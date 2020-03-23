Rightmove: 14% Annualised Return Even If No Recovery Until 2022

At 420.9p, with limited risk of a long-term capital loss, solid returns in a conservative scenario and potential positive surprises, we upgrade to Buy.

Conservatively assuming revenues and valuation multiples do not recover until 2022, the annualised return would still be 14%.

Covid-19 will have a real impact, but normality will return eventually and Rightmove's business will be as strong as ever.

We are upgrading Rightmove (the #1 U.K. property portal) from Neutral to Buy after the share price fell 41% in a few weeks.

Introduction

We are upgrading our rating on Rightmove (OTCPK:RTMVF) (referred here as "RMV"), the #1 property portal in the U.K., from Neutral to Buy.

We have been following RMV closely, having initiated our coverage with a Buy rating in March 2019 (at 471.9p) ("Rightmove: High-Quality Business With 4% FCF Yield And 10% Growth"), but downgraded it to Neutral in November (at 604.8p) after a 30% gain in 6 months. Shares reached an all-time high of 710.6p in February 2020, but have since fallen 41% to 420.9p:

RMV shares have been hit by soaring investor sentiment on the U.K. property market after the Covid-19 outbreak and suffered an intra-day 18% fall on Wednesday after RMV announced it would allow many customers to defer payments (closing at "only" 7% lower), and fell another 11% on Friday following a new scheme to reduce customer payments.

In this article, we will explain why we believe RMV is certain to survive the Covid-19 crisis and will remain a long-term winner, and deliver a 14% annualised return for investors even in a conservative scenario.

Dominant Market Position

As we explained in our initiation article, RMV enjoys a dominant market position among U.K. property portals, benefiting from strong network effects, economies of scale, and high switching costs for its estate agents' customers.

Latest data shows that RMV retains an approx. 80% share of U.K. consumer time spent by platform, 4 times the share of the #2 player Zoopla:

Share of Consumer Time Spent by Platform NB. Data is based on comScore (time spent on all platforms). Source: RMV results presentation (2019).

RMV also remains #1 among real estate agents - management has stated it has maintained its market share even as some agents left the industry.

Resilient Financials

RMV's resilient financials, including a high EBIT margin and net cash, mean that it is certain to survive the Covid-19 crisis, and will likely keep its dividend.

The underlying EBIT margin has been consistently above 75% since 2015 (75.9% in 2019), which means RMV could still break even if it were to lose 75% of its revenues. With the dividend costing £65m a year, RMV could lose 50% of its revenues and still have a large enough Net Income to cover it:

In cash flow terms, the dividend is 2.7x covered by 2019 Free Cash Flow.

RMV also has a strong balance sheet. As of 2019 year-end, it had £32.1m of cash, which on its own could cover almost half a year of underlying costs (£69.6m in 2019) even if there were no revenues at all. The company has no debt, which provides further financial flexibility.

Strong Growth Potential

RMV retains strong growth potential in its business, and will likely resume a high-single-digit annual earnings growth after Covid-19.

RMV has a track record of growing revenues by more than 10% annually, and of growing its EBIT even faster due to margin expansion, before 2019. (2019 was hampered by an unusually weak U.K. housing market, of which more below.) While revenue growth has trended down from the level in the early 2010s, this was inevitable as RMV's customer number approaches maximum. A high-single-digit annual growth should still be sustainable in the future:

RMV Revenue & EBIT Growth (2011-2019A) Source: RMV company filings.

A high-single-digit annual revenue growth will be sustainable by increases in the Average Revenue Per Agent ("ARPA"), from good pricing, upselling existing products and innovative new products. RMV has maintained a high-single-digit ARPA growth in the last few years, even in a weak U.K. housing market, with about half of this from price increases and the other half from mix:

RMV Revenue Growth by Component (2011-2019A) NB. Components of growth before 2016 are estimated based on 2016-17 figures. Source: RMV company filings.

In particular, RMV has been successful in upselling its premium packages (Enhanced and Optimiser) within its agency base, with customers in these packages continuing to grow substantially, despite a weak housing market:

RMV Number of Agents in Premium Packages (Since 2015) Source: RMV results presentation (2019).

RMV has continued to add new features and products, as well as entered new markets. For example, the £20m acquisition of Van Mildert in 2019 brings RMV into the market for landlord references and insurance products.

Before Covid-19, at 2019 results, management had guided for ARPA to increase by £85-95 in 2020 (including £10 from Van Mildert), implying a year-on-year growth of approx. 8-9%.

The weaker revenue growth (8.0%) in 2019, along with the first decline in customer numbers for the first time in many years, was due to an unusually weak U.K. housing market. Transaction volumes have been falling since 2016, amid the uncertainty after the Brexit referendum, and was 5% down by 2019; completions have also become slower, creating cash flow problems for agents:

U.K. Housing Transaction Volume (2006-19) Source: RMV results presentation (2019); data from HMRC.

However, before the Covid-19 outbreak, the U.K. housing market has begun to recover, following the U.K. general election in December and Brexit officially having taken place in January. The volume of sales agreed in January 2020 was in fact up 12% year-on-year and the highest since 2014; house prices have also been rising more quickly in many parts of the country:

U.K. Housing Sales Agreed In January (Indexed to 2014) Source: RMV results presentation (2019).

Before Covid-19, at 2019 results, management had guided for customer numbers to "follow a similar path" to 19H2 (down 2% sequentially), which implied a degree of stabilisation. Customer losses tend to be the result of estate agents actually going out of business, and these agents also tend to have fewer branches and have a lower APRA, thus a lower impact on revenues.

Quantifying 2020 Damage

With people in the U.K. being urged to avoid all unnecessary contact, Covid-19 will clearly have a major impact on the economy, and both the size and the duration of this will be hard to predict. There was a net loss of agents from the industry in 2019, and more are likely to leave during 2020.

To help its customers, RMV announced on Friday (March 20) that it will be reducing all payment invoices by 75% for 4 months from April. The cost to RMV will be £65-75m, or 22-26% of 2019 revenues. Shares ended the day 11% lower following the news.

This outright reduction in payments replaces a previous scheme announced on Wednesday (March 18) to allow many agents to defer part of their payments for up to 6 months, which seemed to be the trigger for the 18% intra-day sell-off that day.

Estate agents cannot generate revenues if all potential buyers and renters are self-isolating at home. However, it is worth noting how quickly RMV revenues recovered after the Great Financial Crisis when many households were still struggling with finances. RMV lost 9.5% of its revenues in 2009 after 20% of agents reportedly having left the industry in 2008; however, revenues more than recovered with a 26.5% bounce in 2010:

RMV Revenue (2007-10) Source: RMV results presentation (2010). RMV ARPA (2007-10) Source: RMV results presentation (2010).

There are some reasons to believe that Covid-19's impact on economic activity will prove more severe, and RMV's revenue in 2009 was helped by its then lower customer penetration. On the other hand, the 2008-9 recession was preceded by a boom in U.K. property, whereas the market has already been weak before 2020, so perhaps the adjustment would be smaller.

While we have no insights on when and how the Covid-19 outbreak will end, we believe normality will return eventually - it is simply not possible to permanently shut down all economic activity. People will still be buying and renting houses in the future, and it is possible that the Covid-19 experience would drive even more customers online and away from visiting agents in person. RMV continues to be mission-critical for agents and will continue to be a long-term winner after the crisis.

Valuation

At 420.9p, on 2019 financials, RMV shares are on a 22.1x P/E multiple and a 4.7% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 1.7% (7.2p):

RMV Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (2014-19A) Source: RMV company filings.

RMV shares were trading routinely at above 30x before the Covid-19 crisis.

RMV's valuation is significantly below what private equity firm Silver Lake paid for competitor Zoopla in 2018, despite latter having a lower-quality revenue mix and being a quarter of RMV's size in the property portal market:

Zoopla (LTM, Mar-18) Rightmove (2019) Revenue £283.6m £289.3m EBITDA 106.4 223.3 Net Income 58.3 173.1 EV 2,400 3,958 EV / EBITDA 22.6x 16.9x

NB. In addition to its property portal, Zoopla generated approx. 44% of its FY17 EBITDA from its Comparison segment.

Illustrative P&L and Return Projections

While we are confident that RMV earnings would eventually recover and the valuation multiple would re-rate upwards to its previous level, the timing of this is important in determining an investor's annualised return.

We have constructed some illustrative projections below to show that a reasonably conservative scenario, with no recovery until 2022, would still generate a 14% annualised return for investors:

RMV Illustrative P&L Projections (2018A-2022E) Source: RMV company filings; Librarian Capital estimates.

The key assumption here is that revenues will fall 30% in 2020, make a small 5% recovery in 2021 and return to its 2019 level only in 2022. This includes a larger 2020 decline than the 22-26% impact from the announced payment reduction and is a more prolonged slump than the Great Financial Crisis, where RMV revenues rebounded 26.5% in 2010 after a 9.5% fall in 2009.

We are also conservatively assuming costs will stay flat in 2020 and actually increase in 2021. Along with other reasonable assumptions, our projections show RMV's EPS shrinking by 41% in 2020, but still more than enough to cover the dividend that year and every other year.

For the exit price at 2022 year-end, we assume a 30x trailing P/E, which is much lower than RMV's 30x+ level before the Covid-19 outbreak. This gives a share price of 582.9p at 2022 year-end.

Including dividends (21.6p), the above gives a total return of 44% across a period of just under 3 years, or a 14% annualised investor return.

We believe this represents a solid, attractive return, given the conservative nature of our assumptions, and the uniqueness of RMV as a high-quality asset. We believe there is a meaningful possibility of positive surprises, for example, if revenues do not deteriorate as much as we assume.

Conclusion

While Covid-19 will have a real impact on RMV, we believe the share price's 41% fall from peak provides an attractive entry point.

Normality will return at some point, people will still buy or rent properties, and online portals will be at least as important as now.

RMV will remain a long-term winner due to its many competitive advantages. It is a unique asset with a dominant market position, resilient financials, and the ability to grow earnings at high-single-digits annually in normal times.

In a conservative scenario, with a more severe recession than the Great Financial Crisis and no recovery until 2022, RMV shares could still generate an annualised return of 14% (and a total return of 44%) by 2022 year-end.

At 420.9p, RMV shares have a 4.7% FCF Yield and a well-covered 1.7% Dividend Yield; its EV / EBITDA of 16.9x is significantly below the 22.6x private equity paid for a lower-quality peer as recently in 2018.

We believe risk of capital loss is low, the returns are solid in a conservative scenario and can potentially be much better. We upgrade our rating to Buy.

