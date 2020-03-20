As a dividend growth investor following an investment philosophy of buy and hold is really hard right now. A core tenant of dividend growth investing is to buy stocks that pay a growing dividend and hold them for the long term to develop an income stream. But the past month has been difficult. It has been marked by a downward trend and high volatility of almost all stocks with few exceptions. For those lucky enough to hold Clorox (CLX) or Walmart (WMT), both of those stocks are up year-to-date as of this writing. In fact, consumer staples and discount or warehouse retailers as categories have done comparatively well for the year. One simply needs to eat and buy essentials even at times like this.

The Bear Market Is Here

All three major U.S. indices are down significantly from their all-time highs. We are in a bear market and the 11-year bull market has ended. On a year-to-date basis, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down over 30%, the NASDAQ Composite Index is down over 23%, and the S&P 500 is down over 27% as of this writing. The declines from the recent highs are greater. The painful part is that drop-in stock prices have been swift and large in magnitude. The Fear & Greed Index has largely been pegged to extreme fear. This is a far cry from one-year ago or even one-month ago, where Greed ruled the day. Volatility as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is consistently above 75 compared to a long-term average of about 19. Some stocks are fluctuating by up to double-digit percentages.

Source: CNN Business

Buy and Hold Is Hard When Stocks Are Dropping Like a Brick

It is times like these that test one's mettle as a buy and hold dividend growth investor. Stock prices dropping 30% or more in one month is not expected in most small investor's plans. Volatility where stock prices fluctuate 10% or more daily is tough to handle even for seasoned investors. It is painful sitting on unrealized capital losses. But with that said, selling stocks based on market fluctuations is more akin to short-term trading, which most small investors are ill equipped to do.

The advantage of most small investors is patience and buying quality stocks when they are a good value. Sometimes this means buying stocks when they are down and being patient in the face of volatility. Interestingly, most bear markets seem like much smaller events in hindsight. One only has to look at stock prices during bear markets from 1987, dot.com crash, 9/11, and the Great Recession and compare them to today. If you do not believe me, just look at the chart for Microsoft (MSFT) and compare the stock price in early-2000, to late-2000, and to today. Or even the chart of Amazon (AMZN) (which does not pay a dividend) for that matter and compare the stock price at late-1999, to late-2001, and to today.

Dividend Growth Investing Depends on The Power of Compounding

When one is a long-term dividend growth investor, it is the power of compounding that matters. Dividends should be reinvested and allowed to grow over an extended duration. This can work well over time. One only has to look at Warren Buffet's long-term success with dividend growth stocks like Coca-Cola (KO). It has also worked for me over long periods of time as well. For instance, I have owned McDonald's (MCD) for about 18 years. The stock price has fluctuated at various points in the past, but the dividend per share has grown each year. Time and compounding matters. The annual dividend for McDonald's in 2003 was $0.40 per share. Today, the annual forward dividend is $5.00 per share.

I highlight McDonald's because when I first bought the stock, it was surrounded by negativity including mad cow disease, operating losses, over expansion, etc. In fact, the stock price went from about $47-48 per share at near the peak of the dot.com craze to about $13.60 in early-2003. This was mind boggling drop of over 70%. So, even though the past month has been painful, it is not yet the largest magnitude decline. Interestingly, McDonald's was a solid performer during the Great Recession. But with that said, McDonald's will likely have a difficult year in 2020 and it is likely that the top and bottom lines will decline. At this point, no one really knows a priori the magnitude of the anticipated declines or if they are 'baked' into the stock price now.

Quality Matters

For dividend growth investors, quality matters. Defining quality is a difficult exercise since the definition varies for different investors. But my readers know my criteria well, which I list below. I, typically, look at the yield, earnings growth, dividend growth, dividend safety, and valuation. My quantitative screens are:

History of increasing dividends

Dividend yield

5-year EPS growth rate

5-year dividend growth rate

10-year dividend growth rate

Payout ratio

Long-term debt-to-equity ratio (D/E)

5-year beta

P/E ratio for trailing twelve months

I also evaluate P/E ratio relative to past 5 years or 10 years and dividend-to-free cash flow ratio. Qualitative factors can also include management history, recent M&A activity, and effect of tariffs and trade wars on revenue.

Interestingly, for my large-cap dividend growth portfolio, this has kept me out of the energy sector, banks, insurance companies, automotive sector, non-dividend paying stocks, and a few other areas. On the other hand, I have above-average exposure to consumer staples and industrials. This is not surprising since these two sectors make up a fairly significant number of Dividend Kings and Dividend Aristocrats. Little exposure to energy and overexposure to consumer staples has to be a good thing this past month to put it mildly. The triple shock of COVID-19, oil price wars, and transportation restrictions have hammered energy stocks. Even reliable dividend-paying stocks such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) are having a challenging time and the drop in its stock price reflects this.

But with that said, the Dividend Kings and Dividend Aristocrats are not immune to the downturn either. I expect that we will have more volatility and down days until new cases of coronavirus start declining or at least level off in the U.S. Currently, that is seemingly several months away.

Is the Turmoil an Opportunity?

How to deal with the turmoil? In my opinion, first, one should have enough cash to make it through the turmoil. But most long-term investors already understand that and maintain some kind of emergency fund. However, the crash and volatility in the market can also be an opportunity for long-term dividend growth investors. From the perspective of my large-cap dividend growth portfolio, I have selectively added small amounts of shares of higher yielding stocks. When we were in a bull market, I was seeking stocks yielding 3% or more.

Currently, I am interested in select stocks yielding 4% or more. I have added small amounts to my position in United Parcel Service (UPS), which seemingly will be beneficiary of consumers having most things delivered. You can read my recent article on UPS. I have also added to my position in International Business Machines (IBM). The stock is yielding well over 6%, which is the highest it has been and the dividend is covered. IBM focuses on mission-critical systems, so many of its customers are large multi-national corporation and governments. These contracts tend to be long term. Furthermore, there is a new CEO who is focused on cloud services. You can read my latest article on IBM. I have also added to MSC Industrial Direct (MSM), an industrial distributor. The yield is over 5.5% and the dividend is reasonably well covered, and the balance sheet is conservative. Lastly, I have been adding to aerospace & defense stocks. Many have been caught in the downdraft of the broader market. But, for the most part, defense spending remains robust and is unlikely to decline in the near future. You can read my articles on General Dynamics (GD) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) here. I have also written a more in-depth article on General Dynamics. Note that these stocks are not yet yielding over 4% but only over 3%. So, I am possibly early on these two. There are also some opportunities in utilities. I think that unregulated utilities will likely have a more difficult time. But regulated utilities should do better since they have fixed rates, stable prices, and greater long-term certainty.

Final Thoughts

It is tough to say what will happen with these 'Black Swan' events. Most of what is happening is in uncharted territory. But I think that we are likely to have more volatility and down days over the next few months. Hence, an investment philosophy of buy and hold is really hard right now. But I am planning on staying the course as a long-term dividend growth investor.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLX, MSFT, KO, UPS, IBM, GD, LMT, MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.