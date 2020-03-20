Don't Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises Just Yet

In an effort to try to understand what's happening at companies most affected by the Wuhan flu, I'm looking at cruise lines. In this article, I will focus in on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), and I will pay particular attention to the upcoming debt refinancing requirements. It seems that, just like Carnival Cruise Line, the timing couldn't be worse for Royal Caribbean. Fully 24% of long-term debt is about to come due at a time when earnings are set to collapse. That said, even a troubled business can be a great investment at the right price, and I will review the stock as a thing distinct from the troubled business. It turns out that the stock reflects all of this bad news and then some. I offer an options trade that I think makes a great deal of sense, given the very rich put premia on offer at the moment. I think it makes little sense to buy at current prices, but I think it makes a great deal of sense to sell puts that either generate very good returns or lock in a buy price below $9 per share.

Financial Snapshot

Until recently, Royal Caribbean was obviously something of a "growth" company. Specifically, revenue and net income have grown at a CAGR of about 5.7% and 13.4% over the past five years. Earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 14.5% on the back of a very generous share buyback program. Management has been quite good to owners over the past several years in my view, having returned just over $3.57 billion to them over the past five years. Just over $1.37 billion of this came in the form of stock buybacks, and just under $2.2 billion came in the form of ever growing dividends. It's an enormous positive that management has been so shareholder friendly. The problem is that the future is unlikely to resemble the past in my estimation. I think this return of capital to owners will be eliminated for the foreseeable future, as I argue below. This is troublesome given how inexpensive the shares are trading at the moment, and it would benefit shareholders enormously if the company was in a position to snatch up shares at current valuations.

When it comes to analyzing a business like this in an environment like this, I think we need to pay particular attention to the balance sheet. In particular, I want to zero in on the size and timing of future obligations relative to cash on hand and unused credit facilities. The strength of the balance sheet is particularly relevant at a time when investors will generate less revenue on the income statement for some unknown period of time. When I look at the balance sheet here, I conclude that the situation isn't as bad as that found over at Carnival Cruise Line, but "isn't as bad" is hardly a ringing endorsement.

Specifically, at the moment, fully 53% of long-term debt is due over the next three years, with just under 24% of total long-term debt due this year. The dollar amount of this year's obligation is just over $2.6 billion. The company has cash and marketable securities on hand of ~$243 million, so holding all else constant, the firm would need to finance ~$2.3 billion. I was unable to find any specifics of unused credit lines. I don't think it would be a stretch to refer to the timing of these maturities at a time when business is dropping off the proverbial cliff as "awkward." Further, in this context, the most recent dividend payment of ~$602 million is less relevant. At a time when shares are trading at very low multiples, the company will also likely need to cut its share buyback program. This should save another $100 million or so. To sum up, then, throwing all cash, last year's dividend, and last year's stock buybacks at the $2.6 billion in maturities result in a shortfall of just under $1.7 billion. This doesn't include the $381 million interest expense. So, in my estimation, the company will need to find financing for ~$2 billion to roll current maturities. I don't know what the appetite for such debt will be over the next year.

The Stock

There are obvious financial problems here, and the company is about to encounter some (forgive this) rough seas. That said, at the right price, even a business that's currently troubled can be a great investment. For that reason, I need to spend some time writing about the stock itself, as a thing distinct from the business. When I review the stock itself, I want to make sure that it's priced as pessimistically as possible. I measure the current levels of pessimism in a host of ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I use a ratio of price to some measure of economic value. If investors are paying less for $1 of future earnings than the overall market, and that they have in the past for the same enterprise, that's a good sign in my estimation. I consider it a "good" sign even for a company like this, where I estimate the "E" in the PE ratio is about to largely evaporate.

In my view, the above chart is interesting. Under normal circumstances, the market awarded a consistent 15-16 multiple to this company. Currently the market is priced at just over 2 times TTM earnings. This suggests to me that the market assumes earnings will evaporate by about 85%. This may very well happen for the next year or two, but to suggest that the current state will linger indefinitely is a stretch in my view.

Please note that, unsurprisingly, the analyst community is forecasting an absolute collapse in earnings from last quarter's $1.42 actual to a forecast of about $.32 for the upcoming quarter. If we assume that the analyst community is correct, and we further assume that the company can earn ~$1.28 for the year (4 times the current forecast), then the shares are currently trading at a reasonable price. I suggest this based on annualized earnings of $1.28 multiplied by the normal PE of ~15 times to come up with a stock price in the low $20s.

In addition to the simple review of price to some measure of economic value, I look at what the market is currently assuming about the future. I do this by using the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman describes how an investor can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about a given company's future. Applying this methodology to Royal Caribbean reveals that the market is currently forecasting that this firm will be bankrupt in about four years. Although I think the company will have some uncomfortable conversations with creditors over the next few quarters, bankruptcy is not inevitable.

In regard to the stock, in my estimation, the market is assuming that current problems will persist. Stocks are very long-dated assets, and therefore I think it's naive to make decisions based on what will happen over the next 12-24 months.

Options To The Rescue

I think this business is troubled, given the large commitments it has this year. I also think the shares reflect that bad news, and so the market has in some sense priced these shares properly in my view. I think the company will return to something like normal operations over the next five years, and when that happens, the shares will rise in price. That said, the current price is in many ways reasonable, reflecting a collapse in earnings. So, I would like to own this business, but I would not want to buy at the current price, as I don't think the "margin of safety" is sufficiently high. Faced with this dilemma, selling puts with a strike price deep out of the money makes sense in my estimation.

At the moment, my preferred short put is the January 2021 RCL put with a strike of $15. In spite of the fact that the strike price is about 31% out of the money, these are currently bid-asked at $6.80-$8. In my view, if an investor simply takes the bid on these shares, and is subsequently exercised, they will own this company at a net price ($8.70) that makes a great deal of sense to me. The shares may (probably will) come down further in price, but, assuming the company isn't driven into bankruptcy, a purchase price of $8.70 offers a great chance at very good long-term returns in my estimation. Of course, if the shares find a bottom above $15, the investor will simply pocket the premium.

Conclusion

I think this company will experience some poor results over the next year. Everyone seems to agree with me, given the share performance over the past several days. It seems that cruise lines are unloved at the moment. That said, a troubled business can be a great investment at the right price. I don't think the current price makes a great deal of sense, but I think short puts allow investors the opportunity to either make money from premia and/or buy into shares at very favorable prices. I think Royal Caribbean will suffer short-term pain. If it can survive, the future will be quite good in my view. For that reason, I'm willing to either take some very generous premia or lock in at a net price of $8.70 at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling 10 of the puts mentioned in this article.