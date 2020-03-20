Buying AT&T Again After My Price Target Was Hit

AT&T Inc. (T) has been hammered flat like most of the rest of the market as coronavirus fears and panic spread across the globe. Market volatility and coronavirus have allowed this dividend king to hit my price target again after its nice Elliott-fueled run ran out. With a great upcoming streaming product from its recent M&A activity along with the much anticipated rollout of 5G across the U.S., share price appreciation should be only a matter of time for those wanting a "safe" marvelous dividend as the U.S. Fed cuts rates to ~0%.

I sold my Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stock in May of 2018 to buy AT&T after I discerned that I wanted a piece of AT&T as it worked hard to complete its $85B Time Warner Inc. (TWX) acquisition after a hard fought battle with regulators. My investment lasted for about a year and a half until Elliott Management bought into the company in late 2019 and took up an activist position. Elliott met with AT&T to potentially get them to unload assets like DirecTV and to focus on execution and strategy instead of continually growing through expensive mergers and acquisitions. Elliott's ~$3.2 billion activist stake in AT&T represented over 8.4% of Elliott's ~$38 billion fund at the time, making it a centerpiece of their portfolio. Here's how AT&T's stock reacted to what many investors saw as a much needed fire set under management that has underperformed for years.

Data by YCharts

This nice uptick in the stock over a short time frame allowed me to sell my AT&T stock at a nice ~18% return on my investment. This did not include the hefty dividends that I collected along the way which were a nice bonus. AT&T seems to be a serial underperformer to the market and to competition like Verizon. This means that taking profits in times of massive run-ups in the stock is not unwarranted.

Data by YCharts

My thesis in my last AT&T article was to take profits while the stock was sizzling, and then to invest in AT&T again when it came back down to earth around my $33 price target. Thanks to the coronavirus, and to some incredible market volatility over the past month, I was able to buy back into the AT&T story. I see AT&T as a nice long-term potential growth story along with its lofty ~6.5% dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

AT&T has its HBO Max streaming service scheduled to launch in May of 2020, which could create some hype around the stock. AT&T plans to offer HBO Max free to customers on select unlimited plans, creating a nice new bundling value proposition for its core base of customers. This offering could help AT&T get the full service ramped up to scale much faster than it otherwise would have as it aims for ~10 million subs out of the gate and ~80 million subs by 2025. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has experienced a quick rise to over 26.5 million Disney Plus subs after its service was given free to Verizon's unlimited and 5G home internet customers.

While HBO Max grows over the next few years, AT&T can focus on its main business lines including expanding its 5G network. Currently, ~50 million people today have access to AT&T's 5G network with nationwide coverage guided for in the second quarter of 2020 according to the company's latest Q4, 2019 conference call. Getting 5G right will help define the company's future cash flows moving forward as its main competition is Verizon at this point and time. T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) and Sprint Corporation (S) are both rolling out 5G products as well at this time, but they might be a little preoccupied as their $26.5B merger cleared its last major hurdle. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) could also be a factor down the road in 5G as its ascension as the next big 4th wireless carrier should be solidified once the T-Mobile and Sprint merger is finalized.

With ~$29B of free cash flow and ~18B in sales of non-strategic assets in 2019, AT&T generated plenty of cash to pay its impressive dividend.

Data by YCharts

It was also plenty of cash flow to aggressively pay down its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to a far more normal ~2.5 times from where it had been after the Time Warner acquisition finished up. AT&T also has the goal of getting down to a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2 to 2.25 times by the end of 2022 even as it has started up a brand new $4B share buyback program. This program should help it in the retiring of ~70% of the shares it issued for the Time Warner deal by the end of 2022.

While coronavirus fears plague the market, AT&T should be more insulated than most companies out there. I had previously sold my AT&T shares, after its Elliott-fueled run towards the end of 2019, as its short-term run of over-performance compared to its peers made it a prime candidate for profit taking. I set my future buy-in price for AT&T stock at $33 and waited patiently for the market to come back to earth on the stock, which just happened with the recent market volatility. With the launch of its HBO Max offering coming soon, I am once again a buyer of AT&T as its long-term growth prospects look great with the evolution of nationwide 5G. The company's tremendous cash flows should assure great investor dividends, share buybacks, and aggressive debt repayment in the coming years as the company gets back to more traditional debt and income ratios. I currently have a tiny position in AT&T with plans to grow the position in the coming months with small buys as the market continues to be the definition of volatility. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.