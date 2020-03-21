American Homes 4 Rent: 8%-Plus Yields, Solid 35% Payout Ratio, 17% FFO Growth, Insiders Buying

We also offer two high-yield options trades on the common shares.

The preferred payout ratio is 35% of net income, and only 12% of FFO.

Insiders are buying the low-yielding common, but AMH has two preferred series that are yielding 8.3% to 8.7%.

After the housing crisis, the trend toward home ownership began to revert toward rentals due to a number of reasons - with foreclosures high on the list. That trend seems to have continued into our present era, with three different demographic groups heavily favoring rentals vs. home ownership:

The 2017 Tax Act's capping of mortgage interest and property tax write-offs also added to the allure of renting for many US citizens:

Profile:

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is an internally-managed Maryland real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of Dec. 31, 2019, AMH owned 52,552 single-family properties in selected sub-markets in 22 states.

AMH's management points out that the new lease rental growth rate is higher in its markets, at 5.9%, vs. the national US average of 4.7%:

Earnings:

AHM had good yearly growth in 2019, with FFO up 17.4%. Net income grew 39%, while Core NOI growth was more modest, at 7%. Management kept the share count relatively flat - it was up just 1%, which aided FFO/share growth of ~16%:

Performance:

Like most other equities AMH's common shares have taken a big hit over the past few weeks - they fell from the high $20s down to $20.79, as of the 3/19/20 close:

Insiders:

Insiders have been buying scads of AMH's common stock in March, taking advantage of greatly reduced prices.

Preferred Dividends:

However, as income investors, it's the much higher-yielding preferred shares that we're interested in. The preferred shares also took a hit in the selloff, and now offer very attractive, well-covered yields.

(The common shares yield less than 1%, but, if you want to greatly enhance that yield, check out the Options section further on in the article.)

AMH has five preferreds, its D, E, F, G, and H series, which yield from 7.29% to 8.70%. These are all cumulative shares, meaning that AMH must pay you for any skipped dividends before paying the common dividend. We'll focus on the two highest-yielding preferreds in this article. They also rank senior to the common, in a bankruptcy scenario.

The American Homes 4 Rent, 6.50% Series D Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (AMH.PD) yield 8.70%, the highest yield of the group, with the closest call date, 5/24/21. They're currently ~34% below their $25.00 call value.

The next highest yield is held by the American Homes 4 Rent, 6.35% Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (AMH.PE), which yield 8.27%. The E shares' 6/29/2021 call date is only one month later than the D shares.

As you'll see in this next table, AMH did redeem some of its preferred shares in 2018, so it may be possible that they might redeem one of these two series. However, the D redemption cost would by $225M, and the E redemption cost would be $200M, much higher than the $32.22M 2018 redemption cost.

It would come down to how much AMH could save on preferred dividend payments, vs. the cost of new debt or new preferreds, or new equity. They pay ~ $14.7M/year in dividends for the D shares and ~$12.7M for the E shares. Issuing new common equity would probably be the cheapest route, since the common only yields ~1%. An equity raise of ~11M shares also would only be ~3% dilution.

Of course, none of these attractive yields would matter if AMH had poor coverage, but, unlike some other apartment REIT's we looked at, AMH has very strong preferred dividend coverage.

On a net income basis, AMH's preferred dividend payout ratio was 35.28%, which equals a 2.83X coverage factor. The FFO/preferred payout ratio was just 12.55%, or ~8X:

Options:

If you want to take advantage of the current, very inflated options premiums for AMH, here are two near-term trades which expire in three months.

AMH's June $22.50 call strike pays $1.55, for a 7.46% nominal yield in three months, or 29.92% annualized:

Another way to trade the common is to sell cash secured puts at a strike price below AMH's price/share, which, like all other stocks', is a rapidly-moving target these days.

AMH's June $17.50 put strike pays $.80, for a $16.70 breakeven, which is 16.5% below its $16.70 52-week low:

Financials:

Although its ROA, ROE, and EBITDA margin are all a bit lower than average, AMH has much lower debt/equity leverage of just .54X, vs. its industry's 2.84X average.

Debt:

AMH's debt, as of Q3 '19, which is 22.3% of its capital structure, is all fixed rate. Common equity forms the lion's share, 71%, of its capital structure, with preferred shares only comprising ~7%.

The net debt/adjusted EBITDA leverage and total debt/capitalization has decreased over the past year, vs. their levels at 12/31/18:

This graphic is as of 9/30/19, but it illustrates that AMH doesn't have any major maturities until 2024:

Risks:

Will super low interest rates attract an increasing number of buyers away from the rental ranks? An ongoing shortage of available new housing would dampen that possibility, but there are other issues as well.

Given the risks to employment and possible bankruptcies from the corona pandemic, big landlords such as AMH could face an increase in rental delinquencies and evictions.

Summary:

It's good to see management expanding their positions in AMH. We prefer the preferreds, and plan to nibble on the D or E shares at some point during the present maelstrom.

