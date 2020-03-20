Coronavirus Pandemic Requires Patient Investing And A Focused Portfolio

This is a healthcare problem, not an economic one. Therefore, in my opinion, parallels to 2008, 1999 or 1987 are irrelevant as it relates to the stock market.

I view there as being three possible outcomes for the current coronavirus pandemic for the US. The first is that the pandemic overwhelms our healthcare system and shuts down our economy for at least the next six months. I hope this worst case scenario does not occur, but it cannot be dismissed. In my opinion, the early decision of President Trump to limit travel from China was vital in preventing the worse case scenario from unfolding. The second is that social distancing and isolation are effective in "flattening the curve", thereby limiting excessive demands on our healthcare system to a few areas, and the economy begins to recover this summer. The third is that the investigational drugs prove effective in combatting the virus. This would give investors confidence in a business resumption, resulting in a stock market rally. Regardless of which of these sequences unfolds, there will be more harm to the economy.

I have chosen to invest a portion of my portfolio in stocks that should perform well as the pandemic worsens. Regarding pharmacotherapy, I have purchased Gilead (GILD), which is testing remdesivir, Regeneron (REGN), which is testing Kevzara, is also working on an antibody-based therapeutic, and separately is benefitting from side effect issues associated with a Novartis (NVS) drug competing with Eylea, and Hepion (HEPA), a microcap stock I have previously recommended for its drug CRV431, which is in Phase 1 clinical study for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("Nash"). It appears that this drug, a cyclophillin inhibitor, may have efficacy in pulmonary fibrosis and in blocking coronavirus replication. In fact, in a 2018 article in Virology, the authors stated that cyclophillin inhibitors can block coronavirus replication in cell culture. In 2020 article in Antiviral Research, authors commented that cyclosporine A inhibitors inhibit coronavirus replication. This is early, but encouraging, data, and, as I stated, CRV431 is in clinical study for NASH.

As for testing, I have bought Genmark (GNMK), which sells an ePlex respiratory panel, which should be in greater demand with increased influenza testing, and today announced emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 test.

Regarding medical supplies, I have purchased Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI), a company I have followed for decades as I was the medical supply analyst at the firm that took Allied public. Allied sells respiratory therapy products, vacuum and suction equipment and medical gas systems. The company has not done well, and the current annual revenue run rate approximates $31 million. However, the coronavirus pandemic should greatly increase demand for its transport ventilator, as there is a significant shortage and stockpiling will increase for future preparedness. I expect that Allied could soon be increasing production for this product to $5 million monthly. The company will require additional capital, likely in the form of a loan, in order to meet demand.

The progression of the coronavirus pandemic in the US in unclear. As it is of healthcare causation, and not economic activity, monetary and fiscal policy is similar to treating the symptoms, but not being curative. Therefore, it is not possible to ascertain the timeline for a return to normalcy. Hopefully, hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir will prove effective, as this should mitigate the demand on the healthcare system and the spread of disease. If not, there will be an extended economic downturn. The binary nature of future outcomes makes investing difficult; however, I believe the companies I discussed above are well positioned to potentially benefit from this tragic course of events.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, REGN, AHPI, GNMK, HEPA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.