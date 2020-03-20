MarineMax Acquires Boatyard For Mobile Boating Service App

The stock is likely fully valued as the U.S. has probably already entered a recession due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Quick Take

MarineMax (HZO) has announced the acquisition of Boatyard for an undisclosed amount.

Boatyard has developed a mobile application that enables boaters to find and book various marine-related services.

With the deal, HZO adds a capability that certainly appeals to younger boating enthusiasts.

HZO the stock is likely more than fully valued at its current level, given the likelihood of a sharp drop in earnings due to the U.S. economy probably already entering a recession due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Target Company

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida-based Boatyard was founded to develop a mobile app that provides boaters with a marketplace of marine-related services such as fuel delivery, cleaning, repair and boat transportation.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Nathan Heber, who was previously CEO of Concept Park and Managing Partner at M&G Parking.

The firm provides services primarily in Miami, West Palm Beach and Ft. Lauderdale areas.

Investors have invested at least $520,000 in the firm and were likely angel investors.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Global Market Insights, the market for U.S. recreational boating is forecast to reach $28.5 billion by 2024.

Florida accounts for a large portion of recreational boating and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.5% from 2018 to 2024.Outboard boats make up the largest industry subsector and are expected to generate a volume share of 70% by 2024.Most of the industry's growth is forecast to come from engine power boats, which will grow by 4% through 2024.Notably, new regulations by the U.S. EPA are expected to 'lead to the introduction of electric and hybrid boats' in the years ahead.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

MarineMax didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the deal amount was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management also didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recently published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 MarineMax had $36 million in cash and total liabilities of $454.7 million, with no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $15.9 million.

In the past 12 months, MarineMax’s stock price has fallen 56.5% vs. the U.S. Specialty Retail industry’s drop of 35.6% and the U.S. overall market index’ fall of 17.8%, as the HZO chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in seven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $201,740,000 Enterprise Value $543,070,000 Price / Sales 0.16 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.42 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 6.61 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$11,740,000 Revenue Growth Rate 9.90% Earnings Per Share $1.79

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $8.49 versus the current price of $8.77, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

HZO acquired Boatyard for its well-regarded online application that makes finding and contacting boat service providers easier for owners.

As MarineMax president and CEO W. Brett McGill stated in the deal announcement,

As MarineMax continues to leverage its investments in technology, the addition of Boatyard will be a key focus for the organization. We believe this digital platform can become an accelerator in MarineMax’s evolving strategy to enhance and further transform the boating experience.

I view the deal as a way for MarineMax to appeal to a younger demographic of boaters who are familiar with using a smartphone to handle tasks, not so much the older crowd.

While we don’t know how much MarineMax paid for the deal, it was likely for under $10 million and valued on a ‘team & technology’ basis.

The acquisition won’t move HZO’s stock price but is an indicator of management’s focus on allocating resources to continue building out its value propositions to buyers and operators of boating vessels.

HZO’s stock will be challenged to bounce back in the near-term, as the U.S. economy has likely already entered recession territory and discretionary purchases such as boating products will probably fall dramatically.

My DCF assumes half of trailing twelve months earnings, and that is probably being generous, so my bias on HZO at the current level is Neutral.

