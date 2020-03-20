Making Money In MLPs Even If 1/3 Of Them Go To Zero

Here, we look at debts and drivers of the top three MLPs and estimate returns assuming 1/3 of MLPs go bust, and the survivors pay no distributions for two years.

MLPs own valuable infrastructure assets, but often with significant amounts of debt. Equity holders may get wiped out if the pipes stay dry for too long, despite long-term value.

Since my team helped re-launch the JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) in 2009 (which was first launched as a Bear Stearns ETN in 2007), I have found it to be a convenient, IRA-friendly benchmark for the high yielding sector of master limited partnerships (MLPs) that largely provide access to multi-state pipeline infrastructure. Since then, the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) launched in 2010. It has a significantly different tax structure and somewhat different portfolio weights, but can otherwise be thought of as another IRA-friendly MLP benchmark.

For the first half of the past decade, my positions in AMJ were very small, as there were many other good sources of yield that weren't so focused on oil prices, many of which were even more attractive in taxable or offshore accounts. After the late 2014 crash in oil prices, I started adding to my AMJ position when the yield went above 7%, then more when the yield went above 8%, and then sold this down as the yield came back down again. I started buying more again late last year, especially as the yield rose above 8% despite higher oil prices, and especially as yields crashed above 10% earlier this month. Now, as the below chart shows, yields on AMJ and AMLP have both spiked well north of 24%, implying imminent distribution cuts and bankruptcy of more than one MLP.

Data by YCharts

For some perspective on the risk/reward of this sector, this is how $10,000 invested in AMJ near the peak yield in February 2016, and then reinvesting all coupons, would have swung in value through this most recent crash.

Data by YCharts

The high volatility of MLP assets is why it makes sense to buy more at higher yields, and then take some profits as yields fall, while being careful to avoid bankruptcies of MLPs with too much debt.

Today, I shared with Long Run Income subscribers my screen of 5 high-yielding MLPs with relatively low debt ratios, but in this article, I wanted to share a top-down view on the three top MLP components, and some big picture numbers on how many MLPs we might expect to go bust.

The top three components of AMLP and AMJ are:

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Energy Transfer LP (ET)

These three names make up about 40% of AMLP and 30% of AMJ.

Some high level charts of these MLPs' long-term debts and cash flows were plotted in my earlier article, and here I will simply chart an update of their dividend yields before moving on to details of each's debts.

Data by YCharts

#1: Magellan Midstream

In MMP's 2019 annual report, on page 87, there is a very neat schedule of debts showing about $550 million of principal coming due in 2021, $250 million in 2025, $650 million in 2026, and then a similar pattern from 2037 to 2050 totaling $4.75 billion. According to its income statement (page 43), that debt costs about $200 million/year in interest, which is above 6x covered by MMP's operating income. MMP's notes are still rated BBB+/Baa1 as of mid-last year and do not seem to have been downgraded yet, but the 2026 notes have also spiked to a yield of 5.6%. Back of the envelope, this would imply a 15-30% chance bondholders give these bonds of defaulting over the next 6 years, though bond yields this week should also be taken with a grain of salt.

#2: Enterprise Products

EPD warranted more of my time this week not just because of its high yield and position in AMJ and AMLP but also because of significant insider buying, which can also be tracked on Nasdaq.com. I also noticed insider buying of ET, which we will discuss after this note on EPD's debt.

In EPD's 2019 annual report, debt maturity by year is neatly laid out on page 90, where we see almost $2 billion due in 2020, then just under $1.5 billion due each year from 2021-2024, with the remaining $21 billion due after 2024. This debt left EPD with a 2019 interest expense of about $1.2 billion, which its operating income covered about 5x. EPD is also rated BBB+/Baa1, and its 2025 notes last traded at a yield of 3.8%. This implies EPD either has a significantly lower default rate or a significantly higher recovery rate than MMP, all else equal. Having $2 billion in debt due later this year could cause a problem if credit markets freeze up and defaults on receivables rise, as EPD's current assets include only $334 million of cash versus over $4.8 billion in net receivables.

#3: Energy Transfer

As mentioned, ET shares may also be seen to have a bit of a buying signal coming from the insider buying, but I will also qualify that with the memory of some of Bear Stearns colleagues were still buying shares as they were falling in early 2008.

ET's debt schedule is outlined on page 106 of its 2019 annual report, though a little harder to break down by year as $36 billion of the $51 billion of debt is bundled under "ETO Notes". Interest expense was $2.3 billion in 2019, only about 3x covered by operating income. This might explain ET's lower BBB-/Baa3 credit rating (last updated in 2018) and why the last traded yield on ET's 2026 notes spiked as high as 8.6%. A credit spread of 8%/year for 6 years could imply a default probability well above 30%, again depending on assumed asset recovery rates.

Why Asset Recovery Rates Matter

I have so far not gone into calculations of what recovery rates creditors might expect from a defaulted MLP note, it is important to keep in mind that for a given credit spread, higher recovery rates imply higher probabilities of a default where the creditor would receive that recovery amount (and equity holders would get nothing). The ET notes are "Senior Unsecured", and I have not found any secured debt senior to them yet, so it might be conservative for an equity holder to assume a higher recovery rate, and so a probability of default as high as 50-70% at ET's current prices.

Assumptions and Valuation Numbers for AMJ

An investor not able to look at each of the lesser-weighted components of AMJ and AMLP would need to make some assumption about how their probabilities of staying solvent compare with those of these big three. At a high level, MMP and EPD look like relatively good bets, either for stockholders or bondholders if we make even modest assumptions about oil not being able to stay below around $40/bbl for long. ET looks somewhat more risky, and it might be conservative to assume that the average component in AMJ and AMLP look more like ET than like EPD or MMP. That might mean, on an actuarial basis, making an assumption that as many as 1/3 of the MLPs in AMJ or AMLP go bust, and the remaining ones survive, skip distributions for two years, and then go back to paying their pre-2020 distributions from 2022 onwards. In that scenario, AMJ distributions would be assumed to be $1.20/year from 2022 through 2036, at which point we assume AMJ would have a terminal value of zero. AMJ is actually scheduled to mature in 2024, so I am using these numbers as a proxy for valuing the index, and for what AMLP's discounted cash flow model might look like. (AMJ's website shows a cleaner dividend history, which is why I used 2/3 of the historic $0.45/quarter average distribution as a baseline).

2020 -6.9 Pay $6.90/share today 2021 0 Assume no dist in 2021 2022 1.2 Receive $1.20/year until 2036 2023 1.2 2024 1.2 2025 1.2 2026 1.2 2027 1.2 2028 1.2 2029 1.2 2030 1.2 2031 1.2 2032 1.2 2033 1.2 2034 1.2 2035 1.2 2036 1.2 IRR: 12.9%

The above table is a simple copy-paste of how these assumed distributions would result in a 12.9% IRR from today's price. So, in other words, unless you believe more than 1/3 of MLPs will go to zero and that it will take more than 2 years for the surviving MLPs to return to pre-2020 distribution levels, AMLP and AMJ seem to have more upside than downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMLP, AMJ, MMP, EPD, ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.