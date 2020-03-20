Blueprint Medicines Corporation: An Undervalued Company With Attractive Prospects

The company also has other promising assets in its pipeline.

Today, we will see why Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) is an attractive pick in 2020.

Company overview

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Blueprint Medicines Corporation went public in 2015. The company is developing precision therapies by leveraging the science of small molecule kinase inhibitors to target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases.

Blueprint Medicines lead asset, avapritinib, is a potent and selective inhibitor of activated KIT and PDGFRA mutant kinases. Ayvakit (avapritinib) has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumor) harboring a PDGFRA (platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha) exon 18 mutation, including D842V mutations. The company is also awaiting FDA approval for Ayvakit in fourth-line GIST indication. The company is also studying Ayvakit in the second line and third line GIST indications.

In rare diseases area, Blueprint Medicines has planned to file an NDA seeking approval for Ayvakit in advanced SM (systemic mastocytosis) indication. The company is also studying the drug in indolent SM indication.

Besides Ayvakit, the company is also studying another oral precision therapy, Pralsetinib, in indications such as RET-driven NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) and RET-mutation-positive MTC (medullary thyroid cancer).

Multiple data catalysts are expected for Ayvakit in oncology indications in 2020

In January 2019, FDA approved Ayvakit for PDGFRalpha Exon 18 mutant GIST, ahead of the PDUFA date of February 14, 2019. Blueprint Medicines has designed a go-to-market strategy for Ayvakit to ensure a successful commercial launch. The company has opted for creating awareness amongst physicians through on-field team and patients through online engagement. The company is also working to ensure a steady supply to specialty pharmacies and has been actively negotiating with payers for broad patient access.

In February 2020, Blueprint Medicines Corporation announced the inclusion of avapritinib as a recommended category 2A treatment for unresectable or metastatic GIST with a PDGFRA exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations, as well as fourth-line GIST by NCCN (National Comprehensive Cancer Network) in its updated clinical practice guidelines in oncology for soft tissue sarcoma. This indicates uniform consensus amongst a committee of experts from leading U.S. cancer centers about the appropriateness of the intervention in these indications.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is anticipating FDA decision for avapritinib for fourth-line GIST indication in the second quarter of 2020. In February, the company informed that the FDA has extended the PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) action date for this NDA by three months to May 14, 2020. FDA has requested top-line data from Phase 3 VOYAGER clinical trial, which is comparing avapritinib to regorafenib in third- or fourth-line GIST. The company plans to release data in the early second quarter of 2020.

SM represents a much bigger market opportunity for avapritinib

SM can prove to be a much bigger market opportunity for avapritinib, considering the positive data from the EXPLORER trial and from Part 1 of the PIONEER trial.

According to NIH, "Systemic mastocytosis (SM) is a form of mastocytosis in which mast cells accumulate in internal tissues and organs such as the liver, spleen, bone marrow, and small intestines. It is typically diagnosed in adults. Signs and symptoms vary based on which parts of the body are affected. The disorder is usually caused by somatic changes (mutations) in the KIT gene"

The current prevalence of SM in the U.S. is around 32,000 patients. Approximately, 5% suffer from advanced SM, while the remaining 95% are non-advanced SM patients, including indolent and smoldering SM. Currently, there are no effective approved therapies for this disease.

In 95% of SM cases, KIT D816V mutation is a primary driver of disease. Hence, KIT D816V inhibitor, avapritinib, is expected to prove effective in SM indication.

SM is the most significant value driver in Blueprint Medicines' portfolio.

Blueprint Medicines is getting ready to file NDA for avapritinib in advanced SM indication

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has been focusing on SM since 2016. In the 2016 ASH (American Society of Hematology) meeting, the company announced data from few dose-escalation cohorts of Phase I EXPLORER study, which demonstrated clinically important changes in quantitative measures of mast cell burden. The company is studying avapritinib in patients with advanced SM in ongoing, registration-enabling EXPLORER trial.

In 2017, the company's EXPLORER study was chosen for presentation at ASH plenary scientific session based on robust and deep responses. In 2018, the company reported durable responses, quality of life benefits, and an optimized dosage of 200mg per day for advanced SM patients in the EXPLORER trial.

In 2019, Blueprint Medicines reported mature data from the EXPLORER trial at both ASH and EHA (European Hematology Association) meetings. In May 2019, the company reported a confirmed ORR (overall response rate) of 77% in advanced SM patients. The updated data from the EXPLORER trial also showed durable clinical activity across advanced, smoldering and indolent forms of SM, with patients on therapy up to 34 months and responses continue to deepen over time. The treatment was generally well-tolerated, with most adverse events reported by investigators as Grade 1 or 2.

Blueprint Medicines now expects topline data from the registration-enabling EXPLORER trial in the third quarter of 2020. The company is also anticipating topline data from the PATHFINDER study, evaluating selective KIT mutation-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor, BLU-285, in advanced SM indication, in the third quarter of 2020.

The company has reported strong data from the Phase 2 PIONEER trial evaluating avapritinib in ISM (indolent SM) indication

On March 16, Blueprint Medicines announced positive updated results from Part 1 of the Phase 2 PIONEER trial. Here, the company aimed to identify the lowest efficacious dose of avapritinib for testing in Part 2 of the study in iSM patients.

PIONEER is a Phase 2 registration-enabling trial evaluating avapritinib in patients with non-advanced SM. While Part 1 of the trial is to choose a well-tolerated, long-term chronic dose for patients, Part 2 of the trial is the pivotal registration-enabling portion, which is powered to show efficacy over placebo.

Avapritinib demonstrated robust tolerability across all doses. The most common AEs seen in over 15% of patients in both avapritinib and placebo arms were nausea, dizziness, headache, diarrhea, and fatigue. Fluid retention was noted only in the avapritinib arms, but bone pain was only seen in placebo. Avapritinib 25mg dosage had a similar AE profile to placebo, in terms of grade 3 severe AEs. Besides, there were no grade 4 or grade 5 AEs. There were no instances of cytopenia or intracranial bleeding reported. None of the patients discontinued treatment due to an AE or progression. Further, one patient from avapritinib 100 mg arm had previously reported grade 3 cognitive disorder. However, that was resolved after dose reduction, and the patient continued treatment in the 25mg arm.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation selected ISM-SAF (ISM symptom assessment form) as the clinical benefit measure and the primary endpoint for the PIONEER trial. It is designed from taking inputs from disease experts, patients, and regulatory authorities and includes 11 symptoms, scored in severity from 0 to 10 on a daily basis. GI, skin, and neurocognitive symptom groups comprise 3 symptoms each. The sum of all the scores results in the total symptom score.

Avapritinib treatment has demonstrated a statistically significant 30% mean reduction in total symptom score as represented by ISM-SAF at 16 weeks compared to only 3% in placebo. The responses have also deepened over time.

The most notable point of these results was the efficacy demonstrated by the lowest and most well-tolerated Avapritinib 25mg daily dose. This dose demonstrated a similar percent reduction in mean symptom burden as the 100-milligram cohort by week 16. The company has selected avapritinib 25mg dose as the recommended part 2 dose. This decision is also endorsed by investigators and the independent data monitoring committee.

Avapritinib 25mg dose patients reported lower mean scores across all 3 symptom groups. Improvements were also seen in most bothersome symptoms in the skin and neurocognitive groups. Neurocognitive symptoms usually impact the patient's ability to function at work or school. The avapritinib 25mg dosage demonstrated improvements in symptoms such as baseline brain fog and memory impairment and decreased limitations in work.

Avapritinib 25mg dose also demonstrated improvement in the quality of life of the patients seen as a reduction in MC-QoL total score over 16 weeks.

Avapritinib 25mg daily dose also substantially reduced mast cell burden, including SM serum tryptase, bone marrow mast cells and KIT D816V allele burden cells.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation expects to initiate patient screening in registration-enabling Part 2 of PIONEER study in June 2020 and complete enrollment by the end of 2020.

Pralsetinib has demonstrated promising activity in RET-fusion positive NSCLC

In January 2020, Blueprint Medicines Corporation reported topline data from ongoing Phase 1/2 ARROW clinical trial of pralsetinib in RET-fusion positive NSCLC indication. While the company reported ORR of 61%, the median DOR (duration of response) was not reached in RET-fusion positive NSCLC patients. The company also reported a 73% ORR and 12% CR rate in patients with treatment-naïve RET fusion-positive NSCLC. The company expects to complete NDA rolling submission for RET fusion-positive NSCLC in the first quarter of 2020.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has also planned to submit NDA for pralsetinib in previously treated RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer in the second quarter of 2020.

Investors should be aware of these risks

The growth prospects of Blueprint Medicines depend heavily on clinical and commercial prospects of the avapritinib research program, especially in SM indication. This exposes the company to significant business concentration and R&D failure risks. FDA delays in PDUFA dates increase the regulatory risk for the company. These risks can translate into a higher share price volatility for the company.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for the company is $103.29. On March 17, SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens reiterated Outperform rating and raised the firm's price target on Blueprint Medicines from $116 to $125. The analyst is highly impressed with the positive 16-week data reported from Part 1 of the PIONEER trial and expects Ayvakit to emerge as a viable treatment option for iSM.

On March 17, Cowen analyst Marc Frahm also reiterated the "Outperform" rating for the stock based on demonstrated efficacy and improved safety of avapritinib at low doses in iSM in the PIONEER trial readout. The analyst has estimated peak sales for avapritinib in iSM indication to be $890 million. On March 17, BMO Capital analyst George Farmer also upgraded the company from Market Perform to Outperform and increased the target price from $74 to $89.

On March 16, Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter reiterated Buy rating and $130 price target for the company. He is optimistic about the efficacy and safety of avapritinib in ISM indication. Besides, he is also awaiting outcomes from Phase 3 VOYAGER trial. He expects the company to witness multiple catalysts in 2020 including Ayvakit label expansion in advanced SM, pralsetinib approval in RET-altered NSCLC and MTC, and pipeline updates. On March 16, Deutsche Bank analyst Konstantinos Aprilakis upgraded the company from "Hold" to "Buy". On March 16, Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond remained Neutral on the stock but highlighted positive data from the PIONEER trial.

On February 24, Jefferies analysts Michael Yee and Andrew Tsai highlighted Blueprint Medicines Corporation as one of the standalone companies with approved oncology drug which fits the M&A criteria.

There has been an improvement in overall analyst sentiment for the company since March 2019.

Here, we also see that a dramatic improvement in revenues and EPS is expected in 2021.

Blueprint Medicines ended 2019 with $548 million in cash. The company expects this capital to fund its operations into the second half of 2022. By then, the company may also start reporting meaningful commercial revenues.

In this backdrop, I believe that the target price of $89 can be considered to be a conservative estimate of the fair value of the company. Biotech retail investors with above-average risk appetite and investment horizon of at least one year can consider this stock as a buying opportunity in March 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.