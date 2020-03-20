Travel Stocks: Sorting Possible Winners And Losers

In airlines, the best of the bunch appear to be Alaska, JetBlue, and Southwest. American looks especially vulnerable to debt problems brought on by its previous aggressive share repurchases. In casinos, Boyd and Eldorado appear weak. Hilton and Marriott also have too much debt for comfort.

The durability of such rallies will be tested because risk to the entire world economy is heightened by the prospect that many tourism-dependent countries can and probably will encounter great difficulty in staying solvent and the economic feedback effects from loan defaults will probably be severe.

Cruise ships and casinos will, however, likely require a longer period of recovery than that needed for airlines and hotels.

Once China virus concerns peak, people will likely scramble to book flights and hotel rooms and the shares will reflect this with sharp rallies supported by inevitable government bailouts. Online travel shares such as Expedia, Booking, and Sabre will benefit.

The industry is too important a part of the economic infrastructure to allow operating and financial failures.

It's easy to find metaphors and allusions for all segments of the travel industry.

One could say: Cruise stocks sink to new lows, train shares are derailed, airline stocks nosedive, hotel shares extend no hospitality, casinos play craps, roll snake eyes, theme parks on a roller coaster down. This is fodder for newspaper headline writers.

But the hit to all travel-related sectors is, unfortunately, nothing to joke about. The global travel and tourism industry employs about one-tenth of the global adult workforce, which is at least 350 million people and it accounts for at least 4% of global GDP or maybe $3.6 trillion. Everyone from cab drivers, room cleaning staff, bar and restaurant servers, airplane mechanics, pilots, and cruise ship crews are in this mix. Knock out this industry and it's a global depression.

Key Ratios

As in other industries, including entertainment and media, there are three financial things to analyze that come even before considerations of outside conditions of interest and economic growth rates and potential government interventions (bailouts).

The first is the financial leverage ratio, which is total net debt (debt - cash divided by EBITDA). Anything over 4x to 5x is in a danger zone.

The second is the operating leverage ratio, which is EBITDA divided by interest cost. Here, anything over 2x starts to be in the healthy zone and anything less than 1x risks ruin. To not destroy value, all businesses must earn their cost of capital.

The third is a revenue ratio, which is net debt/revenues. A revenue ratio higher than 40% or so (excluding off-balance sheet lease and other obligations) also suggests that the company is functioning at the outer limits of financial viability. (These items are further covered in my book, Travel Industry Economics: A Guide for Financial Analysis, 3rd ed., Springer, 2016).

2019 data from SEC 10-K filings for selected stocks is as follows:

Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Revenue Airlines Alaska Air (ALK) 1.7 41.3 0.3 American (AAL) 4.8 5.6 0.5 Delta (DAL) 0.9 30.6 0.2 JetBlue (JBLU) 1.0 16.8 0.2 Southwest (LUV) 0.1 35.4 0.0 United 2.4 11.0 0.4 Casinos Boyd (BYD) 4.7 3.2 1.0 Eldorado (ERI) 3.6 2.2 0.9 Las Vegas Sands (LVS) 1.7 10.1 0.6 MGM Resorts (MGM) 3.2 6.2 1.3 Penn National (PENN) 2.0 1.8 0.4 Wynn (WYNN) 5.3 3.9 1.2 Cruise lines Carnival (CCL) 1.7 26.4 0.4 Norwegian (NYSE:NCLH) 3.4 7.1 1.0 Lindblad (LIND) 1.7 1.0 0.3 Hotels Hilton (HLT) 5.8 4.8 1.2 Hyatt (H) 1.2 10.1 0.2 Marriott Intl (MAR) 4.5 5.4 0.5 Theme Parks SeaWorld (SEAS) 4.0 4.5 1.1 Six Flags (SIX) 1.8 10.3 1.4 Group Average: 2.8 12.4 0.6

These data suggest that even in the relatively benevolent and generally good economic environment of 2019, several companies (AAL, BYD, ERI, NCLH, HLT, MAR) were skating toward thin ice, which has now obviously cracked and plunged travel and tourism shares into the deep. The ratios for Q1 2020 are, of course, worse - much worse - and call into question the long-term survivability of many in the group.

The virus situation has indeed exposed the weaknesses of business models and strategies. But the Federal government can in no way let the major firms go under: There are too many jobs at stake and the sector is such an important part of the economic infrastructure - that they will be in some form or another be bailed out. The airline trade association, for example, is already looking for $50 billion to start.

On Buybacks

The political and financial issue of the day, moreover, involves debt-fueled share repurchases, which burned enormous amounts of the very valuable cash that is now in virus-induced conditions desperately needed. It's somewhat understandable that companies do buybacks because - in a bull market managements always think their stocks are "undervalued"; hedge and mutual funds and pension investors, as well as corporate raiders, push CEOs and boards to leverage up and "raise returns on equity." Also, there's a sense that with low interest rates, it's better to return the cash (sitting around and doing nothing) to shareholders and, by the way, also raise EPS and executive compensation tied to such metrics.

There's nothing essentially wrong with buybacks: they allow investors to determine for themselves where they want to invest the resulting proceeds. And buybacks will also offset options grant increases that lead to dilution.

But when companies that are already operationally and financially leveraged high and are inherently very cyclically sensitive to macroeconomic features - as most in the travel and tourism sector are - it is prudent and incumbent for their leaders to ignore the share-buyback cheerleaders and forego issuing large amounts of debt only to buy back shares.

That several managements in this group couldn't or didn't want to acknowledge the existence of such basic risks is an indication that the CEOs and boards of these companies absolutely did not understand the fundamental characteristics of their businesses and industries, the ones they were so highly paid to manage. As such, in my opinion, these "managers" ought to return their compensation packages and be replaced.

Tourism default and banking loss effects

In addition, for many other countries, loss of tourism stemming from border closings and other travel restrictions is indeed even much more important to economic infrastructure than for the US. This can be seen in the following table.

Tourism receipts, top ten countries (2014), estimated tourism percent of total exports and GDP (constant 2005 US dollars)

Tourism receipts ($ billions) Approximate export receipts, foreign purchases goods & services ($ billions) Tourism % of total exp. GDP 2014 $trillions Tourism % of GDP United States 177.2 1,700 10.4 17.419 1.0 Spain 65.2 310 20.1 1.404 4.6 China 56.9 1,971 2.9 10.360 0.6 France 55.4 575 9.6 2.829 2.0 Italy 45.4 480 9.5 2.144 2.1 United Kingdom. 45.3 496 9.1 2.942 1.5 Germany 43.3 1,520 2.8 3.853 1.1 Thailand 38.4 245 15.7 0.374 10.3 Australia 32.0 260 12.3 1.454 2.2 Turkey 29.6 180 16.4 .800 3.7

List excludes Macau and Hong Kong as they are parts of China.

Source: IMF International Financial Yearbook and UNWTO Yearbook of Tourism Statistics, CIA World Factbook, 2015, World Bank, and Exports 2014 country comparisons, ranks, By Rank

Because many countries rely so much on tourism, loan defaults, and bank failures are a far likelier outcome for those countries than for the US. This suggests that IMF, World Bank, and other global lending institutions will be strained as these tourism-dependent countries try to repair their economies and attempt to borrow their way out of trouble. This is a risk to everyone and will keep a lid on expansion of travel and tourism stock P/E multiples for a long time into the future.

Looking for an End and a Happier Horizon

Given the already steep share price declines experienced in this sector, it would appear to be too late to sell most of these stocks over the near term: Long postponed or cancelled meetings and conventions will be quickly reset, restored, and rescheduled and there will likely be a stampede to book flights and hotel rooms. This will then clearly redound to the benefit of online travel agents such as Expedia (EXPE), Booking (BKNG), and Sabre (SABR).

Indications of a virus peak and greater detail concerning bailouts will probably ignite impressive market rallies for hotel and airline shares. However, for cruise ships especially and also for casinos, it will likely be a much longer and relatively more muted return to "normal".

Even so, investors should not assume that P/E multiples and growth rates will return to where they were prior to 2020. They won't.

There will still be great long-term turmoil and instability ahead.

