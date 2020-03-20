Coronavirus Has Made The Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce A Clear Buy

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has seen its share price plummet 42.15% from its 52-week high of $87.62 to around $50 per share. In consequence, this excellent banking stock is trading at an attractive valuation which makes it a prospective buy for value investors and income investors.

The causes of the share price drop are easily pinpointed. The coronavirus epidemic which has brought the world economy to a near-standstill, the resultant drop in demand for crude oil, which has been aggravated by the market being flooded with cheap oil due to the ongoing oil price war between the Saudis and the Russians - all of these factors have dented the markets globally, and constituent stocks such as the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce have also been pummeled.

The Canadian economy is particularly vulnerable in these circumstances, given that Canada's exposure to the energy sector and the mining sector is far greater than that of many other developed nations. In addition, Canada is home to the largest number of indebted customers worldwide, and housing costs in the country are sizable.

Suffice to say, the Canadian banking sector is exposed to all of these risks, and of the Big Five Canadian banks the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce seems to be the most exposed. It is the smallest of the five banks - the others being the Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Toronto-Dominion (TD), the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), and the Bank of Montreal (BMO) - and has the least international exposure outside of Canada. These factors all would seem to make the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce a stock to steer clear of.

However, such bearishness overlooks the overall quality of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as evidenced by the interest income and net income figures reported over the past five years.

Year Interest Income (C$) Interest Income ($) Net Income (C$) Net Income ($) 2015 11.48 billion 7.9 billion 3.58 billion 2.46 billion 2016 12.09 billion 8.32 billion 4.28 billion 2.94 billion 2017 13.59 billion 9.35 billion 4.7 billion 3.23 billion 2018 17.51 billion 12.05 billion 5.27 billion 3.63 billion 2019 20.7 billion 14.24 billion 5.1 billion 3.51 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's investor relations page.

Revenues have consistently raised, and while net income dipped slightly in 2019, earnings for all of the Canadian banks had been disappointing that year. This became a bone of contention at the RBC Capital Markets' Canadian Banks CEO conference in January this year, when the question of restructuring was raised. The Royal Bank of Canada and the Bank of Montreal both dismissed the need for restructuring, while Toronto-Dominion and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were open to the possibility. Indeed, Victor Dodig, the CEO of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, stated plainly that a restructuring charge "is always a possibility."

If there is an opportunity to take a charge that makes sense, that we can clearly communicate to our investors, we may consider that.

In February, the possibility was translated into a reality with the announcement that 2,000 jobs would be shed and two executives were to be deployed elsewhere in the business - Christina Kramer, who heads personal and small-business banking, will move to technology and operations, and Laura Dottori-Attanasio will leave her role as chief risk officer to replace Kramer. On these moves, Dodig stressed the need for the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce that:

a more efficient bank by focusing on continuous improvement and keeping a careful eye on costs.

If there is an improvement on the results reported above, shareholders will have cause to be as happy as they should have been with the recent Q1 2020 results, as interest income came in at C$5.18 billion ($3.56 billion), and net income was reported as C$1.21 billion ($830 million). Shareholders should also be pleased that return on equity (trailing twelve months) is 14.39%, and that the bank's storied dividend, which has been paid since 1868 and consecutively raised over the past four years, will be sustained going forward, given the payout ratio of 51.61%, and the reported free cash flow of C$2.96 billion ($2.04 billion).

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a firm fixture in Canada's tightly regulated banking sector. Image provided by ICBC.

This profitability is the result of the bank's position among the Big Five Canadian banks. Canada's banking sector is not as competitive as the U.S. banking sector is, it is much more tightly regulated and has much more stringent lending standards. This regulatory environment has kept out potential competitors and permitted the established players to grow into large financial institutions that now control 90% of Canada's banking assets. While the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce may be the runt of the litter, it is still among the pack, which enables it to be a profitable firm. And as the smallest of the banks, and the one with least international presence, it is the one with the best growth potential.

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's balance sheet should also provide assurance that not only will the dividend be maintained, but that the bank will be able to withstand the issues with the Canadian economy and the wider global economy that may affect operations. Long-term debt of C$16.62 billion ($11.43 billion) is offset by a net worth of C$39.23 billion ($26.99 billion), total cash and due from banks worth C$4.75 billion ($3.27 billion), and total investments worth C$211.88 billion ($145.75 billion). Add to that the endorsement of the major credit rating agencies, and the financial position of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce appears robust.

Agency Credit Rating Outlook DBRS AA Stable Moody's Aa2 Stable Standard & Poor's A+ Stable Fitch AA- Stable

Data collated from the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

However, despite its strong position and its growth prospects, the current economic environment has bred a negative outlook for earnings-per-share growth for the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, which is projected to be merely 1.03% over the next five years. Consequently, a discount to fair value is needed for prospective investors to park money here. Happily, such a discount is on offer now.

At close of market on 03/18/2020, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce traded at $50.69 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 03/18/2020, the sponsored ADR of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce traded on the New York Stock Exchange at a share price of $50.69 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, based on earnings-per-share of $8.15. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 10.19, and the current dividend yield of 8.68% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 4.73%. Moreover, the current P/E is lower than the credit intermediaries and related activities sub-sector average of 13.28 and the S&P 500 (SPY) of 18.67. By every metric, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trading at a discount to both its sub-sector and to the index.

Metric Canadian Imperial Sub-Sector Index P/E 6.22 13.28 18.67 P/CF 1.73 13.53 9.59 P/B 0.6 0.87 1.85 P/S 0.81 1.61 1.72

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

It is likely that the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trading at a discount to fair value too, but to make certain of this we need to determine what fair value for this stock is. To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.42 (6.22 / 15 = 0.42) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $120.69 (50.69 / 0.42 = 120.69). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.61 (6.22 / 10.19 = 0.61) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $83.10 (50.69 / 0.61 = 83.10).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.55 (4.73 / 8.68 = 0.55) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $92.16 (50.69 / 0.55 = 92.16). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $98.65 (120.69 + 83.10 + 92.16 / 3 = 98.65). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 49%.

In summary, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a solid, established bank operating in the secure Canadian banking sector, and is financially robust enough to weather the current economic headwinds and to continue rewarding shareholders with dividends. Its current discounted share price is therefore a bargain for value investors and income investors alike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.