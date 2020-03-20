Waitr: Short This Rally

Waitr requires multiple times its GFS numbers to reach profitability and with the heavy competition in the industry, this is unlikely to happen.

Food delivery has become very popular throughout the US as millions of people go into quarantine.

Waitr has been one of the few benefactors from the COVID-19 outbreak. As the US goes into lockdown, more and more people have started to use food delivery. This sudden rise in demand has caused Waitr(WTRH) stock to increase nearly 10 fold from previous prices to over $4 at its peak. However, analyzing the situation, we believe the rise in Waitr's stock is mostly unwarranted and we believe the company will fall back to earth soon enough.

Food delivery and coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the US, lawmakers have been forced to take drastic actions to try and stem the spread. California has ordered its 40mil residents to stay home and many other states have ordered non-essential stores to close. Despite this, cases have continued to grow at a rapid pace, hitting the 10k mark recently.

For most people, life is now mostly lived at home. Events have been canceled and school and work have moved home. With bars and restaurants around the country closed, people have started to look at other ways to get food. Food delivery is one of the major benefactors of this trend, and delivery companies have started hiring thousands of workers to meet demand.

Source: Quartz

One major barrier to widespread food delivery adoption is the price. Food delivery can be much more expensive compared to eating at a restaurant, and the gap is even wider when you're comparing it to buying food from the grocery store.

Source: techcrunch

This problem is compounded by the fact that most people in America will be unemployed if the lockdown worsens - claims for unemployment benefits have to the highest levels since September 2017. Unemployed people certainly don't have the cash to waste on food delivery.

Therefore, while there certainly will be many new food delivery customers, most people in America stick to cooking at home.

Poor fundamentals

Even if food delivery becomes massively popular, Waitr will still be weighed down but its terrible fundamentals. The main problem with Waitr is that has incredibly high fixed costs that drag down profitability. Our calculations show that at the current cost structure, Waitr would need to generate around $1.8bil in gross food sales in order to breakeven on an operating income basis(excluding D&A), which is near 3x of the current $660mil in annual gross food sales. That is assuming no increase in S&M, G&A, or R&D, which is unlikely given the fierce competition within the space. More likely, Waitr will need between $2bil to $3bil in GFS per year in order to be profitable on an operating basis.

Can Waitr reach $2-3bil of GFS in this environment? Most likely not. The delivery space is still incredibly crowded, with dozens of apps in the market. Waitr will likely see a boost in sales, but due to competition, this boost will likely be limited and will fade when the coronavirus outbreak is contained, which could take as little as a few months.

It is clear from Q4 results that Waitr was already struggling before the coronavirus outbreak. Gross Food Sales actually declined YOY in Q4, a further slowdown compared to an 11% YOY increase in Q3, likely due to the closure of several unprofitable markets. Even with the implementation of substantial cost savings initiatives, the company lost $16mil in Q4 on revenues of $43mil.

Management is promising positive cash flow from operations in Q1 2020, but with the huge losses Waitr has been generating and with no conference call, we are skeptical that management will actually be able to follow through on their goal, especially since the company doesn't have a great track record and just two months ago hired a new CEO.

Time is running out for the company. Waitr has $127mil in long term debt on its balance sheet with just $29mil in cash. The debt generates over $9mil in interest costs per year, further dragging Waitr's margins down. The debt is due in November 2022, so the company has just around 2.5 years before it is forced to refinance or file bankruptcy. With its current financials, bankruptcy seems to be the more likely option.

Valuation

At its current market cap of $150mil, the EV is around $250mil. This is for a company with less than $200mil in revenues operating in a heavily competitive space that has been perpetually unprofitable, even with draconian cost cuts. Last year, the company generated negative $55mil in adjusted EBITDA. We continued to believe that bankruptcy is the most likely path for the company.

Takeaway

Overall, Waitr will likely benefit substantially from the coronavirus but is still headed towards bankruptcy over the long run due to its high fixed costs and large debt load. The incredible run-up in shares provides more patient investors a good chance to short the company back to $0 after the food delivery craze subsides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in WTRH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.