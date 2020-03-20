Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/19/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/19/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

PBF Energy (PBF);

Milestone Pharm (MIST);

Delek US (DK), and;

Cardlytics (CDLX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Westlake Chemical (WLK);

Cerecor (CERC);

Prospect Capital (PSEC);

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF);

Intl Flavors (IFF);

Casi Pharm (CASI);

RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD), and;

Eldorado Resorts (ERI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Slack Technologies (WORK);

10x Genomics (TXG);

Peloton Interactive (PTON);

Morningstar (MORN);

Liberty Broadband (LBRDA);

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD), and;

Commerce Banc (OTC:CBSH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Barry John F CEO,DIR,BO Prospect Capital PSEC B $21,189,546 2 Icahn Carl C BO Delek US DK B $11,821,848 3 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $11,465,065 4 Sosin Clifford BO Cardlytics CDLX B $9,433,653 5 Ttwfgp BO Westlake Chemical WLK B $5,181,316 6 Armistice Capital DIR,BO Cerecor CERC JB*,B $4,058,380 7 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $1,994,577 8 Dondero James D BO NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund NHF B $1,735,052 9 Rtw Inv BO Milestone Pharm MIST B $1,574,917 10 He Wei Wu CB,CEO,BO Casi Pharm CASI B $1,526,444

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Foresite Capital Mgt I BO 10x Genomics TXG JS*,S $44,250,000 2 Hadley Harbor Master Investors \(Cayman$4 BO Peloton Interactive PTON S $42,549,928 3 Recreational Enterprises BO Eldorado Resorts ERI S $28,679,282 4 Ofarrell John DIR Slack Technologies WORK S $17,460,974 5 Wargo J David DIR Liberty Broadband LBRDA S $9,653,894 6 Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014 BO Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $3,733,757 7 Chatham Asset Mgt BO RR Donnelley & Sons RRD S $3,390,240 8 Kemper David W DIR Commerce Banc CBSH S $2,985,644 9 Mansueto Joseph D CB,DIR,BO Morningstar MORN AS $2,521,274 10 Ubs Ag BO Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust EFR S $2,509,140

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

