Investing In A Broken Market

The Fed has, unsurprisingly, pumped unprecedented amounts of liquidity into the market. However, this hasn't served to stop the decline, and it probably won't anytime soon. The Fed and Treasury are trying to reflate a bubble that is only gaining momentum. When a bottom is found, this will again be at the expense of the increasing Fed support, setting us up for further pain down the road. Nonetheless, there is still a lot of money to be made in the next few years once this is all over.

Banks are leading the decline

In my last Market Outlook, I put forth the idea that coronavirus is not moving markets as much as people think. Corona was but the needle that popped the (corporate) debt bubble which has been growing since 2008 and exposed the weaknesses in a system that is levered to the max. Today, I will be analyzing the Fed and exposing my opinion on how their response will affect markets. But, first, a little look at how main street banks have been performing.

Source: YCharts

In support of my previous thesis, I just wanted to bring out this chart, highlighting how Mainstreet banks have suffered more than the overall market. If this was purely a coronavirus fall, there wouldn't be much sense in this. However, I believe the virus has sparked a crisis in the corporate debt markets, and as a result, banks, which carry most of this debt are suffering disproportionately. Also, this is the real reason behind the huge injections in liquidity. The Fed's responses are often hailed as the medicine the market needs, but let's not forget the Federal Reserve is first and foremost a bank, and it is intervening directly into the banking market, to solve what is primarily a banking problem.

The Fed's response

Everyone is now aware of the latest Fed actions. Rates are virtually zero again, money markets have been injected with over 100 billion of liquidity and the Fed has vowed to purchase over 300 billion in distressed assets. The market has read this loud and clear, and yet the effect has not been what many might have expected. There is a popular chart out there, pinpointing the announcements of the Fed over an S&P 500 chart and showing how the market plummeted soon after. Rather than show that chart I will show this one.

Source: Elliotwave.com

The question is, how exactly was the market going down upon Fed news surprising when the exact same things happened in 2008? This proves that the situation that we are in today is no different from 2008. The cause of the fall in equities and drying up of liquidity is still the result of debt-deleveraging, and the response by the Fed is still the same. They will stop at nothing to try to prop up equities. This time, it will simply take more, but they have more. Add to this the willingness of the government to provide unprecedented fiscal stimulus and we have the same result as 2008. The bleeding will stop, eventually.

Pumping air into a busted tire

What we must understand about the dynamics of markets in this time is that what we have here is not a popped bubble, but rather a deflating tire. This tire has been deflating since 2008, or even 1999. But the thing is, a car can still run with a punctured tire, as long as it has sufficient and constant flow of air to it. This is what the Fed is and has been doing, pumping air into the tire. Coronavirus made this hole bigger, so to speak, which meant the tire started to deflate and brought the car (economy) to a halt.

But why stop and replace the tire, when we can just keep pumping more air in! This is what the Fed is doing now, increasing the airflow. And it will reach a point where the airflow is sufficient to get the tire pumped again. But we will be hooked I think after 12 years since 2008 it is more than evident that the current economy simply cannot run without near 0 interest rates and QE.

Well, what's the problem then? Let's just keep pumping air forever. Unfortunately, one day the airflow will not be enough. Once the hole is big enough, no amount of air will be able to maintain us afloat, it is like an exponential equation that leads to infinity. The day this ends, and it will eventually, will be the day that Western countries go bankrupt. The whole system is predicated on the sustainability of the bond market and currencies, but one day, it will become evident that the national debt will not be repaid, or than the only way of repaying it will be to completely inflate it away. When this final bubble bursts, the Fed and ECB will be impotent to stop it. But at least, from the ashes of our failed monetary experiment, we will be able to build a better future.

A pragmatic approach to this broken market

Here's the thing. Many investors have been aware of the inherent problems in the financial system and our economy as a whole since 2008. There is some understanding out there, that rates can't be zero forever, and we can't be hooked on QE. And yet, we have seen one of the greatest bull markets in history in the last decade. My point is, don't sit on the sidelines, there is still money to be made.

The thesis of this article is that the bleeding will stop. The Fed and governments still have room to print money and increase debt. Despite all this doom and gloom, contrary to many other analysts, I do not believe we have entered a bear market. This is simply a correction, which will set us up for a final stretch of this bull market, taking the S&P to 4000 or even 6000 points.

Of course, much is still on the cards, we still don't know how the Coronavirus outbreak will turn out. We don't know how just how far the Fed will go. Who knows? Maybe this is the final crash. Maybe the whole financial system will collapse in the next few months, and we will suffer a Zimbabwe-like hyperinflation. However, I doubt it.

If you want concrete and actionable advice, and please take this with a big handful of salt, this is where I see things going. Coronavirus outbreak seems to have been contained in China. This has taken about 3-4 months. Pretty much the rest of the world is in quarantine now. 3-4 months would lead us to a return to normality around mid-June-July. Therefore, I expect the market will continue to lose ground until this point. My target for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) would be around 2100-1800 points. Around this point, I would recommend scaling back into equities.

Takeaway

Now, more than ever, it is important to stay on top of the news. Much of what I have said can change based on how the outbreak develops. The economy is still fragile and fundamentally broken, but there is still a lot of money to be made before judgment day comes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.