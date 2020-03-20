Covetrus: 160% Return In 3-5 Years

CVET’s equity would need to trade in the range of $19 - $20.5 per share based on similar transaction multiples. I estimate $15 per share in the next 3-5 years.

COVID-19 is having a mixed impact on foot traffic and supply orders at vet practices. Some have said they are increasing their orders and visits. Vets are considered "essential businesses."

Vet practices will use distributors over Chewy/Amazon/Walmart because they don’t do bulk orders, and longer term, seem more focused on winning the retail war - the bigger opportunity.

Thesis:

I would recommend buying here with a price target of $15/share over the next 3-5 years - re-evaluate if close to being achieved.

The stock price and volatility certainly doesn’t reflect what I think about CVET: a stable business over the long-term with decent growth prospects and a safe price. The stock has been hammered by COVID-19, but in speaking with vet practices, the damage seems massively overdone. Chewy, Walmart, and Amazon remain competitive threats, but have yet to demonstrate an interest in vet supply distribution and seem more interested in the bigger opportunity in retail.

Covetrus has several reinvestment opportunities which may help the company to continue it’s mid-single digit growth throughout COVID-19 and beyond: 1) developing their own private label brand for flea,tick, and heartworm medication 2) improving their prescription management platform 3) acquiring regional distributors to increase scale 4) winning new markets as the pet/capita ratio increases globally

Background:

Covetrus (CVET) is a $4 billion in sales global value-added distributor of animal health products and practice management software provider with over 100,000 vet clinics/hospital customers across 100 different countries. The business grew 5% annually for the last few years and the industry is projected to grow in the mid-single digits.

Covetrus is the largest companion animal health distributor in the world, with only 2 other primary competitors. Their massive scale and relationships creates a competitive cost advantage against smaller distributors and barrier to entry for new competitors. The company also owns Vet’s First Source which helps practices establish their own online pharmacy. The company distributes things like pet food, headgear, sanitizer, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, dental products, syringes, wraps, etc, sourced from hundreds of different manufacturers across the globe.

The vet clinic/hospital saves time and money purchasing supplies from one source. There are hundreds of different manufacturers that supply the animal health industry. Unless a single manufacturer begins producing all the things a vet practice needs, I don’t see why they wouldn’t continue using distributors. Vets also receive other benefits from CVET like client management software and a white-labeled online pharmacy called Vet’s First Source, which competes against Chewy Pharmacy and others.

From a manufacturer perspective, distributors act as an outsourced sales force and logistics arm to move inventory and educate vet clinics/hospitals about new products and practices around the globe. CVET derives 50% of their revenue from the US, and are expanding internationally in Europe and Asia. Vet practices are numerous and fragmented geographically and would require a massive sales-force to interact and maintain relationships with, so it’s faster and less expensive hiring a distributor rather than hiring your own sales force.

COVID-19’s impact on intrinsic value:

Regarding the actual impact of COVID-19 on vet practices, in Hong Kong some practices have seen a decline of volume up to 30% based on readings of vet clinic traffic with others claiming to see increased traffic. At the same time in Italy, vet offices appear to be one of the only brick and mortar locations that are still open, along with grocery stores and pharmacies.

I’ve asked several vet practices t how they are responding to COVID-19 and any impacts to their volumes and input costs to get a better sense of what is happening on the ground:

“Just as busy, clients still breathing down our necks during exams. We're disinfecting surfaces more. Today I'm going to limit the number of clients in the exam room, try to go over meds and discharge from more than inches away but not sure if that's possible Many of our clients insist on being present for EVERYTHING and "helping" so not sure how we techs can keep anything resembling social distancing. Noone has addressed that issue. Just how to keep pens clean. not how to keep clients' breath out of your face.”

“We are busy today but at the same time have now opened up curb side service for medication pick up and a lot of clients are wanting us to go grab their pet for exams and they talk to the Dr. Via phone while they stay in the car.”

“I keep track of how much revenue we get by day/week/month etc... Saturday was our largest take in a year and a half...”

“At least in Spain there is no obligation for them to close, so it depends on clinic owner. As far as I'm aware, here most of them are fully or partially open.”

“I live in WA, where it's been awful here for weeks already and we are a few weeks ahead of everyone as far as when things started shutting down. Even dog grooming is still open....”

“Maryland has declared veterinarians as essential. We are open but doing curb side only with exception for euthanasia. So far so good, pretty busy. Surprised at how many people have kept wellness appointments though.”

(HONG KONG) - “some of them report that business has actually picked up because so many people have been working from home and spending more time with their pets. Some of them have even had whole families show up for appointments because it's something interesting to do with the kids! However, others have seen up to a 30% reduction in business. Some clients have postponed elective procedures or wellness visits because they don't want to leave the house unnecessarily. Others may need to tighten the belt financially so they're canceling expensive procedures.”

“Clinic in endemic part of Norway here. We get a lot less visits now than usual, people are staying home mostly. We try and use Vircon (antiviral cleaning) on door handles, flat surfaces and spot that most come in contact with, hourly.”

“We're starting to lose staff left and right due to quarantine. Unfortunately it seems everybody is home from their own work and have decided now is a good time to bring their pets in for all those long past- due services they've been meaning to take care of. ”

“We are absolutely ordering more supplies. More gloves, more masks, more cleaning items. If we get sick, our patients don't get treated. If our clients get sick, our patients don't get cared for.”

----

Decrease, way fewer new clients than normal and many people are trying to avoid coming in as they're self quarantining. Change in this will depend on what happens with the virus and our response to it. We've been ordering WAY more food and meds because people are stocking up. Other stuff is limited as we've been directed to cut unnecessary spending. Not sure about costs. I expect it to change with the virus, but honestly I think that any changes will lead to an upturn in ordering. If they lock down the city, the demand will be higher provided we are open. If this blows over (unlikely) then ordering will likely still increase as people will be getting back out.”

----

We are seeing an increase currently as more people are home with their pets. I forsee initial steady income but a decrease within 3 month as a possible factory shutdown may be coming. Our income is tied to the factories operating. We have been ordering about the same so far, minus certain supplies that are unavailable (MASKS! DAMN MASKS!) I anticipate ordering roughly the same to a possible increase for the next 3 months. We typically pick up business in the spring, but again, if the factories shut down it will effect us.”

----

Big increase in volume of clients getting their pets food and medications. As of yesterday, beginning to see a decrease in appointments. Emergencies and same day diagnostics are slightly decreased but appear to be remaining steady. I have not noticed any price gouging for supplies. I have been ordering more cleaners, tissues, paper towels, etc. as well as way more Royal Canin as it has been flying off the shelves. Unfortunately, I have no prediction for increase/decrease in future costs but I do predict we will be ordering less hospital supplies (such as paper towels) due to us having strict requirements in place to limit our client foot traffic. Also, as of Friday, New York is requiring us to reduce down to a 50% work force. Less employees = less supplies. I also expect the food ordering to reduce due to people stocking up now.

----

“We have had some wellness appointments cancel or just no show. We have a lot of people wanting more meds at a time to reduce how often they want to come in.”

The feedback is mixed, but even when we assume that 50% of earnings this year and next year will be lost due to COVID-19 disruption, and as long as CVET doesn’t go belly up, the impact to intrinsic value is minimal if earnings normalize by 2022

The company has $821 million in liquidity (revolving credit facility of 281, cash of 130, and 511 in working capital) which should more than offset the 153 million in fixed cost obligations for 2020 and beyond if the company runs into trouble over the short-term. The company could cut inventory purchases to free up even more working capital if COVID-19 slows business down. They will need to refinance or pay down $960 million of their long-term debt in 2024, but for the next 4 years, they will only need to pay down 60 million annually.

Online pharmacies, i.e Chewy, and OEM direct-sales, disruption?

It really all comes down to whether CVET can grow earnings. The stock trades at a P/E of 5x based on my estimate of earnings in 2 years, it is clearly cheap. COVID-19 is obviously a temporary issue, so let’s focus on the longer-term. I care about COVID-19, but in order for an investment in CVET to be a home run, we need long-term earnings growth after COVID-19 is resolved. Can CVET do this?

CVET has a few reinvestment opportunities that should help it grow in the mid-single digit rates for many years, such as: 1) developing their own private label brand for flea,tick, and heartworm medication 2) improving their prescription management platform 3) acquiring regional distributors to increase scale 4) winning new markets as the pet/capita ratio increases globally.

CVET also has a few risks: 1) Chewy, Walmart, and Amazon start distributing veterinary supplies 2) Chewy, Walmart, and Amazon start winning market share in pharmaceuticals and 3) OEMs start selling directly to vet practices.

Do the traditional animal health distributors have any special competitive characteristics to stop that from happening?

Checking Amazon and Chewy Pharmacy, they already sell Zoetis, Elanco, and other pet supplies. It is already a threat. However, even though pet supplies are clearly available to be purchased in many different places A) veterinarians need bulk orders, product information, and warranties/reimbursements and B) veterinarians have wellness plans and product guarantees if you buy from them There is also the idea that CVET is just too small of a market for Amazon or Walmart to focus on. Those large players don’t have the relationships with vet practices to really make any headway into the market. The investment doesn’t provide adequate returns or really move the needle. If Walmart and Amazon haven’t done it yet, why would they try now? There is also an argument that Chewy might start selling supplies to veterinarians, but they appear more focused in the retail segment and already need to compete and remain fully focused on winning against Walmart and Amazon and it is inconclusive if they will be able to even with that war. Why would they also attempt to compete against the distributors when that opportunity is smaller? If OEM’s could sell direct to vet’s, why haven’t they done it yet? CVET has 1,200 employees that are dedicated to maintaining relationships with veterinary practices and behave as an outsourced salesforce and logistics arm for hundreds of OEMs. Vet’s and manufacturers appreciate the value-added characteristics of distributors, which include educating potential customers about new products, providing warranties, etc. Manufacturers will have a difficult time maintaining an open dialogue with vets or invest in the resources to create a substantial sales force. CVET also provides practice management software and a prescription management platform through their Vet’s First Choice platform.

Valuation:

CVET currently trades around ~5x forward 2022 P/E, which is 66% below the median forward P/E of 18.5x and significantly below the transaction forward P/E of 22x for MWI’s equity in 2015.

I’ve provided my projections of normalized earnings (see below) based on 1) historical margins, 2) my expectation that eventually CVET will turn their high SG&A costs related to the integration and investment in Vets First Source into economies of scale, 3) CVET will find ways to compete against online pharmacies 4) not all OEMs will sell direct to the customers 5) there will be opportunity for M&A and 6) the industry should grow around 5%:

I use a simple DCF to arrive at a PT of $14.85/share by 2025 with $1.04 in EPS, for a P/E of 14x. I use a 10% discount rate and 3% nominal terminal growth.

For context let’s compare valuation of peers:

1) MWI - Subsidiary of ABC, was acquired in 2015 @ 15.7x NTM EBITDA, or 32x trailing P/E, for 2.5B equity value on 3B of revs, no debt, 4% EBTIDA margins and 2.4% net margins)

2) AHI - Subsidiary of Patterson, was acquired in May 2015 @ 16x TTM EV/EBTIDA, for 1.1B EV on 1.5B of trailing sales and 68M of trailing EBITDA,4% EBITDA margins. The business was previously acquired in 2011 for 114M in equity and 251.4M in EV on 25.6E EBITDA or 10x fwd EV/EBITDA, but with 142M in debt, 3.2% EBITDA estimated margins, 16% gross margins, 5.1m in net income, or 22 fwd P/E

If CVET were to trade in line with some of these historical valuations, we would be looking at a PT of $19-$20 today.

Conclusion:

I would recommend buying here with a price target of $15/share over the next 3-5 years and re-evaluate if close to being achieved.

CVET is a stable and durable business that is going for a cheap price today due to an overreaction of COVID-19. After COVID-19 passes, CVET stands a good chance to continue growing for many years. We will see if Chewy/Amazon/Walmart become more interested in vet distribution eventually, but they seem more focused on the retail opportunity for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.