Citic Telecom: Attractive Yield Play, But Downside Risks Remain

Citic Telecom's FY2019 financial performance has been mixed, with declining revenue for its mobile and fixed-line services businesses, while its other business segments have delivered positive revenue growth last year.

Citic Telecom's high dividend yield is its key investment merit, but there are potential downside risks to its dividend payout considering higher-than-expected capital expenditures this year due to the 5G roll-out.

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating on Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd. (OTC:CCTTF) [HKG:1883], a Hong Kong-listed telecommunications services provider dominant in Macau, from "Bullish" to "Neutral."

This is an update of my initiation article on Citic Telecom published on February 27, 2018. Citic Telecom's share price increased by +56% from HK$2.27 as of February 26, 2018, to a three-year share price peak of HK$3.55 as of March 28, 2019, before correcting back to HK$2.33 as of March 19, 2020, in tandem with the current market sell-off. Citic Telecom currently trades at 5.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA versus the stock's historical 5-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples of 7.4 times and 7.1 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 9.1%. Citic Telecom is the cheapest Hong Kong-listed telecommunications stock on the basis of dividend yield, but there are peers trading at significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiples.

Citic Telecom's high dividend yield is its key investment merit, but there are potential downside risks to its dividend payout considering higher-than-expected capital expenditures this year due to the 5G roll-out. Furthermore, if the current coronavirus outbreak takes a longer-than-expected time to be contained, Citic Telecom's revenue and earnings in FY2020 could be dragged down by lower roaming revenue for its mobile services business and lower revenue from Macau gaming clients for its enterprise solutions business. A "Neutral" rating for Citic is warranted, in my opinion.

Readers are advised to trade in Citic Telecom shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1883:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $200,000, and market capitalization is above $1.1 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

High Dividend Yield Is Key Investment Merit

Citic Telecom offers a trailing 8.5% dividend yield and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 9.1%. The company's high dividend yield is a key investment merit for the stock.

The company proposed a final dividend per share of HK$0.15 for 2H2019, which brings full-year FY2019 dividend per share to HK$0.20. This implies a +11% YoY increase in dividends in absolute terms and an increase in dividend payout ratio from 68% in FY2018 to 73% in FY2019.

Notably, Citic Telecom's net gearing, calculated as net debt divided by the sum of total shareholder equity and net debt, decreased from 40% in FY2018 to 35% in FY2019. The company paid down its debt in the past year, which resulted in its total gross debt declining from HK$6,857.5 million as of end-FY2018 to HK$6,277.9 million as of end-FY2019. Market consensus expects Citic Telecom to further deleverage in the next two years, with net debt reduced from HK$4,965.1 million in FY2019 to HK$4,883 million and HK$4,283 million by FY2020 and FY2021 respectively. Citic Telecom's improving financial position should help to support its future dividends.

On the flip side, the market is concerned that higher-than-expected 5G capital expenditures could have a negative impact on Citic Telecom's future dividend payout, as the company plans to roll out the 5G network this year. At the FY2019 earnings call on March 3, 2020, Citic highlighted that capital expenditures for FY2020 are expected to be higher than the average annual capital expenditures in the HK$400-500 million range for the past few years, but declined to provide an exact figure.

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007, Citic Telecom has either maintained or increased its dividends per share every year for the past 13 years since the company's IPO. Citic emphasized at its FY2019 earnings call on March 3, 2020, that "we will actively consider the interests of shareholders and try our best to maintain a stable growth" for the company's dividends.

Lackluster Performance Of Mobile And Fixed-line Businesses

As per the chart below, the financial performance for FY2019 has been mixed, with declining revenue for its mobile and fixed-line services businesses, while the company's other business segments have delivered positive revenue growth in the past year.

Revenue Breakdown By Segment

Source: Citic Telecom's FY2019 Results Presentation

Citic Telecom's mobile services revenue declined -2.6% YoY from HK$1,276.5 million to HK$1,243.0 million in FY2019, which the company attributed to a decrease in revenue from other mobile value-added services as a result of "social unrest in Hong Kong" last year.

The key concern lies with the fact that the company's overall mobile market share in Macau declined from 43.7% in FY2018 to 41.0% in FY2019, while its 4G mobile market share in Macau decreased from 46.3% to 41.9% over the same period.

At the FY2019 earnings call on March 3, 2020, Citic explained that its market share decline was largely due to changes in the prepaid mobile subscriber base, and its postpaid mobile subscriber base remained stable. Starting from late-2019, users in Macau have to provide their personal identification details as part of the registration process for prepaid mobile cards to be in compliance with new regulations. On the flip side, this could also be a sign that Citic Telecom's competitors in Macau's mobile market are becoming more aggressive in competing for mobile subscribers. Citic Telecom's Macau mobile market share is a key metric that one should continue tracking.

Separately, the company's fixed-line revenue dropped by -7.6% YoY from HK$243.6 million in FY2018 to HK$225.1 million in FY2019. This is less of a concern, as it is in line with structural changes in the telecommunications industry. People, including those in Macau, are cutting their land lines, as they rely more on their mobile phones and other electronic means of communications. More importantly, Citic Telecom's other businesses can help to fill up the gap caused by the structural decline in revenue for its legacy fixed-line business, as discussed in the next section.

Other Businesses Delivered Positive Revenue Growth Last Year

In contrast with the lackluster performance of its mobile and fixed-line services businesses, Citic Telecom's enterprise solutions, internet services and international telecommunications services business segments achieved positive top-line growth in FY2019.

Revenue for the enterprise solutions business segment increased +4.6% YoY from HK$2,953.6 million in FY2018 to HK$3,088.1 million in FY2019, due to the growth in revenue from Mainland China clients and Macau clients in the gaming industry. The company's internet services revenue grew +5.5% YoY to HK$1,065.6 million on the back of an expansion in its data center business and a +3% increase in the number of broadband subscribers to more than 193,000.

Among Citic Telecom's various business lines, its international telecommunications services business has the greatest growth potential. Revenue for the telecommunications services business segment increased by +7.2% YoY to HK$1,774.6 million in FY2019. During the FY2019 earnings call on March 3, 2020, the company also added that "the launch of related services" and "closer cooperation with its partners" will be the key growth drivers for SMS revenue going forward.

Impact Of Current Coronavirus Outbreak

As at the time of writing, there are 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on a cumulative basis, of which 10 of them have recovered, and there are no reported deaths thus far. This suggests that the coronavirus outbreak has been well-contained in Macau.

Nevertheless, Citic Telecom's roaming revenue (contributed by tourists in Macau) for its mobile services business and revenue from Macau gaming clients (casino operators hurt by declining number of visitors) for its enterprise solutions business could still be negatively impacted by the current coronavirus outbreak.

Although the casinos in Macau reopened on February 20, 2020, after a 15-day closure to contain the coronavirus outbreak, tourist arrivals in Macau have yet to recover. According to a GGR Asia article published on March 3, 2020, there were approximately 50,000 visitor arrivals in the nine days between February 20, 2020, and February 28, 2020, compared with a daily average of 108,000 tourist arrivals in Macau in 2019.

Valuation

Citic Telecom trades at 6.1 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 5.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of HK$2.33 as of March 19, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical 5-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 7.4 times and 7.1 times respectively. Notably, the stock has traded as low as 1.0 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 0.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Citic offers a trailing 8.5% dividend yield and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 9.1%.

The company out from its peers with the highest dividend yield, but there are cheaper telecommunications stocks on the basis of EV/EBITDA multiples as per the peer comparison table below.

Hong Kong-Listed Telecommunications Operator Peer Comparison

Stock Trailing Twelve Months EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months EV/EBITDA Forward FY2020 Dividend Yield Forward FY2021 Dividend Yield HKT Trust and HKT Limited (OTCPK:HKTTY) (OTCPK:HKTTF) [6823:HK] 11.8 9.0 7.0% 7.1% SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (OTCPK:STTFY) (OTC:STTFF) [315:HK]. 3.3 2.8 7.7% 7.3% HKBN Group Limited (OTC:HKBNF) (OTC:HKBNY) [1310:HK] 15.4 9.0 7.3% 8.9% Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHKY) (OTCPK:HTCTF) (OTCPK:HUTCY) [215:HK] 0.63 0.48 4.4% 4.1%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Citic Telecom are lower-than-expected tourist arrivals for Macau due to the current coronavirus outbreak, a failure for growth in the other businesses to offset the weakness in the company's mobile and fixed-line businesses, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.