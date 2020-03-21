CareClix Capitalizes On Current Virus Situation

One of only two publicly traded telehealth companies, Solei Systems represents an interesting play in the recent COVID-19 outberak. Only two quarters of financial information have been disclosed, and the ongoing viability of the business has been murky.

Per my prior article regarding how Solei came to own Careclix:

In April-19, Solei Systems took over certain assets of KB Medical Systems, LLC for $2 million of stock and cash, which in this case was CareClix, a telemedicine provider.

CareClixt brought over two former owners, John Korangy and Simon Kim, to help run this business. They offer remote medical exams, monitoring, and an online medical suite full of tools to enable remote collaboration between patients, specialists, and physicians.

Early results were underwhelming, as the business is only doing about $2m in annualized revenue through two quarters of reporting, and since it began reporting has traded roughly in line with the Teledoc EV/Sales multiple.

Funds for ongoing operations have been sourced through convertible debt raises and loans from the CEO. While some outstanding shares were cancelled through a legal battle, significantly more have been issued via the debt conversions and grants to employees.

Since that time, more clarity has come to the SOLI story.

Greg Arms remains a Senior Advisor to the business, and has participated in recent PR for the business, and his involvement remains a positive indicator for shareholders. We hope Arms will make a significant investment in shares to further indicate his confidence. Careclix announced they have received a perfect rating for SOC 2 standards for security and availability trust services principles, a key metric related to data management which is critical for a digital business to earn the trust of medical professionals. Solei delivered on their promise to revert off the grey sheets to the OTC markets, and were able to get the Caveat Emptor designation removed. This has brought additional liquidity to the shares and removed the stigma gray sheet stocks often carry. We finally got revenue numbers from two (late) 10-Q filings. $532k for the most recent quarter, about $2m annualized, which was about 20% higher than the $439m in Q2-19, though there were 12 days during Q2 before Careclix was acquired. Extrapolating the revenue over those 12 days gets it close to $500k, indicating Q/Q revenue growth may have been closer to 5%. Q4 should shed more definitive light on what growth has been taking place.

While these represent materially good updates for the business, many of the points for concern remain:

Market Reaction to Filings: After SOLI filed their first long-awaited 10-Q, the stock price initially tanked, showing the disappointment from investors at the lack of revenue of the acquired business. One compromise has also been revealed with a former owner, as John Korangy’s employment agreement effective 10/15/19 was included with the latest 10-Q filing. In addition to his first year’s salary consisting of $250k paid exclusively in SOLI stock, Solei shall issue 24,534,188 shares of the Solei stock. For those keeping track, that represents 24% dilution to shareholders as of the filing date. The vesting is contingent upon significant revenue targets, but all shares will vest in two years regardless of target achievement. CareClix Financing Cost: The impact of the financing of this acquisition is beginning to be felt. While no shares had been converted after the prior quarter end, the most recent 10-Q indicated that between October 1, 2019 and November 19, 2019, the holders of a total of $770,000 in total principal value of convertible notes coverted to 5,957,002 common shares (an average conversion price of $0.129 per share). Given that this represents a little less than half of the convertible notes, owners can expect roughtly 6m more shares worth of dilution. Future Acquisitions: None have been announced yet, though the company commenced an additional $1.5m note offering in Nov-19 for accredited investors, and $110k had been sold as of the Form D filing. It is unclear if the funds will be used in any way for an acquisition or simply to fund future operations. SEC Filing Issues: Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of Solei has been their inability to comply with SEC filing requirements. After almost a full month’s delay on the initial 10-Q from it’s due date, the most recent filing was almost a week late with no meaningful explanation. While one can understand Management is focused on growing the business, one wonders why they would choose to do so using a public company if they don’t meet the legal obligations associated with being public.

New Developments

Delving into the PRs mentioned earlier, Solei is beginning to look like a legitimate business.

The real nugget is the partnership with MAXIS, a JV between AXA and Metlife. What do the covered MAXIS markets look like? Per their website:

When the two companies formalized the JV about 4 years ago, they covered 1.5m lives. For the purpose of this analysis, I’ll assume this has grown about 10% per year, and they now cover 2m lives, for the sake of round numbers. Assuming Careclix is offered in every country, and that employee adoption rates are similar to those in the US population at large, we can come up with a wide estimated revenue contribution range:

While this range is wide enough to the point of being unhelpful, it serves to emphasize the boom or bust nature of CareClix. Shareholders could get anywhere from a 10% to 300% increase in revenue as a result of this contract, which will only become clear after more detail emerge. It is worth noting that it would likely take a full year of annual enrollments before revenues from this contract are fully reflected in earnings.

A more sobering estimate can be derived from the PR, as it note CareClix currently covers over 7m individuals, which would only represent 28% growth in the user base if every covered MAXIS individual began using CareClix.

Still, one contract providing even 15% growth is nothing to sneeze at, as CareClix also has a better business model than Teledoc, since the call center model the Teledoc employes is much heavier/costly than the CareClix model. Margins are much more scale-able off the current cost basis. So while profitability has yet to arrive for Teledoc, it may be on the near-term horizon for CareClix as they further scale revenues. Hopefully Management will provide more clarify and guidance regarding this with the filing of their annual report.

New Concerns

Shareholder dilution continues at a regular clip, as seen in the table below. As mentioned previously, Korangy’s shares will not fully vest in the short term, but as they will in the next two years or on a change in control, they are likely to affect current shareholders if the business remains a going concern. Note I have used the .129 effective conversion price for the remaining D1 conversions, and $0.25 as the D2 price. Given the day to day volatility of SOLI, these numbers are subject to significant grains of salt.

On a somewhat more concerning level – OTC currently shows 170m outstanding shares for SOLI. Pending any further SEC filings, this appears to represent further grants to employees, or conversions at less optimal share conversions than those modeled above. This concern, however, has significantly been offset due to recent share price increases, because:

COVID-19

This was about where my analysis was going to end, but then a global pandemic occurred and telehealth jumped to the front and center. CareClix has already announced they are providing test kits to users within 24 hours at their homes, significantly bolstering their profile overnight. With the whole world demanding at home care for the forseeable future, CareClix is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this situation. Health insurers are going to cover all telehealth services during this pandemic, increasing the possibility of astronomic revenue growth

Consider their key competitor, and only other publicly traded telemedicine provider, Teledoc: recent analysis on SA shows the similar opportunity before them. The market has responded by nearly doubling their EV/Sales multiple to almost 18x TTM. While many effects of this crisis will likely have a limited long-term impact, the possible continued adoption of telemedicine services, after users experience and learn to trust the new method, the outbreak could have much longer tailwinds for these services.

Valuation

In lieu of further publicly traded peers, trading at a similar EV/Sales multiple to Teledoc remains the best metric we have for valuing the CareClix business. Assuming a 15% revenue bump from the MAXIS partnership, annualized revenue for the most recent quarter would be close to $2.5m. The business currently trades roughly in line with the 18x that is currently being applied to Teledoc. However, how significant the COVID-19 revenue bump can be remains to be seen. Doubling revenues as more people seek telemedicine and more providers cover it doesn't seem unreasonable given their low base of revenue at this time. I will closely be monitoring further guidance from Management, as any projected increase here could send shares skyrocketing.

Conclusion

There is a lot to be said for Management’s recent successes and the progress that has been made in a very short window. The PR’s, Greg Arms involvement, and recent move off the grey markets all demonstrate a management team bent on succeeding. The recent share price increase is offsetting much of the prior worries about dilution at low share prices. What the long-term success of SOLI will look like is unclear, but given the recent outbreak is a perfect storm for their business model, I am long their shares once again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOLI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.