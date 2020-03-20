We Don't Trust This Market - Part 2

Precious metals look like the best place to be in, but stick to the commodities, not to the miners. Precious metals miners can go down while gold and silver move up.

Bonds are no place to be in and spreads have only one way they can go to. High-yield and long-duration debt are as dangerous as we can ever recall!

Moving to the sidelines and hoarding cash: This is only the beginning, and the damage to the economy is severe and very real. Fed's actions can't resolve a health crisis!

Risk reduction: This is no time to be brave. Even from a pure technical perspective this market calls for risk levels to be cut substantially.

Although this article was written originally over two weeks ago, and in spite of us removing a major part of it, the messages it contains remain as valid as they were.

Note: This article was first published on Macro Trading Factory ("MTF") and Wheel of Fortune ("WoF") with regard to the Funds Macro Portfolio ("FMP").

Prologue

When we published the first part of this "I don't trust this market" series, it was four days after subscribers received it. The idea was to keep this series going, in arrears (with the subsequent parts being aired few days after subscribers get them) but in light of the recent events, we simply had no time to do that. Today (Friday, 3/20/2020), when we might get a back-to-back up markets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) after a long time (last back-to-back dates with a green losing were February 11-12) we find the time to keep the series going.

Indeed, over two weeks have gone by since the original publication, however when we read this article today it seems as relevant as it was on March 5, if not more.

Aiming for Maximum Clarity

On Monday, March 2, before trading started, we've published an article that looked at the past (historical) week, this (coming) week, and touched upon (briefly) the current "game plan."

In a nutshell, the three main points that we've mentioned (under the "game plan") three days ago were:

Many adjustments are coming for the FMP. Yesterday, we've already announced on no less than eight sales, and we're not done for the week! We see great divergence between the market as a whole ("don't buy the dip!") to specific stocks/opportunities (that are terrific buys). It took one month (since the last FMP changes) for a reason. In an already mad world (COVID-19 certainly doesn't help) and surely a crazy (extremely volatile) market, any strategic/investment decision has a much greater impact/magnitude than under normal circumstances. The last thing you (or us) wish to do is taking decisions that are not "baked" enough, just to find out that these decisions (even if they were/could be correct for a couple of days or even weeks) were taken too quickly, without enough data supporting them for the longer run.

In this article we intend to elaborate on that "game plan" and what exactly do we see, feel, and fear of right now. As always, we will try to let the charts do most of the job, so you won't need to read that much. However, there's no way around it, so sit back and relax, grab a cup of coffee/tea, and make sure you've freed the next 20-30 minutes (for this and the next part, combined).

Joke aside, if you do cross these articles successfully, we can promise you two things:

1) You'll know exactly what's our take about the markets and how do we see things unfolding from here. Of course, this doesn't mean that we're going to be proven correct, but if we are turning incorrect - you'll at least know where it's coming from.

2) You'll better understand each and every trade we suggest (for the FMP) and you'll also know what to expect from us (for the next two weeks or so...). Of course, this doesn't mean that you have to agree with each and every trade that we may propose, but knowing what's the underlying thinking behind a trade allows you to make your own mind about it, quicker and easier.

Unprecedented Volatile Market Calls for Risk Reduction

If there's one message you must take from here, it's this single line.

As most of you know, we're touting risk/reward over and over, for years. This is what guides us in most everything we do.

We're not even going to bother showing you again how crazy/volatile this market is (we did so last Monday more than enough). Instead, we will only spell the conclusion loud and clear: When the risk/reward profile changes - your portfolio must change accordingly too.

There's more than one or two ways to measure (downside) risk and/or (potential) reward, but let's try to keep things very simple this time round, shall we?

Instead of using models and math, let's try to think about this in the most simplistic way.

If there's more potential reward versus each unit of risk, i.e. the upside potential has increased more than the downside risk, you may wish to increase the exposure to risky assets within your portfolio.

If there's less potential reward vs. each unit of risk, i.e. the upside potential has decreased more than the downside risk, you may wish to decrease the exposure to risky assets within your portfolio.

Now, without looking at any data, do a very simple self assessment by answering one question: What do you feel/think that the past month has done to the reward vs. risk ratio? Is it better, worse, or roughly the same as it was a month ago?

For us, the answer is crystal clear, and you don't need to be a Fortune Teller to get there: The risk/reward is far worse now (3/5) than it was three weeks ago (2/13). As a matter of fact, the downside risk is higher and the potential reward is lower. It can't be more clear than this for any investor to realize that this is a period that calls for risk reduction.

An Easy DIY-Test to Assess Risk

If this still sounds a bit too vague, allow us to try presenting this question in a different format that (spoiler alert!) leads to the same conclusion:

What were the upside-potential and downside-risk levels you had in mind for the S&P 500 (SPY) three weeks ago, and what are the levels you see right now?

Now, calculate the upside and downside percentages vs. the actual levels of the index (3370 three weeks ago, 3130 right now) and compare the two.

We believe that 99.9% (if not 100%) of you/investors would find out that their very own estimates fit the following formula: (% upside potential, 2/13)/(% downside risk, 2/13) > (% upside potential, 3/5)/(% downside risk, 3/5)

And we use the sign ">" above, we actually mean ">>>", i.e. significantly greater. We're not talking here about a negligible, rather about a tectonic, move. A serious earthquake that completely changes the landscape.

If this is true in your case (and take our word for it: We're 100% certain that it does!...), this means one thing, and one thing only: The risk/reward profile that you see in front of yourself has worsened (most probably significantly) over the past three weeks.

That's a very intuitive conclusion, right?

Don't forget that this is solely based on your own estimates/feelings without any scientific data being involved in the process yet.

Let's Not Forget Volatility...

In case you haven't noticed, we haven't mentioned anything about volatility as of yet. So far, it's only you and us, coming up with our own/personal estimates, that (for themselves) are solely based on our "gut feeling."

With that in mind, take a look at the below chart, where the word "volatility" comes into play.

So you see? Only a couple of minutes into reading this article, and the single most important message that we can't emphasize enough for you is: This is a time to reduce risk, not a time to be brave!

1 There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens:2 a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot,3 a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build,4 a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance,5 a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing,6 a time to search and a time to give up, a time to keep and a time to throw away,7 a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak,8 a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace.

Source: Ecclesiastes 3

Sure thing, there are great opportunities out there - and we're buying single stocks/bonds when we identify these opportunities. Nonetheless, this on a case-by-case (micro) basis. On the market (macro)/portfolio level, this is a time to reduce risk, not because we/you are certain that the market is going down, but because this is the right thing to do from a portfolio/risk management perspective.

Beware of Bonds! / Cash is NOT a Virus!

How many times have we said that recently? More than we can recall. Here are few very recent articles that we published on the free side about this:

You want to know something real funny (actually sad)?

When we opened Macro Trading Factory three months ago, we published the positions that we suggest subscribers to start 2020 with. One of the first subscribers who join the service has left us as soon as he saw this, citing "lack of exposure to bonds" as the reason. He claimed that a portfolio without bonds can't be suitable for a retiree. I tried to explain him that bonds offer the worst risk/reward I've ever seen, and that he can simply use that part (whatever he deem suitable) to be in cash, or short-term US Treasuries, but he insisted that (corporate, just to be clear) bonds must be "at least 25%-30%" in any portfolio at any given time.

I can only hope that the lesson he is learning these days doesn't cost him as much as it sounds that it will three months ago.

We can't stress enough how risky bond markets are right now. Spreads were so low, especially for low-rated debts, that there's no way they can go to but up. In the chase for yield - not only in the bond market - many investors have forgot about risk. This is the result of over a decade (four decades in the case of bonds) of almost non-stop gains. People, even sophisticated investment managers, become blind to the risk.

However, at some point - there's a shock to the system, and not every shock is gone as quickly as the ones in February or December of 2018 did!

We have no idea how long this coronavirus is going to be with us, but we know two things for sure:

1) The damage to the real economy is severe this time round. Back in 2018, those were mostly financial/liquidity stress shocks. This time is different! This time, we are looking at a health crisis, and such a crisis can't be solved with free money. QE, sorry (the Fed isn't willing/allowing to use the term "QE" anymore...): Monetary Easing, isn't an effective "vaccination" against COVID-19! This is not something that free money can fix!

Knowing that some of you might prefer exposing themselves to the coronavirus rather exposing their portfolios to the "cash-virus," the first suggestion that we keep making recently is: Move to sidelines, move to cash!

Do yourselves a favor and make sure you get the necessary vaccination that will allow you to better cope with the fact that your portfolio may contain more non-yielding assets than it usually does (or ever did).

Take our word for it (although this comes from a personal experience, it's based on thousands of clients, coming from >100 countries, across over two decades, not a scientific research, but just as valid!): If and when a market goes down 10% and you're sitting on 30%-50% of assets trade flat/up - it's as a good (if not a better) feeling as being 100% invested when the market goes up 10%.

Even bonds, certainly not high-yield (HYG, JNK, BKLN, HYLB, SHYG, SJNK, USHY, SRLN) and long-duration credits (from which we keep warning for few months now), don't offer refuge these days. Sure, you can hide in short-term US Treasuries (BIL, SHV, SHY, VGSH, SCHO, STIP, GBIL), but assuming that the Fed is going for the rescue soon (there's no real choice), a new wave of debt is coming to the market and this time - investors may not be willing to keep swallowing it.

Under the current circumstances we would never dare shorting medium-long duration US Treasuries (TLT, SPTL, VGLT, IEF,IEI, SCHR, VGIT) but there's no way in the world (under any circumstances) that we would buy a 10-20 year debt that pays us a YTM of ~1% (even less now). You'll have to kill us first!

(Note: From that point on, we're cutting a big chunk of the original article, as this part contains trading suggestions and discuss specific instruments to use - both remain exclusive to subscribers.)

FMP Recent and Upcoming Adjustments

Lately, we have dived into the FMP holding including the "special cases" in order to map the exact allocations to the 11 sectors within the S&P 500 more accurately.

Most of the funds we hold, or held, are plain-vanilla ones, i.e. (close to) 100% allocation to a specific sector.

There are/were seven funds in total that are more complicated/diversified. Here's the (rough) breakdown of these funds:

After doing all the necessary calculations, here's how the FMP allocations looked before yesterday's actions:

Source: FMP by MTF

(The reason that the sum of allocations for the FMP doesn't reach 100% is that small allocations of the special cases aren't taken into consideration so we end up with a small shortfall of allocation, but it's negligible from that perspective.)

The 13 categories (11 sectors, cash and cash equivalents, precious metals) can be divided into two groups:

Aggressive/Cyclical Sectors:

Energy (XLE)

Financials (XLF)

Information Technology (XLK)

Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

Industrials (XLI)

Materials (XLB), exc. Precious Metals

Defensive/Non-Cyclical Sectors:

Utilities (XLU)

Real Estate (XLRE)

Consumer Staples (XLP)

Healthcare (XLV)

Communication Services (XLC)

Precious Metals

Cash and cash equivalents

Through yesterday's trading alerts, we've cut a lot of the exposure to the aggressive/cyclical sectors. Following these TAs, here's how the FMP allocations look right now (end of March 4, 2020, trading day):

Source: FMP by MTF

(Keep in mind: The above allocation was valid as of 3/3/2020, it doesn't mean that the FMP is looking like this when this article gets published!)

As you can see, following yesterday's sales, the FMP now holds about 38.5% in cash/money market instruments.

Furthermore, the only sector that we're overweight right now is Healthcare.

We intend to:

1) Use about one-third of the available cash to get back (soon) to precious metals. Massive stimulus is upon us, and this bodes very well for gold and silver.

2) Increase the exposure to more defensive sector, especially the ones we have too little to (see more details about this in the next chapter).

3) Enter into less conventional trades (as we already outlined three days ago), for example:

Naked shorting (for the first time this year)

Pair-trading (long and short, together)

Leveraged ETFs

Inverse ETFs (which is less likely, but possibly)

This is how things look as of now since 2020 started (from best- to worst- performing sector):

Except for the technology sector that's still running on the fumes of the initial race it has been through (was up 12% on 2/19), all other aggressive sectors are under performing.

Epilogue

As you may well understand, we expect this to keep on like this in the foreseeable future, which is nowadays about 1-2 week/s ahead.

Seriously speaking, we don't believe that we will see a major change in March, simply because there's no chance that the virus won't cost the world's economy more, much more, as long as more and more governments take more and more restrictive measures that (while justified from a health perspective) are destructive, from an economical-financial perspective.

This is it for that part, the second part out of three that we intend to publish under the "we don't trust this market" series.

We hope that you now better understand why we're reducing the risk significantly even if solely due to technical aspects, such as simple risk/reward ratio, volatility, performance of specific sectors over certain periods, etc.

While this part focus on technicals, the next part is looking at the fundamentals, and we warn in advance - they look as bad, if not worse, as the technicals. We will do our best to explain why this isn't not a time to be brave based on things like monetary policy, liquidity, economy, growth, elections, etc.

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.