver in their presence; they know all storms dissipate in time.

Chaos Is Predictably Unpredictable

When stocks of all kinds are falling double digit percentages, it is natural to feel overwhelmed. Our strategy has and always will be to build a plan in advance to limit reactionary behavior. In a sense, that's the premise of the Institutional Income Plus portfolio. Given the now 25%+ hit to the S&P 500, we'll focus today on one of the highest quality companies in our REIT segment. That corresponds to risk ratings of LOW to MEDIUM-LOW risk and a quality rating of five out of five.

These are REITs with the greatest probability of holding course through a sustained downturn. While it's impossible to ascertain the implications of the "cancel everything" mentality sweeping North America and Europe, we can rationally determine stocks that offer the greatest risk-adjusted upside potential. In the near future, we'll cover Business Development Companies ("BDCs"), mortgage REITs ("mREITs") and an array of global dividend companies.

Why REITs?

REITs are potentially advantageous during a downturn for several reasons.

First, the value of real estate is inherently more stable than financial or other intangible assets in the sense that they have a "floor." Property can certainly be overvalued but the fundamentals of real estate are far simpler and more predictable than most asset classes. It's a finite resource and prime locations have carried immense value since societies began building cities.

Second, REITs are effectively portfolios of lease obligations and physical real estate. If made to reliable tenants with the right terms, cash flows derived from the leases remain steadfast independent of the ups and downs in local and even global economies.

Third, REIT returns are significantly derived from cash flows in the form of distributions rather than just capital gains. Free cash flow is the ballast from which all companies are ultimately valued. A reliable income stream always has value independent of the source. Companies that do not earn GAAP profits or cash flow today are still valued on their ability to generate cash flow in the future. Whether or not the firm is sold to another entity in the interim is another matter.

While working on this article in mid-March in Mexico, the streets were packed and it's business as usual. Europe is a different story and has multiple nations in various states of crisis.

In other parts of the world, it is not the virus itself that's destroying local economies through high infection rates but rather unprecedented measures taken by governments and NGOs. State, local, and federal agencies are not hesitating to forcibly curtail all meaningful economic activity taking place person to person. That means no crowded factories, assembly lines, or ports. The cardiovascular system of the global economy is suffering.

Rates of infection in many parts of Asia have peaked and are seemingly in decline. I am particularly worried about India despite the very low mortality rate of those under 60 years old without serious pre-existing condition. India's population density is 420 per square kilometer compared to China's of well below 200. Healthcare facilities and government resources are also more strained in India versus China. It's important to understand the ramifications of the coronavirus in nations like India, Indonesia, and Turkey where so much of the world's core manufacturing capacity resides. It's equally critical to understand this too shall pass and not hoard six months of toilet paper because the nightly news announces each new death with epilepsy-inducing graphics.

We are aware of the latest data surrounding potential global infection rates. Many of the actions taken by governments are rational though we might structure the "solutions" with a greater focus on solving the problem rather than avoiding it. Looking through that realistic but not sensationalist lens, let's re-analyze one of our top REITs and assess its durability, financial condition, upside potential, and downside risks. Although this piece was written over several days, all return expectations are as of March 18th.

W.P. Carey (WPC)

In many ways, W.P. Carey, one of the world's largest net lease REITs, is the ideal company for today's increasingly uncertain environment.

Source: Q4 Financial Report

Like the other REITs we'll analyze for subscribers as part of this series, W.P. Carey is positioned on the right side of this diagram. Investment Grade tenant credit, Class A asset quality, Prime Location properties, and Highly Critical asset importance.

As we walk through W.P. Carey's assets and strategy, you'll realize that management doesn't focus entirely squeezing two cents from next quarter's adjusted funds from operations per share so Wall Street will raise its price target two dollars. Instead, W.P. Carey exhausts its energy reinforcing its business to withstand the unpredictable but inevitable black swan event or sharp cyclical downturn.

REITs are not defined by how well they do in bull markets; they are measured by their operational and financial performance during down markets. Those characteristics go on to determine the REIT's total return long term.

Portfolio & Operations

W.P. Carey is purposefully diversified to withstand the unexpected.

Source: Q4 Financial Report

Despite an already strong foundation, most metrics improved over Q3 2019 including tenant concentration, occupancy, and the percentage of investment grade tenants.

With over 1,200 properties spread across two continents, W.P. Carey can mitigate local and even national crises. In the face of the current downturn, demand is halted across much of the world including W.P. Carey's key geographies of North America and Western Europe.

I started this article in the La Condesa area of Mexico City, and outside of select upper class establishments requiring employees to wear masks and regularly disinfect most areas, things are normal. The roads are (very) busy, markets are active, and central park, including tourist areas, is bustling. Whether that changes in the next few weeks is uncertain.

The momentum knife cuts both ways and it's possible news of a vaccine, declining transmission rates, or another variable will lessen the strain on cities residing on the other side of the "panic spectrum" such as Milan, Italy or most in Spain.

Source: Telegraph UK as of March 14th.

In order to ride out a crisis, certain aspects of a REIT's business must be in order. To start, W.P. Carey's weighted average lease term of 10.3 years, and coupled with its high quality tenant base, all but ensures the vast majority of W.P. Carey's properties will generate rent similar to 2019.

Source: Q4 Financial Report

Only 3.7% of the portfolio's leases by average base rent expire through the end of 2021. That's a long time away given the world was chugging along just fine six months ago.

Source: Q4 Financial Report

Occupancy has been extremely stable over time and that's not by chance. W.P. Carey engineers its portfolio to withstand unexpected shocks. Take a closer look at the bars near the Great Recession. The "drop" in occupancy to 96.6% in 2010 is barely noticeable. Most of us remember the hopelessness and doom and gloom of the Great Recession, some of which turned out quite real, but W.P. Carey's financials do not.

Source: Q4 Financial Report

Every single publicly traded stock's business model, assets, and liabilities are now under a very unforgiving microscope. This is a natural part of the market cycle; economies need to rid the system of excess and reward better positioned companies with greater market share and pricing. In some ways, recessions are the price to maintain that system. Western governments are increasingly inclined to shift the burden of business failures to the state, also known as taxpayers, but we'll let citizens solve that puzzle.

Property Type Exposure Analysis

In terms of commercial real estate, core in-fill industrial spaces are seeing strong demand as delivery services explode in popularity and usage. Amazon (AMZN) just announced an emergency hire of another 100,000 workers to meet increased online spending and delivery needs. Many grocery stores are renting out nearby warehouses to expedite pickup services. The associated apps are experiencing exponential growth in downloads.

The 17% exposure to Retail is the weakest component of W.P. Carey's armor and may result in realized rather than temporary losses if the "cancel everything" mentality persists beyond this summer. I know it seems as if this virus will be around forever, but it won't. Whether that is this summer, Q1 2021, the time when most experts believe a vaccine will be ready for mass distribution, or a date we cannot currently predict, the coronavirus number 19 will die in history alongside the Black Plague and Spanish Flu (and thankfully with a much, much lower fatality rate). Once it's clear we are on the winning side of the battle, retail will pick up quickly even if it does not immediately return to cyclical highs. W.P. Carey's retail exposure does not consist of strip centers in rural Oklahoma and there is a reasonable chance that division gets through this crisis intact.

The other susceptible category for W.P. Carey is Hotel, Gaming and Leisure at 4% of average base rent. This is another area we must assume will struggle for multiple quarters including potential tenant bankruptcies. W.P. Carey is not big on casinos or beach resorts but it is active in the hotel space. These properties are usually higher quality and better managed than their neighbors but we still expect losses here.

Office makes up 25% of the portfolio and demand will fall if the mandated cessation of most forms of economic activity continues well into Q3. Rents will start to decline meaningfully and REITs will be revalued downward accordingly. That being said, W.P. Carey has long weighted average lease terms on purpose and only a percent or two will be up for renegotiation in the next 18 months. We should expect at least a few tenants to attempt to negotiate lower rent payments and underwrite a small degree of lower rents.

It remains unlikely two quarters of extreme demand destruction will have more than a 5-10% temporary hit to Funds From Operations ("FFO"). The math doesn't add up for anything beyond that. If the virus returns next flu season or the government somehow manages to keep a partial lock-down in place for even longer, FFO and equity values could fall further. Keep that 5-10% pessimistic hit to FFO in mind when we discuss the recent changes to W.P. Carey's stock price.

Balance Sheet

The key elements beyond the quality of the portfolio and tenants are the balance sheet and distribution payout ratio.

Source: Q4 Financial Report

The equity percentage of the above pie chart was based on a closing price of $80.04. March 17th's close of $64.11 (now $51.67 intraday on the 18th, we bought additional shares at $53.26) is a 20% reduction from that value with equity approximately 55% of W.P. Carey's capitalization (42% at $50 per share). The firm's weighted average interest rate of 3.2% is among the best in the sector, diversified by Euro-denominated debt, and is likely to go down in the near-term.

Source: Q4 Financial Report

W.P. Carey will be refinancing or paying down mortgage debt totaling approximately $800 million through the end of 2022. This represents a modest 16.3% of W.P. Carey's debt load.

Source: Q4 Financial Report

Even a Great Recession-like impact to W.P. Carey's asset base won't result in a covenant violation. Total leverage would have to rise by 50% (40.0% to 60.0%) in order to trip the one closest to its limit. W.P. Carey's conservative balance sheet has allowed it to increase distributions every year since going public in 1998.

Source: Q4 Financial Report

Dividend increases since 2016 have been modest due to capitalization rate compression industry-wide.

Source: Q4 Supplemental

The Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") payout ratio for 2019 was 82.8%. That figure would be 72.5% to 77.5% in a perfect world, but given how far from that we stand today, 82.8% is good. Within our risk management framework, we are underwriting a reduction in its dividend to approximately $3.50 per share compared to the current Q4 annualized level of $4.152. This prices in the most pessimistic operating and financial assumptions short of another world war.

Our expectation is W.P. Carey will 1) raise the distribution rate by at least one penny in 2020 and 2) occupancy will remain above 96.0% but we are not betting on it.

Source: Q4 Financial Report

As we touched on previously, W.P. Carey maintains minimal exposure to hotels, gaming, and leisure but we still need to take it seriously. W.P. Carey manages several non-traded REITs, which are separate legal entities, and owns small equity interests in each. Carey Watermark 1 ("CWI I") and 2 are lodging and hospitality focused and their net asset values per share ("NAV") will take a material hit as properties are revalued over the next 12 months. Just as we were finishing this article, it was announced that the non-traded lodging oriented REITs were temporarily suspending their distributions to investors.

Williams Equity Research is very familiar with the legal aspects of valuation procedures used by non-traded REITs and most institutional real estate private equity funds. Properties are usually required to be valued by a qualified third party at least annually and more often if "extraordinary" circumstances apply. It remains to be seen if that requirement will be triggered but I can't think of a more appropriate situation for a lodging REIT.

A 20% decline in their net asset value ("NAV") per share is reasonable but could rise to 40% if nationwide travel and meeting bans persist through the end of the year with no end in sight. What impact would that have on W.P. Carey the publicly traded REIT? We don't have to guess.

Source: Q4 Supplemental

The implied value of W.P. Carey's interests in the two Carey Watermark programs is approximately $98.5 million. Even relative to today's highly depressed $11.0 billion market capitalization (it was over 100% greater than that two weeks ago), the risk associated with the two programs is minimal including asset management fees. This is another area where we will experience some albeit modest pressure on FFO per share.

Upside & Downside Analysis

Source: Macrotrends.com 20 Year WPC Dividend Yield Chart

The past recession was primarily but not exclusively caused by excessive leverage and the complete miss-pricing of risk in the financial services and real estate sectors. That's not the case this time around; both banks and commercial real estate, including REITs, are conservatively or at least normally structured and well positioned to ride out a downturn.

That doesn't ensure there won't be pain and capital (unrealized if you can help it) losses, but it does mean we cannot necessarily wait for Great Recession level pricing. Luckily for us, that is already here as of today. Adjusting for the changes in W.P. Carey in the past decade, its "Great Recession Equivalent Price" is roughly $49.0 per share using both equity multiples and dividend yield data. That's $2.0 per share in capital losses or another 8% decline from current albeit rapidly-changing price levels. We do not suggest investing in WPC unless you are comfortable with even more downside risk, as nobody knows how low it could go, but this is a realistic support level long-term.

In W.P. Carey's case, its FFO multiple was "artificially" depressed due to its involvement in the broker/dealer and RIA space up until the last few years. As a result, it's a mistake to look at the yields and FFO multiples of the past and extrapolate them to today without the proper adjustment. Taking this into account, today's 7.9% yield is at least the equivalent of W.P. Carey's 8.5% peak during the Great Recession.

The historical bottom in crisis-level pricing for this REIT is 12x FFO with the last few years ranging between 16x and 20x since W.P. Carey exited the non-traded REIT space. The current share price of $52 equates to a forward multiple of 11.5x using 2019's FFO. Underwriting a huge hit to FFO or $3.50 for 2020, we still land at approximately 14x or well below the stock's "normal" trading range including a significant 22% decrease in FFO.

Unlike most stocks we've analyzed in the past two weeks (I've lost count but well over 200), we do expect W.P. Carey to return to the midpoint of its historical multiple range shortly after the dust settles be it in three months or 18. We think it'll be closer to the former but aren't investing based on that assumption. Using 2019 FFO as the cash flow estimate for the year after the crisis has dissolved, that's a 62%+ capital gain from its 52-week low plus another 8% in current yield for a total return exceeding 70%. Despite closely following this REIT since the mid-2000s, this is only the second time in my professional career where I was able to conservatively underwrite 70%+ in short/medium-term total returns for W.P. Carey.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Throughout the current crisis up until today March 18th, W.P. Carey had not only outperformed its benchmark (VNQ) but also the S&P 500 (SPY).

After today's sell-off, W.P. Carey is now under-performing VNQ and SPY year-to-date by approximately 7% and 11%, respectively. This is yet another signal that W.P. Carey is extraordinarily well-priced.

A Philosophical Note

Consider the "most conservative" strategy of only buying stocks in the current crisis when their valuation is at least as attractive as the Great Recession. This will not only fail to achieve the risk aversion objective, but likely accomplish the exact opposite. Why?

Source

The market does not use a scalpel, it yields a mile-wide sledge hammer. Cruise liners (e.g. Carnival (CCL)), airlines (e.g. United (UAL), group-oriented entertainment (e.g. AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC)), large restaurants (e.g. BJ's Restaurants (BJRI), which we picked up shares of an hour before today's close), and other areas particularly hard hit by the ongoing crisis are the stocks quickest to break through Great Recession lows. As of today, our only exposure to these groups is speculative in nature and includes Boeing (BA) and BJ's Restaurants with both positions purchased today or yesterday.

Buying stocks in these troubled segments without a comprehensive understanding of their business models, balance sheets, and overall ability to withstand months of near-zero consumer spending is a recipe for disaster. The market is punishing these segments for good reason; it's our job to ascertain if there are companies unfairly punished. In many cases, the best risk-adjusted opportunities are not within the segments most hard hit by a crisis. Think of over-levered real estate companies or large banks not bailed out by the government back in 2008 and 2009. These haunting memories are partly to blame for the unwarranted collapse in mREIT prices we see today.

It's human nature to irrationally rely on hindsight to evaluate history. Investors tend to concentrate on the 1,000% gains of survivors of a devastated industry but quickly forget the dozens of companies no longer in existence. Don't be a hero unless you are ready to meet a hero's fate.

Fight the desire to invest in a devastated industry only because it has rapidly lost 80%+ of its value. Unless you are highly confident and proportionately educated on its ability to ride out an even more pessimistic scenario, consider investing elsewhere.

We are spending considerable time and resources evaluating airlines, casinos, hotels, and other areas that have borne the brunt of the sell-off. We will recommend those stocks to subscribers only when our confidence in the analyses meets our standards. As my colleague Brad Thomas recently wrote, this is not the time to buy stocks indiscriminately.

Last But Not Least

I'll leave you with an image that speaks volumes regarding how much attention the coronavirus is receiving from the financial markets. That tab will not be there forever.

