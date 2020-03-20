Coronavirus Could Expose The Achilles' Heel For Burlington

Source: Barron's

Millions of people are staying inside to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. It is bound to hurt retail sales. Last month retail sales fell 0.5%, the sharpest decline since December 2018. Social distancing could cause retail sales to fall more sharply over the next few months. That does not bode well for Burlington (BURL). The company just announced it was closing approximately 100 stores:

Burlington Stores says it's temporarily closing approximately 100 stores across the country and reducing store hours for all of its stores. The retailer plans to continue to evaluate additional closures. Burlington also pulls its Q1 and full-year guidance due to the ongoing uncertainty. "We continue to have confidence in our strategic initiatives and longer term growth potential. However, the spread of the COVID-19 virus is clearly having a material impact on the whole retail sector. In this time of unprecedented disruption and uncertainty, we are carefully managing our expenses, inventory receipts, capital expenditures and balance sheet."

Last quarter the off-price retailer reported comparable sales growth of 3.9% Y/Y. Total revenue of $2.2 billion was up by double-digits. This was phenomenal given the fact that several traditional retailers experienced comparable sales declines. Gross margin of 42.3% ticked down about 30 basis points versus the year-earlier period. This was another win for the company. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $935 million, up by double digits Y/Y. That could soon change. Social distancing is expected to tamp down sales through physical locations where Burlington dominates.

Achilles' Heel

Sales through online retailers have been growing while sales through department stores have been stagnant to declining. However, sales through physical locations for off-price retailers have bucked this trend. Amid social distancing, retailers like Target (TGT), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) and Urban Outfitters (URBN) will likely try to drive sales through their digital platforms. Burlington may not have that luxury. Its negligible digital sales could be the company's Achilles' heel:

Secondly, we made the decision recently to wind down our e-commerce operations. This represented about 0.5% of our total sales. In our business, which is a moderate off-price business, the nature of the Treasure Hunt and the average price point that we operate at means that bricks and mortar stores have a significant competitive and economic advantage over e-commerce. We intend to focus our energy and resources on driving profitable sales growth in our bricks and mortar stores. We will also continue to aggressively expand an upgrade this store network through our new store opening and remodel programs.

Management recently decided to wind down its e-commerce operations. The decision comes at a time when online sales may be the only game in town. Sales through physical locations could be extremely difficult to achieve amid social distancing and the encouragement from policymakers to avoid large gatherings.

The coronavirus may have exposed a chink in Burlington's armor. If its business model only works with physical locations, then other retailers could potentially close the distance over the next few months. Macy's (M) and Nordstrom (JWN) also have off-price operations. These retailers could potentially make more inroads in the off-price market while Burlington retrenches.

Removal Of Guidance

Management previously guided total sales growth for the following quarter would be in the 8% to 9% range. This disappointed the market, which was expecting double digit growth. The fact that management is now pulling guidance is telling. The company's sales through physical stores could fall hard over the next few months. For those people who have to shop, policy makers are urging them to order takeout through restaurants or order online. Without a dominant online presence, Burlington's top line results for the next few months could be disappointing.

Burlington also had $777 million of inventory at the end of the February quarter. If sales stall, then its inventory could become stale. When sales pick up later on in the year, the company may have to discount product even further in order to move inventory. That could crimp margins for the first half of 2020. Falling revenue, stagnant inventory and falling margins could hurt EBITDA and cash flow for much of 2020.

Burlington had $403 million of restricted cash at the end of February. In my opinion, this was ample liquidity in a normal operating environment. However, I anticipate cash outflows while the company attempts to move inventory that may have built up due to effects of the coronavirus. The situation could reverse itself by the second half of the year. Over the next few months Burlington could become cash flow challenged while it attempts to get its physical locations up and running to full capacity.

Conclusion

BURL is down over 35% year-to-date, largely due to the rout in broader markets. The negative effects of the coronavirus will likely hit the company hard, yet the stock still trades at 11x EBITDA. I believe BURL's valuation is too robust for the risks it faces. The stock remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BURL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.