The End Of Withdrawal Season In Natural Gas

Trend-following traders and speculators tend to flock to the natural gas futures arena. The energy commodity offers both liquidity and volatility. Since natural gas futures began trading in 1990 on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the CME, the price has traded as low as $1.02 and as high as $15.65 per MMBtu. At the $1.63 level at the end of last week, the price is not far above the three-decade low. On March 9, natural gas fell to a low of $1.61 per MMBtu, which was the lowest price for natural gas futures in this century and since 1998. On March 18, the price visited a region where it had not touched in twenty-five years.

The supply and demand equation in the natural gas market changed dramatically over the past years. Massive discoveries of gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US, together with technological advances in extracting the energy commodity from the crust of the earth, increased supplies. Tax and regulatory reforms over the Trump Administration provided further incentives for producers. Meanwhile, replacing coal with natural gas to generate electricity boosted the demand side. Processing the gas to liquid allows for export to areas of the world where prices are higher, presenting another demand vertical that absorbed growing supplies.

As we head into the 2020 injection season, stockpiles of natural gas are at the highest level in years at a time when the US and global economies face, what could be, the most dangerous threat in history. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) are leveraged products that replicate the price action in the volatile commodity for those that do not venture into the futures arena. In the current environment, these products are only appropriate for short-term, intraday trading.

Withdrawals tail off after the price hits a new low

On Thursday, March 19, the Energy Information Administration reported a small withdrawal from stockpiles that could have marked the end of the withdrawal season. Spring began on Friday, and it is now the time of the year when natural gas begins to flow into storage around the United States.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, stockpiles declined by only nine billion cubic feet for the week ending on March 13. Total inventories at 2.034 trillion cubic feet were 76% above last year's level and 16% more than the five-year average for this time of the year. According to Estimize, the market expected a 13 bcf decline, and the data came in slightly below that level. As the withdrawals tail off, the price fell to a new low the day before the EIA's latest release.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, natural gas dropped to a new low, in a continuation of the pattern since November 2019, on March 18, when the price hit $1.555 per MMBtu. The price took out the 1998 low at $1.61 and fell to a level not seen since 1995.

Going into the injection season with massive stocks

If the March 13 data were the final decline in stockpiles for the 2019/2020 withdrawal season, stocks at 2.034 tcf would be 927 bcf above last year's low at 1.107 tcf. Even if there is another withdrawal next week, inventories will be at or above the two trillion level.

At the current level of inventories, the potential for a new record high in stocks next November is rising. The record over past years was at just over the four trillion level, and if the natural gas continues to flow into inventories, the odds favor a rise above that level. Moreover, with business activity grinding to a halt in the US and around the world on the back of Coronavirus, demand for all energy has declined dramatically.

Production will decline

Demand destruction is the first factor that could slow the output in natural gas over the coming months. Meanwhile, the lowest price in a quarter of a century is another problem for producers. However, the most bullish factor for the market that could limit the flow of natural gas into storage over the coming months is the carnage in equity markets. Energy-related companies have not only seen their shares evaporate, but declining credit ratings and low prices will prevent them from servicing massive levels of debt. Many companies will go out of business over the coming weeks and months in the oil and gas business, and that will cause production to fall.

In all commodity markets, prices tend to rise to levels where output increases, stocks build, and prices rise to tops and reversal. Conversely, at a twenty-five-year low, production will decline, stockpiles will eventually fall, and the price will find a bottom and reverse. Technical and fundamental analysis continues to point to lower lows in the natural gas market as we head into the 2020 injection season, and the price may fall to lower lows, but we are close to a bottom in the energy commodity at prices below the $1.60 per MMBtu level.

The irony of natural gas volatility

The risk-off conditions caused by Coronavirus and OPEC's decision to flood the market with crude oil at a time when the demand has evaporated increased price volatility dramatically. As markets become falling knives, volatility tends to rise.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the NYMEX crude oil futures illustrates that historical volatility was at 54.3% at the end of last week, which is a multiyear high.

Source: CQG

Quarterly volatility in the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract at 22.61% is at its highest level since the global financial crisis in 2008.

Source: Barchart

Last week, the VIX index moved to a high of 85.47, just 4.06 below the record high from 2008.

Natural gas can be the most volatile commodity as the price has a long history of wide price swings over the past thirty years since trading began on NYMEX in 1990.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that while other markets are experiencing the highest level of price variance in years, natural gas continues to grind lower, sending the measure of historical volatility to close to the lowest level in decades.

Expect the unexpected in natural gas and all markets

There is no cure or treatment for Coronavirus, and until scientists and medical professionals reverse the trend of rising cases, market volatility will continue. We should continue to expect the unexpected in markets across all asset classes over the coming weeks. The longer the halt to business activity continues, the higher the price for the future. Even after science comes up with an answer, the fallout will continue.

When it comes to commodities, people around the world will need to continue to eat, live in a shelter, and power their lives. Commodity prices may continue to fall and could reach the lowest levels in decades in the deflationary environment. However, they will eventually reach bottoms where production declines or halts, inventories begin to drop, and prices reverse.

In natural gas, the carnage in the energy sector is almost certainly going to lead to bankruptcies meaning fewer companies will be extracting the energy commodity from the crust of the earth. Additionally, lots of bearish sentiment continues to hang over the natural gas futures market, which could cause periods of short-covering as risk-off conditions send speculators to the sidelines.

The most direct route for a risk position in natural gas is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product and its bearish counterpart DGAZ are leveraged products that magnify the price action in the natural gas futures arena.

The fund summary for UGAZ states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UGAZ has net assets of $456.06 million, trades an average of 4.3 million shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. DGAZ is the inverse product with $155.04 million in net assets, and an average of 694,865 shares changing hands each day. DGAZ charges holders the same 1.65% expense ratio.

The price of natural gas fell from its most recent high of $1.998 per MMBtu on March 11 to a low of $1.555 on March 18 or 22.2%.

Source: Barchart

At the same time, the DGAZ ETN rose from $193.45 to $379.84 per share or 96.4%. UGAZ and DGAZ are hazardous products that are only appropriate for short-term risk positions. I only trade the leveraged ETNs intraday. In the current environment, the potential for market closures is a reason not to take any position in a leverage product home overnight.

The withdrawal season is ending in the natural gas market. We could see lots of price volatility in the market that has a long history of price variance. Ironically, historical volatility in natural gas has dropped to a low level when other markets are experiencing wild price swings. The sea of calm in natural gas is not likely to last long.

