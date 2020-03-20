Dividend Investors Must Stay The Course With Emerson Electric

True dividend growth investors solely focus on one metric. This metric is how much income the portfolio spins off on a regular basis. The balance or net-lick of the portfolio comes in a distant second to the actual income the portfolio generates.

Long-term dividend growth investors invest for one thing - income. The faster the investor can accumulate shares of quality companies which grow their dividends on a consistent basis, the faster the investor can reach his or her goals, period.

Suffice it to say, with many quality dividend-paying companies having had their market caps crushed by more than 30% over the past few weeks, long-term income-oriented investors know that they have an excellent buying opportunity.

One such company which is down approximately $30 a share since its January peak is Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR). Emerson has grown its dividend every year for the past 62 years, which makes this a stock a dividend aristocrat. Its annual dividend payout of $2 per share means its yield currently comes in at 4.23%.

The company announced its first-quarter earnings numbers on the 4th of February. This was when China was in the thick of it with respect to its coronavirus problems, but management has since come out with an encouraging update here. CEO David Farr definitely sounded a bit unsettled on the call. Major cost cuttings and restructurings were the theme of the call, but management was still vague on guidance numbers (understandable) going forward.

Farr stated that he couldn't see any real catalyst which could potentially ignite growth in the US in the latter part of this fiscal year. In fact, because management's expectations are very low, not just for the US but also for Canada and Latin America, the firm has decided to really get hold of where it can save on costs. This I believe will pay handsome dividends when growth resumes.

There is no need to study earnings projections at this point in time because the fact is that nobody knows. Being chartists, we believe that every possible fundamental which could affect Emerson's share price has already been reflected on the technical chart. As we can see below, shares came down recently to successfully test that long-term trendline. As the RSI momentum indicator is pointing out, shares have only been this oversold three times since the Great Recession.

With respect to the dividend, dividend growth rates have definitely subsided in recent years. To see if this is fundamentally driven, we go to the cash-flow statement. Remember, what we are looking for here are trends whether they be favourable or adverse.

If we take numbers over the past four quarters and average them out (as Emerson is in the middle of its fiscal year), we can see that operating cash flow of $3.1 billion easily covered investments of $1.04 billion and financing bills of $1.65 billion. Cash on the balance sheet actually rose by $387 million and free cash flow came in $2.55 billion. Suffice it say, no issue with the payout ratio or dividend affordability here.

Although shareholders' equity rose to $8.45 billion in Q1, investors should expect a meaningful drop in book value over the next few quarters. This is perfectly normal though and happens in every downturn such as we witnessed in 2016. Emerson is managing the balance sheet well as equity still surpasses interest-bearing debt by well over $4 billion at present.

Interest though obviously has to be paid on this debt, which is why the interest coverage ratio will be watched closely. Obviously, this ratio will depend on how much EBIT the firm generates over the next few quarters, which at this stage is still uncertain. What we do know is that at present, Emerson has a nice buffer. Operating profit over the past four quarters came in almost 15 times more than net interest expense. Suffice it to say, if we were to see a meaningful contraction here in EBIT, the dividend still looks sustainable.

To sum up, management has already earmarked around $1.2 billion of dividend payments for this fiscal year. As cost-structure optimisation continues, we expect operations to be far more streamlined in the years to come. The fact that capex spend will remain elevated and that more acquisitions remain a possibility this year leads us to believe that Emerson's long-term goals are intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.