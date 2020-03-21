Realty Income: Tripling Down On This Triple Net Blue-Chip REIT

We consider Realty Income an attractive stock today, and given the wider margin of safety, we are upgrading shares to a Strong Buy.

I’ll be the first to admit I wasn’t prepared for this black swan event.

I’m now maintaining one of the most defensive investment strategies of my lifetime. If that sounds serious, it is.

We’ve entered into an unprecedented era for at least the next few weeks and probably the next few months. And that requires an unprecedented approach to the markets.

As such, I’m focusing on deploying cash to the most high-quality companies trading at the widest margins of safety around.

Admittedly, I’ve always been focused on quality to the point where you might be pretty tired of hearing me preach about it. However, there’s quality during normal times and then there’s quality during society-altering pandemics.

So what do I mean by quality in this reality we’re dealing with today?

It’s a good question, but I think that legendary value investor Benjamin Graham answers it best:

“One of the most persuasive tests of high-quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going back over many years. We think that a record of continuous dividend payments for the last 20 years or more is an important plus factor in the company’s quality rating.”

That’s an interpretation we’re going to be exploring a lot going forward into our socially-distanced stock market existence.

However long that lasts.

Dividends, Dividends, and Dividends

To start that exploration off on the right foot, here’s another question…

Why are divided payments so critical in terms of the definition of quality?

Once again, I could answer it myself. But I’m more than happy to defer to another expert, this time Josh Peters. He wrote a book back in 2008 called The Ultimate Dividend Playbook that includes some really great quotes.

For instance:

“Divided increases provide the best possible evidence of dividend safety.”

“A dividend payment is the ultimate sign of corporate strength.”

“Dividend increases – even more than current earnings or earnings projections – are a forward-looking indicator of growth and total return prospects.”

It was a fascinating time to publish an investment book. That’s for sure. Yet its main message is anything but out of date.

Keep in mind that there were just a handful of real estate investment trusts (REITs) that managed to increase their dividends in 2009. That list included:

Federal Realty (FRT)

(FRT) Universal Healthcare (UHT)

(UHT) National Retail Properties (NNN)

(NNN) Essex Realty (ESS)

(ESS) Tanger Outlets (SKT)

(SKT) Realty Income (O)

(O) Urstadt Biddle (UBA)

(UBA) W.P. Carey (WPC)

(WPC) Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI).

Here’s how these stalwarts have performed since the market bottomed out that fateful March:

Now take a look at the value destruction over the last two weeks:

Yes, I wanted you to look at it in that order. Bear with me…

Right now, we’re in the beginning of the confusion and panic. We’re still trying to sort through and cope with what’s going on.

Let’s face it: There’s a lot to sort through. A lot of information, misinformation, and contradicting information.

Just a few of the more reputable reports I’ve seen over the last few days are:

Lawmakers are considering a financial stimulus of more than $1 trillion. That includes direct payments of $1,000 to citizens within two weeks.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned that unemployment could otherwise hit 20%.

As of March 18, the CDC was reporting 7,038 cases of people testing positive for the virus and 97 deaths.

And, just because, here’s a less-than-impressive headline I saw, courtesy of The New York Times: “How Will Pop Music Respond to the Coronavirus.”

Because, clearly, that’s what we really need to know right now.

Reminiscent of 2008 and 2009, a number of REITs are going into cash-preservation mode by drawing on their lines of credit. For example, Ventas Inc. (VTR) took down $2.7 billion earlier this week. These businesses also are closing down certain operations and suspending their dividends.

As I explained in a recent article, the sectors most impacted are lodging, gaming, senior housing, and retail. But even a few of the nine previously-listed REITs are at some risk of cutting their dividend – no matter how painful it is for their management teams and investors to contemplate.

Essentially, the next couple of days and weeks are critical for these companies and their tenants. And the concept of dividend safety is now more important than ever.

As Warren Buffett reminds us, “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked.”

Risk Control Is Essential, in Good Times and Good

Then again, who could have predicted that most of us would be sitting at home right now, with no March Madness, no Masters, and no clarity over when this social distancing is going to end?

How many personal plans have you had to put off?

For me, I was supposed to attend two conferences in May – both of which are cancelled.

Two of my children are graduating this spring, one from college and one from high school. Yet neither of them will attend graduation.

Other people are having to cancel weddings, forego funerals, and otherwise upend their lives. Everyone is impacted - it’s only a matter of how severely.

It’s therefore understandable if you’re fearful of the present and apprehensive about the future. But remember: You couldn’t see this crisis happening three months ago.

Nor do you know what’s around the next quarterly corner.

Having been a real estate developer in 2008, I’m living proof of that. I lost practically everything I owned in 2009, but that didn’t mean I was down for long.

There were still ways to rebuild my net worth through hard work, discipline, and a never-say-die mentality.

Fast forward to today, and the markets are once again in chaos. Yet that just means we’re in a great position to generate considerable wealth.

If we stay calm and focused, we’re staring at the chance to triple our net worth through some of the highest-quality names now trading at substantial discounts.

Thinking about it, I feel like Charlie Bucket right now. Because Mr. Market has given me – and you – a Golden Ticket.

And I know exactly what to do with it.

The Blue-Chip Blueprint

At the end of Q4-19, Realty Income’s property portfolio consisted of 6,483 properties. Geographically, the lion’s share of that exists in the U.S., though it also has assets in Puerto Rico and an expanding presence in the U.K.

Source: O Investor Presentation

The company now has incredible scale well diversified by tenant, industry, geography, and - to a certain extent - property type. No tenant represents more than 6.6% of revenue. The diverse tenant roster of investment grade concentration reduces overall portfolio risk.

Source: O Investor Presentation

Realty Income’s average remaining lease term is 9.2 years. And, at the end of Q4-19, its occupancy ratio was 98.6%, with just 94 of its 6,483 properties available for lease. The portfolio is highly exposed to physical real estate.

Source: O Investor Presentation

However, we’re not talking about malls and shopping centers here. Instead, it focuses primarily on single-tenant properties in industries that are fairly well isolated away from disruptive e-commerce trends such as convenience stores, grocery stores, drug stores, health and fitness, and dollar stores.

Source: O Investor Presentation

One important risk: With the latest “social distancing” policies that are in place, Realty Income has elevated risk within its portfolio, specifically categories such as fitness (7.3% exposure) and theaters (6.7%). In a recent article related to EPR Properties (EPR) we explained,

“We’re concerned with bankruptcies across the space and can’t help but wonder whether or not these social distancing measures will help to usher in a new normal with regard to the box office, which was already seeing a lot of pressure from the rise of streaming platforms.”

It gives us some level of comfort to know that Realty Income has done an excellent job of “cherry picking” properties. While there will likely be short-term pressure on certain “experiential business,” we’re reassured that Realty Income’s buildings have solid in-place coverage with healthy sales per square foot.

Also, Realty Income has 3.1% exposure to casual dining and 6.2% exposure to quick service (9.3% combined):

Source: O Investor Presentation

Comparatively, Store Capital (STOR) has 14.5% restaurant exposure (9.4% full service and 5.1% limited service).

Source: STOR Investor Presentation

Alternatively, Essential Properties (EPRT) has 23.4% exposure in restaurants, broken down as follows: Casual dining (5.8%), family dining (3.4%), and quick service (14.2%).

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

While restaurants, theaters, and gaming represents the largest risk in this coronavirus-based world, we view the risk as temporary. As explained in a recent article on our Marketplace service, “The US is likely facing a 2% to 6.5% economic contraction in Q2, followed by a rapid recovery in Q3 and positive growth in Q4.”

While we don't know how long the pandemic will last, there's no doubt it will end eventually. The bottom line is that this pandemic is going to last through at least the end of the year, though the economic and stock market damage will likely be shorter and begin to fade once the global caseload stabilizes. Hopefully, that begins to happen within a few weeks.

Keep in mind that Realty Income has a differentiated model from “traditional” retail REITs. The lease structure and growth drivers support predictable revenue stream relative to other forms of retail real estate.

Source: O Investor Presentation

During the latest quarter Realty Income released 28 properties recapturing 106% of the expiring rent, and during 2019 it released 214 properties recapturing 103% of the expiring rent.

Since listing in 1994, the company has released or sold more than 3,100 properties with leases expiring recapturing over 100% of rent on those properties that were released.

Also, the company’s same-store rental revenue increased 2% during the quarter and 1.6% during 2019, which was above the full-year projection of approximately 1%, primarily due to the recognition of percentage rent.

Source: O Investor Presentation

Also, in the latest quarter, Realty Income’s weighted average rent coverage ratio for all retail properties was 2.8x on a four-wall basis, while the median was 2.6x. Occupancy was 98.6%, an increase of 30 basis points vs. the prior quarter and the company said it expected occupancy to be approximately 98% in 2020.

Source: O Investor Presentation

The Fortress “Cash Is King” Balance Sheet

As viewed below, Realty Income maintains a conservative capital structure with modest leverage, low cost of capital - ample liquidity provides financial flexibility:

Source: O Investor Presentation

Realty Income is one of only a handful of REITs with at least AA ratings. During the latest quarter the company raised $582 million of common equity primarily through its ATM program (approximately $75.52 per share). For the full year the company raised $2.2 billion of equity at approximately $72.40 per share, finishing the year with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.5x.

Realty Income’s fixed charge coverage ratio remains healthy at 5x, which is the highest coverage ratio it has ever reported for any quarter in the company's history.

Source: O Investor Presentation

As viewed above, the overall debt maturity schedule remains in excellent shape as the weighted average maturity of bonds is 8.3 years and the company has only $334 million of debt coming due in 2020 (and the maturity schedule is well laddered thereafter).

In Q4-19 Realty Income invested approximately $1.7 billion in 556 properties located in 42 states and the UK at a weighted average initial cash cap rate of 6.8% and with a weighted average lease term of 11.2 years.

During 2019 the company invested more than $3.7 billion in 789 properties located in 45 states and the UK at a weighted average initial cash cap rate of 6.4% and with a weighted average lease term of 13.5 years. Realty Income also introduced 2020 acquisition guidance of $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion.

Yet, given the latest coronavirus news it’s likely that Realty Income will have to modify acquisition guidance due to the company’s elevated cost of capital. That’s not scaring me though because I’m quite confident that the company will be able to continue to generate positive earnings growth, as it has in 23 out of the last 24 years.

Source: O Investor Presentation

Here’s what Realty Income had to say about its yearly guidance:

“We estimate AFFO per share for 2020 of $3.50 to $3.56. AFFO adjusts FFO for unique revenue and expense items, which are not as pertinent to the measurement of Realty Income’s ongoing operating performance. “We estimate FFO per share for 2020 of $3.45 to $3.51, inclusive of a $0.03 per share loss due to the early redemption of the 5.750% notes due 2021. FFO per share for 2020 is based on a net income per share range of $1.42 to $1.48, plus estimated real estate depreciation and impairments of $2.09 per share, and reduced by potential estimated gains on sales of investment properties of $0.06 per share (in accordance with Nareit’s definition of FFO).”

At the mid-points of these estimated ranges, Realty Income is calling for:

5.77% FFO growth

6.33% AFFO growth

5.1% net income growth.

But even if Realty Income does not grow externally, I’m quite confident of the company’s ability to generate organic growth based upon its levered growth of around 2.5% annually.

Mr. Market is valuing Realty Income as if its occupancy will drop below 90% based upon the 14.3x P/FFO multiple and 7.0% dividend yield. As you can see below, the company was trading at 9.4x P/FFO in the darkest days of 2008 when the company’s debt rating was BBB. Alternatively, Realty Income now trades 300 bps below its average P/FFO (of 17.7x) and has an A- rated balance sheet.

Source: FAST Graphs

What this tells you is that Realty Income was priced for a dividend cut in 2008, much like Mr. Market is pricing the “monthly dividend company” today. Yet, the portfolio and balance sheet is in much better shape as evidenced by the company’s combined restaurant and theater exposure of 30.6% in 2009:

Source: O 2009 Annual Report

Risk management is essential for any business, and while Realty Income was not prepared for the current “black swan” event, the company was prepared for an economic downturn as evidenced by a much stronger business model and an exceptional balance sheet.

There’s a reason that the company purposely branded itself as the “monthly dividend company” because it’s the culture of the business model and one in which it generates dependable dividends that grow over time. This steady dividend track record is supported by an inherently stable business model and disciplined execution:

Source: O Investor Presentation

Tripling Down on the Triple Net REIT

It's in times like these that investors should own shares in wide moat stocks like Realty Income. In this highly chaotic world, I cling to REITs like Realty Income because I know the company can fend off competition and generate stable and consistent returns on capital. While this “social distancing” period is unknown, a year from now I'm convinced that this will be a blip on the radar.

Yesterday, Lauren Thomas (my daughter) posted this on her twitter account:

She explained that Taubman Centers (TCO) China malls had reopened: CityOn.Xi’an was closed for 34 days (reopened Feb. 29) and CityOn.Zhengzhou was closed for 10 days (reopened Feb. 27). The South Korea mall was never closed.

In the U.S. we are still in early innings as it relates to “social distancing” practices, but now is the time that I'm putting more cash to work building an even stronger position in the “monthly dividend company.” I can now own more shares in one of my favorite REITs that offer superior stability – with favorable occupancy, predictable dividend growth, and superior credit ratings.

Without further ado, we are adding Realty Income to our brand-new “cash is king” portfolio. Given the slowdown in Q1 and Q2, we are modeling just 1% growth in 2020 and then we increase AFFO/sh to 5% growth in 2021 and beyond.

We consider Realty Income an attractive stock today and given the wider margin of safety, we are upgrading shares to a Strong Buy. As Howard Marks reminds us, “Risk is the potential for loss if things go wrong.” While no REIT management team anticipated that the world will be on lockdown due to the coronavirus, “skillful risk control is the mark of the superior investor.”

While I'm not literally “tripling down” with this best-in-class “triple net” REIT, I'm increasing my exposure substantially…it’s game on!

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.