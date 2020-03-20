DVYL: Avoid This Leveraged ETN

When the Dow Jones was going up for the past 11 years, leveraged funds like the ETRACS ETN from USB that is 2x leveraged to the Dow Jones Select Dividend Index (DVYL) did great.

USB's ETNs have been a very tempting yield play over the past few years. And when things are going well, the yields can be enjoyable and the leverage can work in your favor. And, in a yield-starved world, which is what we have been living in for the past few years, the yields on leveraged funds can look very appealing. With some yields as high as 20% on some of the USB ETNs over the past few years, investors have bought in to juice their income levels.

I have dabbled with a few of the ETNs over the past few years too. However, now is not the time to own them. The reason is very clear. They have mandatory redemption clauses and many of them could suffer forced redemptions and the loss of most if not all of the capital invested in them.

Back in 2016, two ETNs were forced to liquidate during the oil sell off:

The UBS ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (MLPL) triggered a mandatory redemption on January 20 when the underlying index dropped by more than 30% (60% for the ETN) from its most recent monthly closing value. The UBS ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN (MLPV) triggered a mandatory redemption the same day when its intraday value dropped below $5.00 per unit. Source

Now, we see another crisis happening because of the coronavirus and the collapse in oil, with a possible recession looming. Because of the unfortunate collision of the events, the markets are in turmoil and the 2x leveraged ETNs are going down double digits on down days. Just a few days ago, USB announced a forced redemption for the ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPQ):

March 10, 2020 UBS announces mandatory redemption of ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due February 12, 2046 New York, March 10, 2020 - UBS Investment Bank today announced that all outstanding notes of the 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due February 12, 2046 (Ticker: MLPQ) (the "Securities") will be mandatorily redeemed in accordance with the terms of the Securities as a result of the occurrence of an Acceleration Upon Minimum Indicative Value, triggered as a result of the indicative value of the Securities being less than $5.00 on March 9, 2020 (the "Acceleration Date"). As disclosed in more detail in the prospectus supplement relating to the Securities, all outstanding notes will be automatically accelerated and redeemed and holders will be entitled to receive the "Acceleration Amount" calculated in accordance with the terms of the Securities. The "Acceleration Valuation Period" will be the five Index Business Days (as defined in the prospectus supplement) from, but excluding, the Acceleration Date. Payment of the Acceleration Amount will be made on the Acceleration Settlement Date, which is expected to be March 19, 2020. Press release announcing mandatory redemption of ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B: Press releases

11 ETNs have been called in the past few days by UBS. You can see the list from their website here.

This does not bode well for DVYL. It was trading at $75 on February 19. On March 19, it was trading at $30. That is exactly a 60% decline in one month. It has dipped even further below this price in past days. Look for it to be redeemed soon. Fees will be taken out of the money that is left, so trying to get money from some type of market dislocation is not recommended.

I would not be surprised if the remaining 2x Leveraged ETNs from UBS are called in the coming days. What kind of liquidity crisis might these forced redemptions bring, along with other deleveraging in the financial markets? Now is not the time to be long or start a position in these ETNs, unless it is with capital that you are willing to see lost. All of it.

Conclusion

The 2x leveraged ETNs like DVYL should be avoided at all costs. Many of them have or will probably be liquidated in the coming days or weeks. If you have any positions, you will probably want to sell out now before your money is locked up in a mandatory redemption. At this point, the risk is probably not worth the reward. If you want to buy in for the large yields, I would wait until the market stabilizes for a few days at least, as the ETNs are very dangerous right now, especially if there is a liquidity crisis or the credit markets freeze up.

For further reading, here is the redemption clause for MLPQ, and from it, you may try to figure out what you get back if you are invested. It is from the SEC filing and talks about the redemption provisions and the possibility of getting any money back.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.