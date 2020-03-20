VGLT: Don't Forget Those Low-Yielding Treasuries

The current unwind in equity prices, the increased probability of a forthcoming recession, and the recent monetary policy easing have caused ripples in the credit markets. Treasury rates dropped fast across the yield curve, by more than 50% between the end of December 2019 and the early March bottom, before rebounding beyond the two-year maturity point. As the 30-year yield remains well off the 2% mark, investors may fear that an investment in government bonds may not make much sense at current prices.

I, on the other hand, believe that there is a case to be made in favor of these fixed income instruments. Investors can take advantage of the opportunity, while it lasts, through an inexpensive ETF like the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGLT).

Image credit

The case for treasuries

Sure, the 30-year yield, currently, sits near its all-time low. Understandably, income-seeking investors may not be compelled to lock in an annual return of less than 1.8% per year for the next 30 years by buying and holding government bonds today. Instead, they may be better served by finding an optimal blend of shorter-term treasuries, corporate bonds, REITs, dividend-paying stocks, and even covered calls for extra income.

But other investors, including those whose investment horizon may be shorter-term in nature, might find good reasons to own these instruments. For starters, the Federal Reserve announced this past week a new wave of quantitative easing, which includes the purchase of at least $500 billion in treasuries. In the first few days of the balance sheet expansion process, the Fed was already expected to place a whopping $300 billion worth of bids for government bonds, leading experts at Barclay to speculate that the US Central Bank could soon "double QE treasury buys to $1 trillion".

Source: MarketWatch

With such demand for government bonds from the Fed and the potential for further flight-to-safety moves ahead, I find it most likely that 30-year yields will continue to drop. Worth noting, particularly to those who believe that interest rates have gone as low as they can, US treasury yields are still the highest among major developed nations around the world (see table above). Germany's and Switzerland's have even turned negative.

Also, worth noting and following the Fed's recent move to drop the federal funds rate to zero at the low end of the target range, the spread between long- and short-term maturities have now become the widest that they have been since the start of 2018. Therefore, at least relative to other maturities along the yield curve, 30-year bonds are about as high-yielding as one can find in the market today. See the chart below.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from the US Department of the Treasury

Best if blended in a diversified portfolio

Rather than merely placing a bet on treasuries and hoping for the best, I prefer to use an ETF like VGLT as a strategic allocation within a diversified portfolio. Consider, for example, how a position in long-term government bonds can help to offset further declines in stocks - if such scenario materializes. Alternatively, if yields begin to rise due to an improvement in the macroeconomic outlook or a shift to "risk on" mode in the markets, stocks will likely rise and help to offset any softness in treasuries.

The 2008-2009 recession may help to provide a blueprint. The graph (in log scale) and table below illustrate how a 50/50 portfolio split between the S&P 500 and long-term treasuries (i.e. 20-year maturity and beyond) would have performed since the start of 2008 through the end of February 2020.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

For reference, the 30-year treasury yield had reached a low of about 2.5% in mid-December 2008 that is fairly close to today's levels. The one percentage point rise in yields in 1Q'09, coupled with a stock market that had not yet found a bottom, helps to explain the 16% dip in the 50/50 portfolio's value in the first two months of 2009.

For sure, the drop must have been uncomfortable, especially to those who thought that their investments would perhaps be better protected against large losses. But beyond this particular hiccup, the diversified strategy did quite well during the last recession and in the recovery period that followed it, even of very low interest rate levels.

Maybe the same approach will help to provide investors with some peace of mind through turbulent times once again if not produce better results altogether.

The whole idea behind my Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) strategy revolves around the concepts described in this article. Since 2017, I have been working diligently alongside my SRG premium community on Seeking Alpha to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification. To become a member of this community at 2019 prices and further explore the investment opportunities, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VGLT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.