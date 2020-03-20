LendingClub Is A Sell As Investors Get Risk Averse

I fully expect funding of LC’s loans to dry up as investors have other places to spend their risk budget and banks will focus on their own volumes.

Just six weeks ago, I wrote an article about LendingClub (LC) in which I argued that the stock had its issues but was fairly valued. A lot has changed since that time - to say the least. The coronavirus has swept the world and is about to push the US into a recession.

The new environment also affects my opinion about LendingClub, which oddly has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8% since my last article. That completely counters logic, as LC’s Q4 was sub-par and current financial conditions will hurt its business badly.

Short recap of the business

LendingClub essentially provides loans to consumers and then sells these loans to investors. LC has two customer types: its users (borrowers) who request loans and investors who fund the loans. LC typically charges a borrower a 5% origination fee over the value of the loan, paid from the initial loan balance, and that is its main source of revenue.

LC also takes loans on its balance sheet before they are sold and it retains loans as well. The business model looks like that of a bank that relies on securitization to fund its originations.

The loans that LC provides often carry double-digit interest rates and have average charge-off rates of 7% (Standard Program loans in Q4 2019). Maturities of personal loans provided by LC are either three years or five years.

Q4 results

The company announced the acquisition of a small bank (company slides). It is anticipated it can take another 12 to 15 months to close the $185m deal, which will be paid for by 75% in cash and 25% shares. I think that it was a good step at the time. LC has so many elements of a bank already and it would eliminate the need for a third party bank to handle the actual loan issuance, which LC technically may not do itself. It is to be seen how the target, Radius Bancorp, will perform over the next months and what will happen to the merger. An interesting fact is that a combined 51% of that bank’s loans (~$550m) are for yachts or commercial real estate.

While the merger is pending, we can spend time on analysing the Q4. A big disappointment was that LC originated less loans in Q4 2019 than it did in the prior quarter. This is not part of a particular seasonal pattern, and therefore a clear negative. The company performed almost in-line with its own guidance but revenue was a disappointment, driven by modest origination volume.

Source: LC Q4 2019 earnings presentation. I cut out the adjusted figures for your convenience.

In my last article, I included a table that hammered down the investment case to its essence: profitability of the loan platform. The updated version is shown below. As it seems, lower origination volumes have hurt platform profitability. Instead of getting closer to a quarter in which the company makes money on the core platform, it drifted further away from that goal in Q4.

Source: author’s own calculations.

Feel free to reconcile these figures above with the raw data shown below. The item 'other revenue' is the most important reason why Q4 showed a GAAP profit. This consists of referral revenue and also of sublease revenue of its San Francisco office space.

Source: LC 2019 10-K.

Overall, the company performed reasonably well on managing expenses, especially marketing, which was 2.18% of originations versus 2.31% average in 2019. The combination of lower revenue and relatively lower marketing expenses reveals to me that LC had a harder time finding lenders than it did finding borrowers.

Investors and financial conditions

Most investors are not retail lenders, but institutions, especially banks. Over the past two quarters, banks have already reduced their business with LC and Q4 was a particularly disappointing quarter for origination volume.

Data source: company releases.

Worse is that financial conditions are tightening right now. Many bank stocks have slid over the past weeks, which is a symptom of worse financial conditions for banks. In recessionary times, banks are most vigilant about their liquidity, loan quality and capital position. Risky personal loans from third parties probably ranks last on the list on which banks want to spend their available capital and liquidity. I suspect that the banks that buy LC loans will have more than enough loan applications themselves.

Or as the WSJ nicely phrases it in a March 19 article: Consumers face a massive credit crunch. Another article by the same paper points out that investors seek liquidity. I agree, as the stock market rout is not just a reflection of estimated future earnings, but also of discount rates and risk aversion. There are many investors that hold stocks that need liquidity for risk management or cash flow reasons. They are selling their shares to investors that have cash and lower stock prices are a tool to get the investors with cash to hand it over to the investors who hold shares.

A further vicious cycle is that many of LC’s customers have a less than prime credit rating and it will be harder for that group to refinance loans that they already have. For that reason alone, I expect defaults to increase and I don’t see why any investor would want to expose capital to such a market that is capital-constrained.

Let's put the turn as I describe into perspective versus the past. Over the past years, modest interest rates and a lack of risk aversion have created an environment in which FinTechs captured a lot of market share in the personal loan market.

Source: TransUnion Consumer Credit Database, source file.

I fully expect credit unions, banks and traditional finance companies to retake market share from FinTechs as the market turns because the traditional lenders have proprietary funding sources and full control over the credit profile of their customers. The charge-off rates of LC are at the high side and I don’t think that any lender on its platform really wants to know what happens to the 7% charge-off rate if the economy deteriorates quickly as it does right now.

Company disclosure on handling of the situation

Last week, LC released an 8-K report, saying that it tightened credit conditions for borrowers. This is what they say:

“To date we have not observed changes in application trends or deterioration in loan performance or significant shifts in investor demand on the LendingClub platform. With that said, as responsible stewards of investor capital and returns, we are taking immediate, proactive and temporary action in the interests of our platform investors while we assess the long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on our members, our business and the economy.”

The company says it wants to enhance the resiliency of its portfolio and has taken three important steps.

Firstly, LC will be reducing approval rates for higher-risk borrower populations. LC specifically mentions credit grade C & D, which were responsible for 37% of loan originations in 2019 under the Standard Program. The company did not mention the Custom Program specifically but that program mostly services borrowers that have a lower credit score than those in the Standard Program.

The second step is increasing verification requirements. This includes verification of income. Previously, a small percentage of loan applicants were checked. In my last article, I took a sample of loan data and found that 6.8% of incomes were checked. LC doesn’t usually check income data because it is costly and may deter customers. Clearly, it thinks that it is necessary now and seems less worried about scaring off potential borrowers.

Third, the company is adjusting marketing channels. This is explained as adjusting marketing mix to focus on channels where they have most flexibility to control volume and credit quality. In other words: LC is reducing the marketing budget in response to anticipated lower investor demand while also adjusting credit mix as low credit borrowers will be least in demand of all.

Other than that, LC mainly touted its crisis readiness, and tried to convey that they are highly flexible and closely watching the macroeconomic environment.

Regarding flexibility, there is a thing we should worry about. Many loans that LC sells to investors are first held on its balance sheet. These loans, when sold to large investors from LC’s balance sheet, are then oftentimes sold at a discount to fair value, hence the ‘Net fair value adjustment’ line item in LC’s financial statements. In Q4, net fair value adjustments were 1.38% of total origination volume. A risk is that when financial conditions tighten, either discounts go up, or LC is stuck with more loans.

The company seems to take the current macroeconomic environment very seriously and is scaling back loan applications.

Potential impact on Q2

I think that a 50% to 90% initial drop in originations is not unrealistic. To get an idea of what the impact may be, I created the table below that shows Q4 actuals versus Q2 2020 estimates under two scenarios: -50% originations and -75% originations.

Source: author’s own estimates.

On the revenue side, I expect transaction fees as a percentage of originations to remain the same, which still means a big revenue hit. Investor fees are earned from loans sold in the past, so that item should remain relatively stable.

On the operating expenses side, sales and marketing will go down sharply as I expect the company will have less trouble finding customers. The only reason why I did not take it to zero in the -75% origination scenario is because it also includes sales and staff costs. I think that the company can also cut back on that, but my $12m estimate seems very low for the scenario already.

As a sidestep, it may be interesting to consider what this dynamic will do to LendingTree (TREE), of which personal loan platforms like LC are an important customer group. LC purchases leads from TREE at relatively good margins to TREE and personal loans have been an area of growth over the past years for TREE. LendingTree's revenue of personal loans will probably be hurt worse than that of LendingClub.

The cost of originations will likely go down as well when originations plummet. The costs for servicing will go up because servicing on existing loans will become more expensive due to collection expenses. Checking incomes on the origination side is also costly and this should be factored in as a mitigating factor on origination cost savings. Though in absolute terms, origination and servicing costs may decline, they will go up as a percentage of originations. Furthermore, I expect that the company can cut back on IT and other general and administrative expenses, though we have seen that these expenses have remained remarkably stable over the past 8 quarters.

I also expect a credit hit to its roughly $1bn portfolio of loans and retained asset-backed securities that could well run over a few percentage points. For that reason, I eliminated net interest income completely. This is probably not conservative enough, but it also depends on whether or not LC can sell its current loans at reasonable valuations in Q1.

If my dark scenario plays out, LC could face pre-tax losses of well over $60m in Q2, even when assuming it can sharply cut on expenses. A big problem is that LC has never shown substantial GAAP profits, despite the fact that it has been profiting greatly from the favorable economic environment of the past years. The market cap of LC was $840m as of March 19 and every quarter of negative $60m earnings will obviously hurt badly. It is also not said and done that if the coronavirus is gone by the end of the year, everything will instantly return to normal. It seems reasonable to think that credit conditions will remain tighter than they have been in 2019 for the foreseeable future.

The scenario above is at odds with the 2020 outlook and guidance that the company issued with its Q4 earnings announcement. The guidance for Q1 will probably not be off by that much, but the improvement expected in the rest of the year seems very unlikely in my view.

Source: LC Q4 2019 presentation.

It remains to be seen what the company will do with its guidance, but I can’t imagine it will remain the same, given that the company is already scaling back approval rates. The Q1 earnings announcement is coming close, which could serve as a downward catalyst as the company will have to announce its new guidance for 2020.

Conclusion

LC has been riding the high tide over the past years, but that has come to a hard stop last week. Even though I think that LC will be hit harder than most companies in this environment and also despite the fact that it had a disappointing Q4, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 since my rather nuanced article about it. I think that this is a great opportunity to either sell LendingClub, or perhaps to take a short position. The time has never been as good as it is now at the brink of what may well be its worst Q2 ever.

