Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/19/20

Includes: CASI, CDLX, CERC, DK, ERI, IFF, MIST, NHF, PBF, PSEC, RRD, WLK
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/19/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • Milestone Pharm (MIST);
  • Delek US (DK), and;
  • Cardlytics (CDLX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Westlake Chemical (WLK);
  • Cerecor (CERC);
  • Prospect Capital (PSEC);
  • NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF);
  • Casi Pharm (CASI);
  • RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD), and;
  • Eldorado Resorts (ERI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Slack Technologies (WORK);
  • 10x Genomics (TXG);
  • Peloton Interactive (PTON);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Liberty Broadband (LBRDA);
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD), and;
  • Commerce Banc (OTC:CBSH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Barry John F

CEO,DIR,BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$21,189,546

2

Icahn Carl C

BO

Delek US

DK

B

$11,821,848

3

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$11,465,065

4

Sosin Clifford

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

B

$9,433,653

5

Ttwfgp

BO

Westlake Chemical

WLK

B

$5,181,316

6

Armistice Capital

DIR,BO

Cerecor

CERC

JB*,B

$4,058,380

7

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$1,994,577

8

Dondero James D

BO

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NHF

B

$1,735,052

9

Rtw Inv

BO

Milestone Pharm

MIST

B

$1,574,917

10

He Wei Wu

CB,CEO,BO

Casi Pharm

CASI

B

$1,526,444

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Foresite Capital Mgt I

BO

10x Genomics

TXG

JS*,S

$44,250,000

2

Hadley Harbor Master Investors \(Cayman$4

BO

Peloton Interactive

PTON

S

$42,549,928

3

Recreational Enterprises

BO

Eldorado Resorts

ERI

S

$28,679,282

4

Ofarrell John

DIR

Slack Technologies

WORK

S

$17,460,974

5

Wargo J David

DIR

Liberty Broadband

LBRDA

S

$9,653,894

6

Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants Trust 2014

BO

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$3,733,757

7

Chatham Asset Mgt

BO

RR Donnelley & Sons

RRD

S

$3,390,240

8

Kemper David W

DIR

Commerce Banc

CBSH

S

$2,985,644

9

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,521,274

10

Ubs Ag

BO

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust

EFR

S

$2,509,140

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

