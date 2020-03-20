Looking At The Investment Case For Epizyme

"About all I can say for the United States Senate is that it opens with a prayer and closes with an investigation." - Will Rogers

Today, we look at an interesting small-cap concern making the transition into commercialization after a recent FDA approval. Like about everything in the market over the past month, the shares have been hit hard despite solid progress at the company.

Company Overview

Epizyme (EPZM) is a Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 2013. The company is harnessing the power of epigenetics in the form of therapeutics to fight cancer and other serious diseases. Epigenetics refers to a biological system that modifies the expression of genes without altering the genetic code of the genes. HMTs and other chromatin modifying proteins regulate gene expression. Errors in the functioning of chromatin modifying proteins can cause tumor growth suppressing genes to act abnormally. The idea is that you can create potent cancer therapeutics by controlling the dysregulated gene expressions.

The company uses CRISPR technology in order to identify targets that give off a clear signal of selective activity in specific tumor types, which is then paired with the company's extensive library off tumor cell lines and a multifactor assessment approach in order to produce product candidates for testing. The company's lead product is tazemetostat, a first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor, which was recently granted accelerated approval by the FDA. The drug is still in clinical development for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and molecularly defined solid tumors. Furthermore, the company is also developing pinometostat, a PRMT 5 inhibitor, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), and the company has a few other undisclosed assets that are in the research stage. Epizyme has a market capitalization of roughly $1.6 billion and trades for just under $16.00 a share.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

Tazemetostat

Tazemetostat is a first-in-class, orally-administered EZH2 inhibitor for the treatment of various hematological malignancies and genetically defined solid tumors. The drug is an 800 mg pill taken orally twice daily with or without food. The clinical data thus far has demonstrated clinical activity and has shown the drug to be well tolerated in both patients with hematological malignancies and patients with genetically defined solid tumors. The Tazemetostat program has generated a lot of news as of late with regulatory wins.

Source: Company Presentation

On January 23rd, it was announced that the FDA granted accelerated approval of Tazverik for the treatment of patients aged 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma. The approval makes Tazverik the first and only FDA-approved EZH2 inhibitor. Drugs granted accelerated approval are done so based upon evidence of efficacy on a surrogate endpoint and for serious conditions that have an unmet medical need. Maintaining approval of the drug will be contingent upon a trial to confirm the clinical benefit of the drug. Currently, the company is conducting a global, randomized, controlled confirmatory trial assessing the combination of Tazverik plus doxorubicin compared with doxorubicin plus placebo as a front-line treatment for ES. Additionally, Epizyme is going to conduct post-marketing activities like clinical pharmacology evaluations that will assess the effect of Tazverik on liver function. Furthermore, the company is going to expand enrollment in Cohort 6 of its Phase 2 study. The expansion is being done to provide more patient experience for potential future inclusion on the label.

Source: Company Presentation

On February 14th, the company announced that the FDA has accepted the company's marketing application of Tazverik for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. The FDA's action date is June 18.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of the end of FY2019, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of roughly $380 million. The company expects its GAAP operating expenses for 2020 to be between $300 and $330 million inclusive of the milestones due to Eisai for the FDA approval of Tazverik for epithelioid sarcoma and for follicular lymphoma, if approved

Just after fourth-quarter results came out on February 24th, Oppenheimer ($36 price target), Cowen & Co. ($32 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($36 price target) all reissued Buy ratings on Epizyme.

Verdict

Obviously recent FDA actions have de-risked the company's pipeline significantly. As we know, transitioning to a "Tier 3" concern is usually not a smooth transition. Therefore, the only way I would target Epizyme is via covered calls also known as buy-writes especially in the current market environment. Fortunately, option premiums are quite large and one can achieve a solid return even if the stock does nothing but tread water in the coming months.

Option Strategy

A prudent way to accumulate a "watch item" holding in Epizyme is as follows. Using the August $17.50 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $12.00 to $13.00 range (net stock price - option premium). This strike has so-so liquidity and might have to be entered more than once before executed. This strategy provides a solid amount of downside risk and at the midpoint of the net debit range provides a lucrative potential return over a five-month duration even if the stock stays exactly where it currently trades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a small holding in Epizyme established using buy-write orders.