Coronavirus And Investing: Lessons From The Spanish Flu

The market action is largely out of our control; now's the time to focus on real-world preparation for the disease.

The Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 offers an analogy to guide our thinking about the U.S. stock market amid today's crisis.

The financial markets’ recent tumult has left almost everyone wondering what to do. Worries have gone mainstream, hitting the front page of The New York Times. My goofy poker buddies (fun folks, but not savvy market participants) are texting me about the stock market. Even my sports chat podcast hosts are getting in on the action.

The answer to everyone’s question, “What do I do?” is most likely “Stick to your long-run strategy and avoid emotional decisions.” It’s boring, which is why it’s difficult to implement. It’s difficult to implement, which is why it’s profitable. Humans tend to overweight the most available and emotionally resonant information. There is plenty of both at the moment, which is why inaction may be advisable. We are also generally overconfident, and this problem is worse for professionals.

"Overconfident professionals sincerely believe they have expertise, act as experts and look like experts. You will have to struggle to remind yourself that they may be in the grip of an illusion." - Daniel Kahneman (source)

I like to look to history for analogies, if not specific guidance. And as it happens the U.S. stock market has been through a pandemic before, the Spanish Flu of 1918 – 1920. Here is the S&P 500's total return from the first discovery of the disease in late 1917 through its conclusion in 1920 and on into 1921, just for good measure.

Data Source: Robert Shiller. Dividends are modeled as monthly payments.

In six months, the S&P dropped nearly 25%, then recaptured those losses by July 1919. Then the market fell again, subjecting investors to a 30% drawdown.

As now, in 1918 the disease outbreak was not the only thing going on. Prior to the outbreak Congress overrode a veto to pass immigration restrictions, principally concerning China. Puerto Ricans became citizens, and the U.S. bought the Virgin Islands from Denmark. Woodrow Wilson requested the U.S. enter World War I on April 2, 1917. And the economy was undergoing a Second Industrial Revolution. There was a lot to deal with.

Diseases don’t operate on economies or stock markets in isolation. Today, action in the oil markets is also affecting financial asset prices. Reasonably or unreasonably, markets may focus on the pandemic for a long time to come, or they could move on. This is another reason to be cautious when incorporating recent headlines into investment decisions.

Nevertheless, let’s continue to explore what happened a century ago. The Spanish Flu infected about a third of the global population. It came in three pandemic waves from 1918 - 1919.

The disease was exceptionally severe. Case-fatality rates were >2.5%, compared to <0.1% in other influenza pandemics (3,4). Total deaths were estimated at ≈50 million (5–7) and were arguably as high as 100 million (7). (Source)

UK combined influenza and pneumonia mortality. Source: CDC via Wikipedia.

We do not know if the Coronavirus pandemic will reach prevalence similar to that of the Spanish Flu, nor do we know the fatality rate with high confidence. But the swift death of between 1% and 6% of the population is a disturbing proposition, and it is not an unthinkable outcome for Coronavirus given where we are today. It is also worthwhile to consider that flu pandemics are capable of lulls and resurgences, and that initial positive signs may be more fleeting than they first appear. Again, careful with the headlines.

Concerning stock prices, though, remember that the market priced in the disturbing details of the pandemic as they arose. (Wartime censorship probably muddled public knowledge of the pandemic. We've had our own problems with clarity of information from governments and news media.) When evaluating our situation today, we should avoid double-counting the effects of the disease or overweighting them. Decomposing and predicting second- and third-order outcome is tempting, but it's unlikely to produce strong investment performance. If you can game it out, so can the market.

(Note: This word of caution only applies to the market. We should absolutely focus our day to day lives on understanding and responding to the potential impact of the disease. Follow the guidelines!)

Now for some longer run historical perspective. Looking backward, the conclusion of the pandemic left long-term U.S. stock investors at the end of a disappointing 20-year run from 1899 to 1920 - a period that included the Panic of 1907 and the establishment of America's central banking system via the Federal Reserve Act.

Data Source: Robert Shiller. Dividends are modeled as monthly payments.

Looking forward, the long-term future turned out – I don’t want to say brighter, but we certainly moved on from the flu. In the ensuing 20 years, we experienced the Roaring 20s, the rise of Fascism, the Crash, the Great Depression, and the runup to World War II, among many other things. By the end of all that, investors were up 73% for a 2.8% compounded return. Disappointing, but not cataclysmic. And I think few people put the Spanish Flu in even the top 10 list of reasons for the weak performance.

Data Source: Robert Shiller

In 20 years, we will probably be navigating very different problems. That’s why stability and adherence to a long-run strategy is so vital in the stock market. John Huber wrote an excellent post about what is reasonable to expect in the wake of a panic. The gist: Most panics fade quicker than we expect. Lost decades in the stock market happen, but historically they’re relatively infrequent – 0% returns 3% of the time, <2.5% 6.7% of the time. The rest of the time it's pretty good!

Data Source: Robert Shiller

Market prices are a function of expected growth and uncertainty. Right now growth expectations are contracting, and uncertainty is high. But in the long run, economies tend to grow, and variance in outcomes tends to mean-revert - uncertainty tends to abate.

Emotional and short term decisions disrupt investment outcomes far more often than great timing or a fantastic prediction pays off. Don't overweight the pandemic in your investment decisions. And don't throw out your long term strategy.

