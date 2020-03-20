TransDigm: Crashing Down

Even more the case as is with Boeing, TransDigm's problems are self-inflicted, due to aggressive pricing and usage of leverage.

TransDigm (TDG) has been one of the key losers during the current Coronavirus crisis. It is not just the exposure to aerospace, yet high pricing and a very leveraged balance sheet makes the situation dire as well. Note that the dire situation is the result of a deliberate strategy of the business as it proudly claims to use quite a lot of leverage to keep operating companies disciplined.

Besides an aggressive acquisition strategy and premium pricing, TransDigm at times has paid out many large special dividends to investors, jacking up leverage ratios to numbers which are much higher than I felt comfortable with in the past. This leverage situation and the current troubles make that the situation for equity holders is dramatic, both to the up and downside.

The Last Look

When TransDigm made its last major acquisition, that is October 2018, I looked at the prospects for the company. The company acquired Esterline in a $4.0 billion deal at the time, as I described the company as essentially a publicly-listed private equity firm with a strong focus on aerospace.

When I looked at the proforma implications of that deal, I noted that sales would increase to about $5.8 billion, with EBITDA seen around $2.2 billion, simply translating into incredible margins. With $11 billion in net debt at the time, and the 55 million shares trading at $335 per share, leverage ratios were sky-high at 5 times, as the entire business was trading around 15 times EBITDA.

In that article, I added a paragraph which is called "the tricks" hinting towards at lease the practice of aggressive pricing strategies employed by the firm as 50% EBITDA margins cannot be explained by efficiencies alone. In my final conclusion, I noted that levels of $335 in the summer of 2018 did not look that crazy at around 20 times earnings, especially given the value-creating track record. At the same time, I noted the real potential downside in case margins would contract which would not just push up valuation multiples, yet leverage as well. I even called the situation a "cat and mouse game" as I concluded that this was a fascinating story to watch, not necessarily a story to participate in.

The Current Stance

In November, TransDigm reported 2019 results as sales totaled $5.2 billion for the year, although Esterline did not add to the results for the entire year. The company ended the year with around $15 billion in net debt, as the company reported adjusted EBITDA at essentially an annual rate of $2.8 billion based on the fourth quarter numbers.

Days before Christmas, the company furthermore announced a special dividend of $32.50 per share in cash. With more than 56 million shares outstanding, this payment alone represents a $1.8 billion payout, only adding to the net debt load of the firm, with the dividend already being paid in January 2020.

Early February, the company reported its results for the first quarter of the fiscal year of 2020, as the company has a broken book year. The company did not expect a material impact from the 737 MAX situation and guided for sales of around $6.25 billion this year, EBITDA of little over $2.8 billion and adjusted earnings just north of $20 per share.

Adjusting for the special dividend, which was paid days after the first quarter closed, cash holdings totaled about $2.3 billion, for a net debt load of $15.7 billion, making leverage ratios still sky-high around 5-6 times. The 57 million shares outstanding valued equity at $37 billion at a price of $650, seen both in January and February, making that the business in its entirety was valued around $50 billion.

While shares were still trading in the high $500s at the start of March, the turmoil seen at Boeing (NYSE:BA), the entire airline sector, economy and financial markets makes that shares have been hit hard, having collapsed to just $250 now. This makes that shares are valued at just $12 billion, less than the debt load of the firm, as the special dividend of $1.9 billion paid just two months ago could be used for some very accretive share repurchases here.

While the question is to what extent the business will be impacted, reality is that the company will undoubtedly see pressure on sales and earnings compared to the outlook. This will result in higher leverage ratios, as this is exactly the reason why the strategy (of leverage) of the company is so risky, as the situation is highly fluid, with both potential for shares to either collapse or move sharply to the higher side.

A few days ago, I wrote a highly critical article on Boeing in which I outlined my criticism on the company to reward investors with higher dividends and even some share repurchases at a time when the company was already facing real issues with the MAX 737. While Boeing arguably would not be able to survive a lengthy Coronavirus crisis, it could have been better prepared, as the same situation (yet far more extreme) applies for TransDigm as well.

Hence, equity investors who have seen huge rewards in the past do not deserve a bailout, something for policymakers to keep in mind when they design their plans for a rescue package for the economy or the aerospace sector in particular.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.